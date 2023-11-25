« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 01:05:23 pm
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 12:30:53 pm
What did he say?

I think it was last year when they won the league and De Bruyne had a 1000 yard stare whilst on their celebration bus in front of 10 fans. Said it all.

Liverpool FC News
@LivEchoLFC
"I like noise against Liverpool but okay, it didn't happen"

Guardiola was clearly frustrated with the City fans 👇


Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 01:06:27 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:35:42 pm
He said it was 12:30 and they were still in the sheets sleeping and that he wanted more noise against us. This was as well as trying to wake the fans up during the game.

They must have made some noise as Trent was shushing them by the end.  ;D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 02:40:39 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:34:35 am
Could easily just be a Liverpool fan who works as a steward there. There's blues who steward at Anfield and vice versa and I know of a city fan who works at OT, money is money
or could be someone who doesn't give a shit about football but appreciates a "go fuck yerselves" move when he sees it. 
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 02:54:29 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 12:15:56 pm
He was openly critical of the fans yesterday after the game.
During as well. Kept turning to them and doing the 'make more noise' gesture and looking disappointed.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 03:00:53 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:59:07 am
Still shilling for his paymasters over 2 years after "leaving" the club  ::) :puke2

Full tracksuit wanker.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 03:04:15 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 02:54:29 pm
During as well. Kept turning to them and doing the 'make more noise' gesture and looking disappointed.

Surely he saw the traffic on the way into the ground?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 08:30:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on November 25, 2023, 03:52:35 pm


If you add up all the fingers, it's 115.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 09:21:14 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 01:06:27 pm
They must have made some noise as Trent was shushing them by the end.  ;D

I think I actually heard the shhhhh sound coming out of Trent's mouth.  ;D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 09:49:49 am
Interesting this weekend to see so many Tory MPs and commentators up in arms about Abu Dhabi buying The Telegraph Group. The same Tories that welcomed them into football with open arms.

Odd really, as I would never have expected double standards from the Tories.

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2023/nov/26/tory-concern-grows-over-potential-sale-of-telegraph-titles-to-abu-dhabi

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 09:58:22 am
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 09:21:14 pm
I think I actually heard the shhhhh sound coming out of Trent's mouth.  ;D

 ;D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 11:19:46 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy on November 25, 2023, 10:30:23 am
They were completely irrelevant pre-2008. Finishing mid-table every season, producing no world class players, not even coming close to winning the FA Cup/League Cup and revelling in beating their neighbours every now and then.

The fakest club there is. Their stadium was gifted to them, their success is tainted and their fans have acute paranoia about not being recognised as an elite club.
Always like reposting this for anyone that missed it, as it's worth regularly reminding ourselves just how shit and irrelevant they were before the Abu Dhabi charade took hold.

City's performance during the PL era, in every season prior to the oil cheats taking over:

1992: First Division 5th
1993: Premier League 9th
1994: Premier League 16th
1995: Premier League 17th
1996: Premier League 18th (relegated)
1997: Championship 14th
1998: Championship 22nd (relegated)
1999: Division One 3rd
2000: Championship 2nd
2001: Premier League 18th (relegated)
2002: Championship 1st
2003: Premier League 9th
2004: Premier League 16th
2005: Premier League 8th
2006: Premier League 15th
2007: Premier League 14th
2008: Premier League 9th

Basically a nothing club. 15 years later, they're a nothing club with some silverware that can't even fill it's own stadium.

A club with record revenues all created through industrial scale cheating and money laundering, via state-owned businesses linked to the owners. A club facing an unprecedented 115 charges of financial mis-management, inappropriate sponsorship deals, inappropriate payments to managers and players, non-disclosure of files and accounts, and non-co-operation with Premier League investigations. A club whose fans have zero songs about any of their players or their recent success, and who can't even create an atmosphere at home against their biggest title rivals.

Burn the fucking lot of them to the ground, including that doping fraud of a manager.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 11:44:40 am
Funny looking at the fume on bluegoon

even complaining about the title of this thread and other clubs thread saying its needless and disrespectful

From the same lot that cant go two pages without calling us "victims" "bin dippers" and "murderers"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 11:54:10 am
Manchester Guardian all about Guardiola, City and the disallowed goal.
Wilson sucking up to Abu Dahbi big style.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 12:08:06 pm
Fuckinghell, that foul on Alisson was almost as obvious as Abu Dhabis cheating!
Its quite clear that they are shitting it. They thought the PL would never punish them, but after seeing what has happened to Everton for one comparatively minor charge, they realise a proper punishment for citys cheating is possible.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 12:09:00 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 11:44:40 am
Funny looking at the fume on bluegoon

even complaining about the title of this thread and other clubs thread saying its needless and disrespectful

From the same lot that cant go two pages without calling us "victims" "bin dippers" and "murderers"

Odd that as I thought the title was more on the tame side to be honest  ;D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 12:10:44 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:08:06 pm
Fuckinghell, that foul on Alisson was almost as obvious as Abu Dhabis cheating!
Its quite clear that they are shitting it. They thought the PL would never punish them, but after seeing what has happened to Everton for one comparatively minor charge, they realise a proper punishment for citys cheating is possible.

Nah. They've got irrefutible evidence that they've done nothing wrong. Don't know why they're dragging it out to be honest instead of just handing it over and putting the case to bed.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 12:16:02 pm
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 12:09:00 pm
Odd that as I thought the title was more on the tame side to be honest  ;D

Isnt that where Chris Kavanaghs from?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 12:16:20 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:08:06 pm
They thought the PL would never punish them, but after seeing what has happened to Everton for one comparatively minor charge, they realise a proper punishment for citys cheating is possible.
I think they would come down very hard on Man City if they could.  It's an open sore for the Premier League no matter how much those on the payroll of Man City try to downplay it.

Assuming Everton's hysterics don't scupper this progress then Man City's days are surely numbered.  I wouldn't be surprised if Man City are instructing their lawyers to advise Everton because having Everton blocking the Premier League at this stage makes it much harder for them to penalise Man City appropriately.

Chelsea willingly airing the dirty laundry of the Abramovich reign is interesting as well.  They will likely expect a lesser punishment due to their openness and engagement with the Premier League.  A defence Man City certainly can't use.

Nothing will bring back the moments they stole from other clubs and fanbases but it can't just be swept under the carpet.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 12:53:15 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 12:16:02 pm
Isnt that where Chris Kavanaghs from?

 ;D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 12:56:59 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:54:10 am
Manchester Guardian all about Guardiola, City and the disallowed goal.
Wilson sucking up to Abu Dahbi big style.


According to Jamie Jackson, they "outclassed" us. :lmao
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 01:13:07 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 12:56:59 pm
According to Jamie Jackson, they "outclassed" us. :lmao

Who cares. They aren't a proper football club.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 02:02:02 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:13:07 pm
Who cares. They aren't a proper football club.
The Abu Dhabi Globetrotters.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 03:12:17 pm
https://twitter.com/RealTolmie/status/1729032408119574718

The absolute state of this. Their fans are vile, no regard for what sport should actually be about
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 03:23:51 pm
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 03:12:17 pm
https://twitter.com/RealTolmie/status/1729032408119574718

The absolute state of this. Their fans are vile, no regard for what sport should actually be about
So their business model is to do whatever the fuck they want and they cant be touched because Abu Dhabi will fuck up the country if little Man City are punished.
They are absolute fucking lunatics.

The loons dont want a competitive sport. They just want to buy every trophy, every season so they can pretend they are the best club in the world. They are deranged.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 03:31:52 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:08:06 pm
Fuckinghell, that foul on Alisson was almost as obvious as Abu Dhabis cheating!
Its quite clear that they are shitting it. They thought the PL would never punish them, but after seeing what has happened to Everton for one comparatively minor charge, they realise a proper punishment for citys cheating is possible.

Alli jumped into Akanjis arm(theres a big bruise to prove it) and it should have been a penalty for $hitty.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 03:32:10 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:13:07 pm
Who cares. They aren't a proper football club.

That's their real issue isn`t it. Fans of all other clubs just shrug their shoulders when city win anything, and that is what they really hate. They hate the fact that fans all over know how they got there and therefore they don`t give them any credit for it. None of it is really 'earned'. Take United as an example. As liverpool fans we don`t want United to win things, but if they do we know that it has been earned and there is a modicum of respect for that. Same for any other team that haven`t 'gamed' the system.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 03:42:13 pm
What fucking weirdos these fans are when their attitude is 'continue letting us cheat to win everything or we'll nuke you all'.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 03:51:48 pm
I have energy: Pep Guardiola hints at extending Manchester City contract
Manager is overseeing a rebuild after last seasons treble win

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/27/pep-guardiola-hints-extending-manchester-city-contract-rb-leipzig

This c*nt isn't leaving until Klopp leaves
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 03:57:10 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:51:48 pm
I have energy: Pep Guardiola hints at extending Manchester City contract
Manager is overseeing a rebuild after last seasons treble win

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/27/pep-guardiola-hints-extending-manchester-city-contract-rb-leipzig

This c*nt isn't leaving until Klopp leaves

I'd hope Ped would have energy
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 04:06:47 pm
Overseeing a rebuild after a treble win? Is that not an oxymoron?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 04:12:01 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:51:48 pm
I have energy: Pep Guardiola hints at extending Manchester City contract
Manager is overseeing a rebuild after last seasons treble win

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/27/pep-guardiola-hints-extending-manchester-city-contract-rb-leipzig

This c*nt isn't leaving until Klopp leaves
The players suspiciously never run out of energy
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 04:40:02 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:51:48 pm
I have energy: Pep Guardiola hints at extending Manchester City contract
Manager is overseeing a rebuild after last seasons treble win

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/27/pep-guardiola-hints-extending-manchester-city-contract-rb-leipzig

This c*nt isn't leaving until Klopp leaves

"overseeing a rebuild

:lmao

So a rebuild that involved losing 3 first team players, only one of which he was likely arsed about losing, and watching his club throw 200m at new players for him.

And next summer will be the same, may lose a couple players, and theyll be replaced by the best of the best, at great expense.

Guardiola doent know what a rebuild is.  Hes never built a squad in his life.

 
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 04:41:25 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:51:48 pm
I have energy: Pep Guardiola hints at extending Manchester City contract
Manager is overseeing a rebuild after last seasons treble win

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/27/pep-guardiola-hints-extending-manchester-city-contract-rb-leipzig

This c*nt isn't leaving until Klopp leaves
Let's see if he has any energy when they quite rightly get dumped into the very low tier of the leagues.
Or maybe that is just wishful thinking on my part?

*SIGH*
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 04:43:28 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:40:02 pm
"overseeing a rebuild

:lmao

So a rebuild that involved losing 3 first team players, only one of which he was likely arsed about losing, and watching his club throw 200m at new players for him.

And next summer will be the same, may lose a couple players, and theyll be replaced by the best of the best, at great expense.

Guardiola doent know what a rebuild is.  Hes never built a squad in his life.

 

But but but Guardiola needs the best players to make his system work. Because he's such a genius you see.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 04:44:25 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:30:12 pm
If you add up all the fingers, it's 115.

Impossible with manc hands

Edit: then again you didn't mention thumbs so yeah it's possible ;D
