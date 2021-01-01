« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

zero zero

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1560 on: Today at 11:57:36 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:37:20 am
Mike Keegan in the Daily fail.  Their sports investigation dept is decent though, Nick Harris works for them.

@MikeKeegan_DM

🚨EXCLUSIVE
📅 Date pencilled in for Premier League v Manchester City
🔵 Trial expected late autumn next year
 🗒️Witness statements currently being gathered
👨‍⚖️ Verdict could be end of 24/25 season
Interesting. There were 24,000 documents reviewed for the EFC judgement, plus witness statements. So this is happening faster than I thought.

Walshy nMe®

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1561 on: Today at 12:02:10 pm
Everton admitted it didn't they, no need for a trial.

City are denying it so no the PL need to prove they cheated.
Qston

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1562 on: Today at 12:23:27 pm
Presumably the basic legal test will be balance of probabilities
Zlen

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1563 on: Today at 12:45:09 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:23:27 pm
Presumably the basic legal test will be balance of probabilities

Oh it will be balance alright.
Account balance. 
Capon Debaser

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1564 on: Today at 12:57:16 pm
Wonder if itll be televised like Heard v Depp. Or made into a movie like Coleen v Becky

Cant wait to turn that shit off
oldman

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1565 on: Today at 01:00:04 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:02:31 pm
dunno about a song, I do remember the ever-so-witty "La la la la Summerbee.  Who the fucking hell is he?" chant.  :)

I remember their " hi ho hi ho we're off to Mexico - with bell and lee and summer bee - hi ho hi ho "

or was that England
So Howard Philips

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1566 on: Today at 01:03:09 pm
Abu Dhabi likely to buy the Telegraph and increase their influence, just in time to undermine the integrity of the Independent Commission;

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2023/nov/26/tory-concern-grows-over-potential-sale-of-telegraph-titles-to-abu-dhabi
Agent99

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1567 on: Today at 01:09:43 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:37:20 am
Mike Keegan in the Daily fail.  Their sports investigation dept is decent though, Nick Harris works for them.

@MikeKeegan_DM

🚨EXCLUSIVE
📅 Date pencilled in for Premier League v Manchester City
🔵 Trial expected late autumn next year
 🗒️Witness statements currently being gathered
👨‍⚖️ Verdict could be end of 24/25 season
So another two seasons of them being able to cheat coinciding with the end of Guardiola's contract  :butt
Capon Debaser

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1568 on: Today at 01:33:39 pm
For Nick

A song for the City Legend, the Fat C*nt
LYRICS

Francis Lee went to Greggs the bakery,
Francis Lee went to Greggs the bakery,
Francis Lee went to Greggs the bakery,
And this is what they said....
Lose some weight you big fat b*stard,
Lose some weight you big fat b*stard,
Lose some weight you big fat b*stard,
AND YER HAIRCUT'S F*CKIN DAFT.

https://www.fanchants.com/football-songs/manchester_united-chants/francis-lee-went-to-greggs/
Capon Debaser

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1569 on: Today at 01:36:10 pm
http://www.scrawnandlard.co.uk/song/sgfranle.htm

Alan Bawl: Going down, Going down little Franny Lee,
     Down to division three,
     We`ve only one lad who isn`t half bad,
     And that`s little George Kinkladze.

     And at first the crowd roared,
     But now they`re just bored,
     They go la la la la la, la la la la lee,
     This is the ballad of Franny Lee.

Franny Lee: I can`t go down and I won`t go down,
     I`ve spent twelve million quid on city,
     Of the money I`ve made in the bog paper trade,
AB:  Well bloody hell, don`t blame me.

     And at first the crowd roared,
     But now they`re just bored,
     They go la la la la la, la la la la lee,
     Bring me the head of Franny Lee.

FL:  Call yourself a manager you little toss pot,
     Your voice hasn`t broke and your balls haven`t dropped,
     You won the world cup in your stupid white boots,
     Now you turn up for work in flat caps and shell suits.

AB:  Now here`s a home truth you puddin-basin-haired twonk,
     Deeply ironic it is,
     From that profitable caper wholesaling bog paper,
     You`ve landed us deep in the shit.

     And at first the crowd roared,
     But now they`re just bored,
     They go la la la la la, la la la la lee,
     The King of the kippax is Franny Lee
     They go la la la la la, la la la la lee,     
     King of the shit house is Franny Lee.


N.B. Mark plays Alan Bawl and Lard does the voice of Franny Le

rossipersempre

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1570 on: Today at 03:11:29 pm
How pathetic of the PL.

Not difficult. Just convene the independent panel within 12 months of the 115 charges being announced and unless they file this "irrefutable evidence" then throw the book at them, both for charges and refusing to cooperate since 2018 (drawing negative inference). Titles nullified, relegation etc.

Let the appeal take years if needs be, not the sentencing. Brand them as the cheats the whole world knows they are.
vblfc

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1571 on: Today at 05:42:00 pm
So by the time it gets to trial, there will likely be nobody left at City, to answer the charges, who were there during the period they are investigating. Makes sense 🤷🏻‍♂️
farawayred

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1572 on: Today at 06:26:32 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:03:09 pm
Abu Dhabi likely to buy the Telegraph and increase their influence, just in time to undermine the integrity of the Independent Commission;

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2023/nov/26/tory-concern-grows-over-potential-sale-of-telegraph-titles-to-abu-dhabi
They will start with the Torygraph, then buy the land the courthouse sits on, the courthouse itself and the judges that work there. maybe even a few courthouses in case the trial moves to another one.
I've been a good boy

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1573 on: Today at 08:21:49 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:03:09 pm
Abu Dhabi likely to buy the Telegraph and increase their influence, just in time to undermine the integrity of the Independent Commission;

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2023/nov/26/tory-concern-grows-over-potential-sale-of-telegraph-titles-to-abu-dhabi
Everything about them is so shady. They're so desperate to be seen as respectable businessmen but keep resorting to underhanded tactics.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1574 on: Today at 08:59:26 pm
So at least 2 years before any decision  :lmao :lmao :lmao
