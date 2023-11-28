« previous next »
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1480 on: November 27, 2023, 06:49:55 pm »
Quote from: JRed on November 27, 2023, 06:12:57 pm
I think the only people who think they have morals frequent the blue loon forum.
To me, it just demonstrates their shamelessness about what constitutes acceptable behaviour. That they don't even try to hide it.

It's not a far stretch to think they bribe referees and pressurise/pay players to pull out of internationals.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1481 on: November 27, 2023, 08:15:25 pm »
Ped will be in a wheelchair dragging around a dialysis machine before Abu Dhabi let him go. He doesn't work for them. They own him.

He won't be allowed to leave until we're no longer perceived as a threat.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1482 on: November 27, 2023, 09:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on November 27, 2023, 08:15:25 pm
Ped will be in a wheelchair dragging around a dialysis machine before Abu Dhabi let him go. He doesn't work for them. They own him.

He won't be allowed to leave until we're no longer perceived as a threat.

Well, that also means Jurgen will be staying with us for quite some time ...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1483 on: Yesterday at 02:25:47 am »
What about those shameless cheats trying to claim this Gravenberch handball:

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1484 on: Yesterday at 02:32:00 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November 27, 2023, 03:51:48 pm
I have energy: Pep Guardiola hints at extending Manchester City contract
Manager is overseeing a rebuild after last seasons treble win

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/27/pep-guardiola-hints-extending-manchester-city-contract-rb-leipzig

This c*nt isn't leaving until Klopp leaves

"Energy" is really Abu Dhabi is funding his brother's club Girona and if he stops being Manchester City manager the funding for Girona will mysteriously be pulled.....
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1485 on: Yesterday at 08:31:32 am »
Quote from: aussie_ox on Yesterday at 02:32:00 am
"Energy" is really Abu Dhabi is funding his brother's club Girona and if he stops being Manchester City manager the funding for Girona will mysteriously be pulled.....

Yup. Not so much he has energy as they have leverage...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1486 on: Yesterday at 08:55:57 am »
"Overseeing a rebuild" by the way. Makes it sound like he's some sort of LLM genius. Meh.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1487 on: Yesterday at 02:26:18 pm »
Quote from: aussie_ox on Yesterday at 02:25:47 am
What about those shameless cheats trying to claim this Gravenberch handball:
The ball struck him way below the sleeve line so definitely handball. Not like Rodris against Everton as that was nowhere near handball.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1488 on: Yesterday at 07:19:14 pm »
Just went on LiveScore, they've changed the appearance a bit. The shortcut to "teams" on the left has three English teams, none of them called City... ;D

(Still fuming that United are listed ahead of us though)

https://www.livescore.com/en/
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1489 on: Yesterday at 07:58:54 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:19:14 pm
Just vent on LiveScore, they've changed the appearance a bit. The shortcut to "teams" on the left has three English teams, none of them called City... ;D

(Still fuming that United are listed ahead of us though)

https://www.livescore.com/en/

Vy did you do that?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1490 on: Yesterday at 08:19:02 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 07:58:54 pm
Vy did you do that?
Pedant... ;D

Fixed (took me a while to get it...)
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1491 on: Yesterday at 09:28:45 pm »
Sad c*nts copying someone elses ideas once again

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1492 on: Yesterday at 09:42:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:28:45 pm
Sad c*nts copying someone elses ideas once again



Much as I hate United, I respect them.  This lot are raising the bar in to new levels.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1493 on: Yesterday at 09:43:26 pm »
Omg my youngest grandson is there tonight  :butt :butt :butt :butt
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1494 on: Yesterday at 10:02:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:28:45 pm
Sad c*nts copying someone elses ideas once again



Is the one on the left Ted Hastings from Line of Duty?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1495 on: Yesterday at 10:05:05 pm »
Most of their 'fans' who see those statues won't have a clue who they are.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1496 on: Yesterday at 10:07:27 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 10:05:05 pm
Most of their 'fans' who see those statues won't have a clue who they are.

Is it Robert Pannick KC and a couple of juniors from his chambers?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1497 on: Yesterday at 10:07:48 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:19:02 pm
Pedant... ;D

Fixed (took me a while to get it...)

 ;D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1498 on: Yesterday at 10:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:07:27 pm
Is it Robert Pannick KC and a couple of juniors from his chambers?

Nice one :)
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1499 on: Yesterday at 10:39:20 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:43:26 pm
Omg my youngest grandson is there tonight  :butt :butt :butt :butt

Bloody hell - what did he do wrong to deserve that punishment? ;) (sorry reddebs)
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1500 on: Yesterday at 10:59:51 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:39:20 pm
Bloody hell - what did he do wrong to deserve that punishment? ;) (sorry reddebs)

No idea who in the family has turned him Jason but I'm not happy seeing videos of him in full kit greeting the team bus 😡

I'll be having words when I see them next Tuesday that's for sure.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1501 on: Yesterday at 11:04:35 pm »
They are a gang of cheats anyway. Whatever they do doesn't matter.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1502 on: Yesterday at 11:50:56 pm »
No-one actually cares about them anymore, they are rigged robots who signify the ceiling for everyone else
City win, zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1503 on: Today at 12:09:49 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:59:51 pm
No idea who in the family has turned him Jason but I'm not happy seeing videos of him in full kit greeting the team bus 😡

I'll be having words when I see them next Tuesday that's for sure.
My cousin had this issue with a baby kit from her other halfs relative from Warrington, who thought it was funny to see her reaction. Her solution no nappy, while still in Warrington for a few hours, unfortunately it never made it home to Liverpool. An expensive shite gift dumped in his rubbish.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1504 on: Today at 01:44:12 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:28:45 pm
Sad c*nts copying someone elses ideas once again



Why do they have a statue of Dirk Kuyt?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1505 on: Today at 02:17:58 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 02:26:18 pm
The ball struck him way below the sleeve line so definitely handball. Not like Rodris against Everton as that was nowhere near handball.

Ironically Rodri was the one protesting for a penalty the loudest...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1506 on: Today at 02:25:48 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:28:45 pm
Sad c*nts copying someone elses ideas once again



I think it's a great tribute to Morecambe and Wise with Mr. Preview in the middle.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1507 on: Today at 02:27:18 am »
For god sake - please tell me that's not Oasis?

That's fucking desperately pathetic if so.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1508 on: Today at 02:48:09 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:28:45 pm
Sad c*nts copying someone elses ideas once again



Is that their 3 legal counsels?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1509 on: Today at 03:04:14 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:48:09 am
Is that their 3 legal counsels?


I would have thought a statute of an oil rig would have been more appropriate out the front of Sportswash airlines stadium.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1510 on: Today at 03:43:28 am »
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 03:04:14 am

I would have thought a statute of an oil rig would have been more appropriate out the front of Sportswash airlines stadium.
With a scene reminiscent of the Guernica at the foot of the pedestal.
