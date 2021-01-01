Alan Bawl: Going down, Going down little Franny Lee,Down to division three,We`ve only one lad who isn`t half bad,And that`s little George Kinkladze.And at first the crowd roared,But now they`re just bored,They go la la la la la, la la la la lee,This is the ballad of Franny Lee.Franny Lee: I can`t go down and I won`t go down,I`ve spent twelve million quid on city,Of the money I`ve made in the bog paper trade,AB: Well bloody hell, don`t blame me.And at first the crowd roared,But now they`re just bored,They go la la la la la, la la la la lee,Bring me the head of Franny Lee.FL: Call yourself a manager you little toss pot,Your voice hasn`t broke and your balls haven`t dropped,You won the world cup in your stupid white boots,Now you turn up for work in flat caps and shell suits.AB: Now here`s a home truth you puddin-basin-haired twonk,Deeply ironic it is,From that profitable caper wholesaling bog paper,You`ve landed us deep in the shit.And at first the crowd roared,But now they`re just bored,They go la la la la la, la la la la lee,The King of the kippax is Franny LeeThey go la la la la la, la la la la lee,King of the shit house is Franny Lee.N.B. Mark plays Alan Bawl and Lard does the voice of Franny Le