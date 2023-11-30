You've got to be of a certain age, i doubt any of ADFCs new "supporters" have a clue who Colin Bell, Mike Summerbee and Francis Lee were.They were very very good players and of the last generation of players to legitimately win something, but not an a par with Best, Charlton and Law, the "holy trinity" the statue is inspired by
Omg my youngest grandson is there tonight
I've been saying for weeks these look a different team this season, conceding goals practically every game. I don't know if its a mental hangover from last season, if Pep's lost his touch, but there is defo a difference.
They're missing De Bruyne. I wonder how they'd be with him.
I think it's a great tribute to Morecambe and Wise with Mr. Preview in the middle.
If Man City want to build statues of their former greats, it should be the likes of Busby - or Fowler and McManaman. But that might be an uncomfortable reminder of what they were, rather than what they are.
The number of statues they've built recently shows how desperate they are to be relevant.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Sad c*nts copying someone elses ideas once again
Crosby Nick never fails.
But we're also missing Thiago. Where would we be with him?I think their players are getting older. Also, teams are playing them with less fear and targeting their weaknesses. All this is moot though because they'll soon be heavily sanctioned for their cheating anyway.
Yeah, Ive heard of them although they were before my time. Know Lee more from his time as chairman, Summerbee for being the father of Nicky and Bell for the (failed?) prank to get one of the stands at City named as the Colin Bell End.As you say, they were meant to be very good, and a throwback to a different era thats miles removed from what they are now.
Being an arl arse, I've seen all 3 play, they were good players, although Lee was known as a diving bastard. Lee also became a millionaire from his bog roll making business
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8W49Ljx3VMcKeep on watching after the initial fighthttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QALdVum0xEk
Its Bell, Summerbee and Lee believe it or not.Their "holy trinity"
Wasnt there a very un PC song about the three of them (more very childish rather than anything too nasty)?
https://www.sportbible.com/football/football-news/ffp-rule-trial-date-set-premier-league-564897-20231130Date set for trial .... 2024 autumn .. verdict summer 2025... hmmmm
Is there an actual proper source for that or just a click bait site?
Mike Keegan in the Daily fail. Their sports investigation dept is decent though, Nick Harris works for them.@MikeKeegan_DM🚨EXCLUSIVE📅 Date pencilled in for Premier League v Manchester City🔵 Trial expected late autumn next year 🗒️Witness statements currently being gathered👨⚖️ Verdict could be end of 24/25 season
Witness statements Didnt CAS ask the sheikh if theyd cheated and his response was something like No mate, not us, wed never cheat . So CAS exonerated them.Hopefully theres an ex player who got the hump over something like not getting a birthday cake and is spilling the beans.
