Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 11:57:36 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:37:20 am
Mike Keegan in the Daily fail.  Their sports investigation dept is decent though, Nick Harris works for them.

@MikeKeegan_DM

🚨EXCLUSIVE
📅 Date pencilled in for Premier League v Manchester City
🔵 Trial expected late autumn next year
 🗒️Witness statements currently being gathered
👨‍⚖️ Verdict could be end of 24/25 season
Interesting. There were 24,000 documents reviewed for the EFC judgement, plus witness statements. So this is happening faster than I thought.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 12:02:10 pm
Everton admitted it didn't they, no need for a trial.

City are denying it so no the PL need to prove they cheated.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 12:23:27 pm
Presumably the basic legal test will be balance of probabilities
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 12:45:09 pm
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 12:23:27 pm
Presumably the basic legal test will be balance of probabilities

Oh it will be balance alright.
Account balance. 
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 12:57:16 pm
Wonder if itll be televised like Heard v Depp. Or made into a movie like Coleen v Becky

Cant wait to turn that shit off
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 01:00:04 pm
Quote from: SamLad on November 29, 2023, 06:02:31 pm
dunno about a song, I do remember the ever-so-witty "La la la la Summerbee.  Who the fucking hell is he?" chant.  :)

I remember their " hi ho hi ho we're off to Mexico - with bell and lee and summer bee - hi ho hi ho "

or was that England
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 01:03:09 pm
Abu Dhabi likely to buy the Telegraph and increase their influence, just in time to undermine the integrity of the Independent Commission;

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2023/nov/26/tory-concern-grows-over-potential-sale-of-telegraph-titles-to-abu-dhabi
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 01:09:43 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:37:20 am
Mike Keegan in the Daily fail.  Their sports investigation dept is decent though, Nick Harris works for them.

@MikeKeegan_DM

🚨EXCLUSIVE
📅 Date pencilled in for Premier League v Manchester City
🔵 Trial expected late autumn next year
 🗒️Witness statements currently being gathered
👨‍⚖️ Verdict could be end of 24/25 season
So another two seasons of them being able to cheat coinciding with the end of Guardiola's contract  :butt
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 01:33:39 pm
For Nick

A song for the City Legend, the Fat C*nt
LYRICS

Francis Lee went to Greggs the bakery,
Francis Lee went to Greggs the bakery,
Francis Lee went to Greggs the bakery,
And this is what they said....
Lose some weight you big fat b*stard,
Lose some weight you big fat b*stard,
Lose some weight you big fat b*stard,
AND YER HAIRCUT'S F*CKIN DAFT.

https://www.fanchants.com/football-songs/manchester_united-chants/francis-lee-went-to-greggs/
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 01:36:10 pm
http://www.scrawnandlard.co.uk/song/sgfranle.htm

Alan Bawl: Going down, Going down little Franny Lee,
     Down to division three,
     We`ve only one lad who isn`t half bad,
     And that`s little George Kinkladze.

     And at first the crowd roared,
     But now they`re just bored,
     They go la la la la la, la la la la lee,
     This is the ballad of Franny Lee.

Franny Lee: I can`t go down and I won`t go down,
     I`ve spent twelve million quid on city,
     Of the money I`ve made in the bog paper trade,
AB:  Well bloody hell, don`t blame me.

     And at first the crowd roared,
     But now they`re just bored,
     They go la la la la la, la la la la lee,
     Bring me the head of Franny Lee.

FL:  Call yourself a manager you little toss pot,
     Your voice hasn`t broke and your balls haven`t dropped,
     You won the world cup in your stupid white boots,
     Now you turn up for work in flat caps and shell suits.

AB:  Now here`s a home truth you puddin-basin-haired twonk,
     Deeply ironic it is,
     From that profitable caper wholesaling bog paper,
     You`ve landed us deep in the shit.

     And at first the crowd roared,
     But now they`re just bored,
     They go la la la la la, la la la la lee,
     The King of the kippax is Franny Lee
     They go la la la la la, la la la la lee,     
     King of the shit house is Franny Lee.


N.B. Mark plays Alan Bawl and Lard does the voice of Franny Le

MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 03:11:29 pm
How pathetic of the PL.

Not difficult. Just convene the independent panel within 12 months of the 115 charges being announced and unless they file this "irrefutable evidence" then throw the book at them, both for charges and refusing to cooperate since 2018 (drawing negative inference). Titles nullified, relegation etc.

Let the appeal take years if needs be, not the sentencing. Brand them as the cheats the whole world knows they are.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 05:42:00 pm
So by the time it gets to trial, there will likely be nobody left at City, to answer the charges, who were there during the period they are investigating. Makes sense 🤷🏻‍♂️
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 06:26:32 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:03:09 pm
Abu Dhabi likely to buy the Telegraph and increase their influence, just in time to undermine the integrity of the Independent Commission;

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2023/nov/26/tory-concern-grows-over-potential-sale-of-telegraph-titles-to-abu-dhabi
They will start with the Torygraph, then buy the land the courthouse sits on, the courthouse itself and the judges that work there. maybe even a few courthouses in case the trial moves to another one.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 08:21:49 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:03:09 pm
Abu Dhabi likely to buy the Telegraph and increase their influence, just in time to undermine the integrity of the Independent Commission;

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2023/nov/26/tory-concern-grows-over-potential-sale-of-telegraph-titles-to-abu-dhabi
Everything about them is so shady. They're so desperate to be seen as respectable businessmen but keep resorting to underhanded tactics.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 08:59:26 pm
So at least 2 years before any decision  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 10:33:24 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 05:42:00 pm
So by the time it gets to trial, there will likely be nobody left at City, to answer the charges, who were there during the period they are investigating. Makes sense 🤷🏻‍♂️
They aren't just the Lance Armstrong of football, the are the Jimmy Savile too.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 10:50:32 pm
Just take them on 2 or 3 charges for now, speed this bollocks up? Then do the rest later. This taking years is insane.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 11:58:35 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on November 29, 2023, 09:49:29 am
IMG-1414" border="0

Thats it, Eric and Ernie dancing with Angela
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 12:03:32 am
Its still utterly mind boggling how their entire fanbase are incapable of comprehending that they may have broken one or more rules. Their collective stance is utterly bonkers. They are going to be rightfully fucked. Tik, tok you cheating c*nts!
