Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

rossipersempre

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1480 on: Yesterday at 06:49:55 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:12:57 pm
I think the only people who think they have morals frequent the blue loon forum.
To me, it just demonstrates their shamelessness about what constitutes acceptable behaviour. That they don't even try to hide it.

It's not a far stretch to think they bribe referees and pressurise/pay players to pull out of internationals.
Red Beret

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1481 on: Yesterday at 08:15:25 pm
Ped will be in a wheelchair dragging around a dialysis machine before Abu Dhabi let him go. He doesn't work for them. They own him.

He won't be allowed to leave until we're no longer perceived as a threat.
PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1482 on: Yesterday at 09:25:48 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:15:25 pm
Ped will be in a wheelchair dragging around a dialysis machine before Abu Dhabi let him go. He doesn't work for them. They own him.

He won't be allowed to leave until we're no longer perceived as a threat.

Well, that also means Jurgen will be staying with us for quite some time ...
aussie_ox

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1483 on: Today at 02:25:47 am
What about those shameless cheats trying to claim this Gravenberch handball:

aussie_ox

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1484 on: Today at 02:32:00 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 03:51:48 pm
I have energy: Pep Guardiola hints at extending Manchester City contract
Manager is overseeing a rebuild after last seasons treble win

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/27/pep-guardiola-hints-extending-manchester-city-contract-rb-leipzig

This c*nt isn't leaving until Klopp leaves

"Energy" is really Abu Dhabi is funding his brother's club Girona and if he stops being Manchester City manager the funding for Girona will mysteriously be pulled.....
Red Beret

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1485 on: Today at 08:31:32 am
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 02:32:00 am
"Energy" is really Abu Dhabi is funding his brother's club Girona and if he stops being Manchester City manager the funding for Girona will mysteriously be pulled.....

Yup. Not so much he has energy as they have leverage...
dalarr

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1486 on: Today at 08:55:57 am
"Overseeing a rebuild" by the way. Makes it sound like he's some sort of LLM genius. Meh.

JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1487 on: Today at 02:26:18 pm
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 02:25:47 am
What about those shameless cheats trying to claim this Gravenberch handball:
The ball struck him way below the sleeve line so definitely handball. Not like Rodris against Everton as that was nowhere near handball.
farawayred

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1488 on: Today at 07:19:14 pm
Just went on LiveScore, they've changed the appearance a bit. The shortcut to "teams" on the left has three English teams, none of them called City... ;D

(Still fuming that United are listed ahead of us though)

https://www.livescore.com/en/
afc tukrish

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1489 on: Today at 07:58:54 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:19:14 pm
Just vent on LiveScore, they've changed the appearance a bit. The shortcut to "teams" on the left has three English teams, none of them called City... ;D

(Still fuming that United are listed ahead of us though)

https://www.livescore.com/en/

Vy did you do that?
farawayred

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1490 on: Today at 08:19:02 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 07:58:54 pm
Vy did you do that?
Pedant... ;D

Fixed (took me a while to get it...)
rob1966

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1491 on: Today at 09:28:45 pm
Sad c*nts copying someone elses ideas once again

andy07

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1492 on: Today at 09:42:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:28:45 pm
Sad c*nts copying someone elses ideas once again



Much as I hate United, I respect them.  This lot are raising the bar in to new levels.
reddebs

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1493 on: Today at 09:43:26 pm
Omg my youngest grandson is there tonight  :butt :butt :butt :butt
