MOTD are saying he definitely didn't whistle twice.



Did they provide evidence because it looks like he did. At least he puts the whistle to his lips and signals for a free kick. I think the confusion may come from him starting to jog, but I think thatís because heís anticipating the quick free kick so wants to make sure he can keep up with play, so stops when the ball is kicked whilst moving. He doesnít really look towards Grealish at all in the passage and is mainly focused on the ball, looking away slightly as itís kicked as he registers the ball movement.The Premier League would love to have a decision against City to quieten talk of corruption, but Iím afraid this isnít the example that proves it.