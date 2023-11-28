I think the only people who think they have morals frequent the blue loon forum.
Ped will be in a wheelchair dragging around a dialysis machine before Abu Dhabi let him go. He doesn't work for them. They own him. He won't be allowed to leave until we're no longer perceived as a threat.
I have energy: Pep Guardiola hints at extending Manchester City contractManager is overseeing a rebuild after last seasons treble winhttps://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/27/pep-guardiola-hints-extending-manchester-city-contract-rb-leipzigThis c*nt isn't leaving until Klopp leaves
"Energy" is really Abu Dhabi is funding his brother's club Girona and if he stops being Manchester City manager the funding for Girona will mysteriously be pulled.....
What about those shameless cheats trying to claim this Gravenberch handball:
Just vent on LiveScore, they've changed the appearance a bit. The shortcut to "teams" on the left has three English teams, none of them called City... (Still fuming that United are listed ahead of us though)https://www.livescore.com/en/
Vy did you do that?
Sad c*nts copying someone elses ideas once again
Crosby Nick never fails.
Most of their 'fans' who see those statues won't have a clue who they are.
Pedant... Fixed (took me a while to get it...)
Is it Robert Pannick KC and a couple of juniors from his chambers?
Omg my youngest grandson is there tonight
Bloody hell - what did he do wrong to deserve that punishment? (sorry reddebs)
