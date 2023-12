"I encourage our fans to come to the stadium because we will have fun."



https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2023/dec/01/villa-condemn-legia-warsaw-after-fan-trouble-womens-nations-league-football-news-live



He has to beg the fans of the treble winners to come see them play



and they want to expand the stadiumBut really, in all seriousness, the English press are scandelous, because they should be hammering Guardiola with questions about how the games are always ‘sold out’ yet the ground is never full and he’s forever begging fans to turn up. Make life uncomfortable for him in every press-conference, that’s what should be happening with a manager of a club that blatantly lies and cheats the system. But we also know why most of the media is too cowerdly to do that.