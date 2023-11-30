« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 105616 times)

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1520 on: Yesterday at 08:36:21 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:31:33 am
You've got to be of a certain age, i doubt any of ADFCs new "supporters" have a clue who Colin Bell, Mike Summerbee and Francis Lee were.

They were very very good players and of the last generation of players to legitimately win something, but not an a par with Best, Charlton and Law, the "holy trinity" the statue is inspired by
They are plastic gloryhunters that will support another club when City get sanctioned. Hollow, isn't it?
Offline Qston

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1521 on: Yesterday at 08:36:34 am »
Quote from: reddebs on November 28, 2023, 09:43:26 pm
Omg my youngest grandson is there tonight  :butt :butt :butt :butt

You have my sympathies Debs. It is going to be hard to cut off a member of the family. The best way is clean and quick. He will get over it eventually. The alternative is some time in a Liverpool Clinic to see if some more invasive treatment works. I believe the piping of Allez Allez Allez on loop can eventually fight the virus.
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1522 on: Yesterday at 08:39:00 am »
I've been saying for weeks these look a different team this season, conceding goals practically every game. I don't know if its a mental hangover from last season, if Pep's lost his touch, but there is defo a difference.
Offline Hestoic

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1523 on: Yesterday at 08:43:57 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 08:39:00 am
I've been saying for weeks these look a different team this season, conceding goals practically every game. I don't know if its a mental hangover from last season, if Pep's lost his touch, but there is defo a difference.

They're missing De Bruyne. I wonder how they'd be with him.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1524 on: Yesterday at 08:47:02 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 08:43:57 am
They're missing De Bruyne. I wonder how they'd be with him.
But we're also missing Thiago. Where would we be with him?

I think their players are getting older. Also, teams are playing them with less fear and targeting their weaknesses. All this is moot though because they'll soon be heavily sanctioned for their cheating anyway.
Online Red Beret

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1525 on: Yesterday at 08:48:05 am »
If Man City want to build statues of their former greats, it should be the likes of Busby - or Fowler and McManaman. But that might be an uncomfortable reminder of what they were, rather than what they are.
Offline vicar

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1526 on: Yesterday at 08:48:33 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:25:48 am
I think it's a great tribute to Morecambe and Wise with Mr. Preview in the middle.

 :lmao

Excellent, Andy, just excellent!
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1527 on: Yesterday at 08:49:31 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:48:05 am
If Man City want to build statues of their former greats, it should be the likes of Busby - or Fowler and McManaman. But that might be an uncomfortable reminder of what they were, rather than what they are.
The number of statues they've built recently shows how desperate they are to be relevant.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1528 on: Yesterday at 08:52:24 am »
When do Darren England, Paul Tierney, Michael Oliver , Howard Webb etc get their statues? They will build one for their lawyer if they get away with the cheating again.
Online Red Beret

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1529 on: Yesterday at 09:16:52 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:49:31 am
The number of statues they've built recently shows how desperate they are to be relevant.

Yup. They're desperate for a history, a legacy. And when those charges stick, their "history" will have a great big steaming pile of asterisks shat all over it.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1530 on: Yesterday at 09:19:55 am »
Frannie Lee in his wildest dreams never had a figure like that. Mind you I can't even tell which one is which.
Online paulrazor

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1531 on: Yesterday at 09:20:09 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:49:31 am
The number of statues they've built recently shows how desperate they are to be relevant.
make some statues for Fabian Delph    :boring :boring :boring :boring
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1532 on: Yesterday at 09:49:29 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 28, 2023, 09:28:45 pm
Sad c*nts copying someone elses ideas once again


IMG-1414" border="0
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1533 on: Yesterday at 09:50:44 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:31:33 am
You've got to be of a certain age, i doubt any of ADFCs new "supporters" have a clue who Colin Bell, Mike Summerbee and Francis Lee were.

They were very very good players and of the last generation of players to legitimately win something, but not an a par with Best, Charlton and Law, the "holy trinity" the statue is inspired by

Yeah, Ive heard of them although they were before my time. Know Lee more from his time as chairman, Summerbee for being the father of Nicky and Bell for the (failed?) prank to get one of the stands at City named as the Colin Bell End.

As you say, they were meant to be very good, and a throwback to a different era thats miles removed from what they are now.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1534 on: Yesterday at 09:51:46 am »
Always thought Franny Lee was Chubby Browns Mum
Offline Red Ol

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1535 on: Yesterday at 09:52:28 am »
Online RedForeverTT

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1536 on: Yesterday at 10:46:56 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:47:02 am
But we're also missing Thiago. Where would we be with him?

I think their players are getting older. Also, teams are playing them with less fear and targeting their weaknesses. All this is moot though because they'll soon be heavily sanctioned for their cheating anyway.

Or, they buy their way out like before. Here is hoping Everton's case will drag these cheats down together.
Offline rob1966

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1537 on: Yesterday at 10:52:15 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:49:29 am
IMG-1414" border="0

:wellin

Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 09:50:44 am
Yeah, Ive heard of them although they were before my time. Know Lee more from his time as chairman, Summerbee for being the father of Nicky and Bell for the (failed?) prank to get one of the stands at City named as the Colin Bell End.

As you say, they were meant to be very good, and a throwback to a different era thats miles removed from what they are now.

Being an arl arse, I've seen all 3 play, they were good players, although Lee was known as a diving bastard. Lee also became a millionaire from his bog roll making business
Online Red Beret

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1538 on: Yesterday at 11:35:59 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:47:02 am
But we're also missing Thiago. Where would we be with him?

I think their players are getting older. Also, teams are playing them with less fear and targeting their weaknesses. All this is moot though because they'll soon be heavily sanctioned for their cheating anyway.

Maybe Abu Dhabi think if they throw the league this year the PL might go easy on them. ;)
Offline SpionBob

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1539 on: Yesterday at 12:22:54 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:49:29 am
IMG-1414" border="0
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Offline BigCDump

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1540 on: Yesterday at 01:07:20 pm »
 :lmao

This can't be unseen. Blueloons are going to go apeshit with this stuck in their retinas (was going to say brains, but you know...).
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1541 on: Yesterday at 01:38:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:52:15 am
:wellin

Being an arl arse, I've seen all 3 play, they were good players, although Lee was known as a diving bastard. Lee also became a millionaire from his bog roll making business


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8W49Ljx3VMc

Keep on watching after the initial fight

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QALdVum0xEk



 ;D
Offline SamLad

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1542 on: Yesterday at 02:12:08 pm »
Online newterp

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1543 on: Yesterday at 02:51:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:04:04 am
Its Bell, Summerbee and Lee believe it or not.

Their "holy trinity"  ;D

Thanks! Appreciate the precise answer.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1544 on: Yesterday at 05:14:45 pm »
They were Pickford punches.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1545 on: Yesterday at 05:56:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:04:04 am
Its Bell, Summerbee and Lee believe it or not.

Their "holy trinity"  ;D

Wasnt there a very un PC song about the three of them (more very childish rather than anything too nasty)?
Offline SamLad

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1546 on: Yesterday at 06:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 05:56:36 pm
Wasnt there a very un PC song about the three of them (more very childish rather than anything too nasty)?
dunno about a song, I do remember the ever-so-witty "La la la la Summerbee.  Who the fucking hell is he?" chant.  :)
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1547 on: Yesterday at 06:02:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 05:56:36 pm
Wasnt there a very un PC song about the three of them (more very childish rather than anything too nasty)?
Don't remember it. There was one about MS's nose, don't remember one about Lee, and Bell was generally liked as I remember it.
Online AllyouneedisRush

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1548 on: Today at 11:14:03 am »
Offline Carras Left Foot

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1549 on: Today at 11:17:37 am »
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 11:14:03 am
https://www.sportbible.com/football/football-news/ffp-rule-trial-date-set-premier-league-564897-20231130

Date set for trial .... 2024 autumn .. verdict summer 2025... hmmmm

What a coincidence the verdict will come out the same time Peps contact expires
Online markmywords

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1550 on: Today at 11:26:14 am »
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 11:14:03 am
https://www.sportbible.com/football/football-news/ffp-rule-trial-date-set-premier-league-564897-20231130

Date set for trial .... 2024 autumn .. verdict summer 2025... hmmmm

Then there might be an appeal .........
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1551 on: Today at 11:29:55 am »
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 11:14:03 am
https://www.sportbible.com/football/football-news/ffp-rule-trial-date-set-premier-league-564897-20231130

Date set for trial .... 2024 autumn .. verdict summer 2025... hmmmm

Probably hoping for them to back up their 'treble' with a 'quadruple' coupled with a World Club Champions badge so they 'can't really pull down the pinnacle of English Football'.

They'll get some fines, a 2 window transfer ban (which will exclude inter-club deals). All followed up with a new record sponsorship of the FA Cup by DP World.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1552 on: Today at 11:31:11 am »
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 11:14:03 am
https://www.sportbible.com/football/football-news/ffp-rule-trial-date-set-premier-league-564897-20231130

Date set for trial .... 2024 autumn .. verdict summer 2025... hmmmm
Fuckinghell. Whats the hurry?


So basically they can carry on cheating and the independent commission will get round to it at some point.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1553 on: Today at 11:33:54 am »
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 11:14:03 am
https://www.sportbible.com/football/football-news/ffp-rule-trial-date-set-premier-league-564897-20231130

Date set for trial .... 2024 autumn .. verdict summer 2025... hmmmm

Is there an actual proper source for that or just a click bait site?
Offline Zlen

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1554 on: Today at 11:34:59 am »
Seems like someone pulled an article out of their ass.
Not that I'm expecting it to be sooner, but PL will be under HEAVY pressure from other clubs to bring down the hammer on these c*nts.
Online Ray K

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1555 on: Today at 11:37:20 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:33:54 am
Is there an actual proper source for that or just a click bait site?
Mike Keegan in the Daily fail.  Their sports investigation dept is decent though, Nick Harris works for them.

@MikeKeegan_DM

🚨EXCLUSIVE
📅 Date pencilled in for Premier League v Manchester City
🔵 Trial expected late autumn next year
 🗒️Witness statements currently being gathered
👨‍⚖️ Verdict could be end of 24/25 season
Online JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1556 on: Today at 11:43:34 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:37:20 am
Mike Keegan in the Daily fail.  Their sports investigation dept is decent though, Nick Harris works for them.

@MikeKeegan_DM

🚨EXCLUSIVE
📅 Date pencilled in for Premier League v Manchester City
🔵 Trial expected late autumn next year
 🗒️Witness statements currently being gathered
👨‍⚖️ Verdict could be end of 24/25 season
Witness statements
Didnt CAS ask the sheikh if theyd cheated and his response was something like No mate, not us, wed never cheat . So CAS exonerated them.
Hopefully theres an ex player who got the hump over something like not getting a birthday cake and is spilling the beans.
Online Draex

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1557 on: Today at 11:46:30 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:43:34 am
Witness statements
Didnt CAS ask the sheikh if theyd cheated and his response was something like No mate, not us, wed never cheat . So CAS exonerated them.
Hopefully theres an ex player who got the hump over something like not getting a birthday cake and is spilling the beans.

No they got away on a technicality i.e. time. It was UEFA's fuck up, they were found guilty and that remains.
Online ScottScott

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1558 on: Today at 11:50:15 am »
So the trial will be held 6 years after the time period they stopped co-operating with the PL. Then it'll be another wait of however many years for them to get around to 2018-2023 and all the charges they need to cover in that period

It's fair to say City have destroyed football. I thought that Serie A scandal was football's low point regarding cheating but this blows that out the water
Online reddebs

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1559 on: Today at 11:54:45 am »
Why is it going to trial? 

I don't remember evertons going to trial 🤷
