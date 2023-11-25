They were completely irrelevant pre-2008. Finishing mid-table every season, producing no world class players, not even coming close to winning the FA Cup/League Cup and revelling in beating their neighbours every now and then.



The fakest club there is. Their stadium was gifted to them, their success is tainted and their fans have acute paranoia about not being recognised as an elite club.



Always like reposting this for anyone that missed it, as it's worth regularly reminding ourselves just how shit and irrelevant they were before the Abu Dhabi charade took hold.City's performance during the PL era, in every season prior to the oil cheats taking over:1992: First Division 5th1993: Premier League 9th1994: Premier League 16th1995: Premier League 17th1996: Premier League 18th (relegated)1997: Championship 14th1998: Championship 22nd (relegated)1999: Division One 3rd2000: Championship 2nd2001: Premier League 18th (relegated)2002: Championship 1st2003: Premier League 9th2004: Premier League 16th2005: Premier League 8th2006: Premier League 15th2007: Premier League 14th2008: Premier League 9thBasically a nothing club. 15 years later, they're a nothing club with some silverware that can't even fill it's own stadium.A club with record revenues all created through industrial scale cheating and money laundering, via state-owned businesses linked to the owners. A club facing an unprecedented 115 charges of financial mis-management, inappropriate sponsorship deals, inappropriate payments to managers and players, non-disclosure of files and accounts, and non-co-operation with Premier League investigations. A club whose fans have zero songs about any of their players or their recent success, and who can't even create an atmosphere at home against their biggest title rivals.Burn the fucking lot of them to the ground, including that doping fraud of a manager.