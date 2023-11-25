« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 99845 times)

Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1440 on: Yesterday at 01:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 12:30:53 pm
What did he say?

I think it was last year when they won the league and De Bruyne had a 1000 yard stare whilst on their celebration bus in front of 10 fans. Said it all.

Liverpool FC News
@LivEchoLFC
"I like noise against Liverpool but okay, it didn't happen"

Guardiola was clearly frustrated with the City fans 👇


"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1441 on: Yesterday at 01:06:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:35:42 pm
He said it was 12:30 and they were still in the sheets sleeping and that he wanted more noise against us. This was as well as trying to wake the fans up during the game.

They must have made some noise as Trent was shushing them by the end.  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline SamLad

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1442 on: Yesterday at 02:40:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:34:35 am
Could easily just be a Liverpool fan who works as a steward there. There's blues who steward at Anfield and vice versa and I know of a city fan who works at OT, money is money
or could be someone who doesn't give a shit about football but appreciates a "go fuck yerselves" move when he sees it. 
Offline wampa1

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1443 on: Yesterday at 02:54:29 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 12:15:56 pm
He was openly critical of the fans yesterday after the game.
During as well. Kept turning to them and doing the 'make more noise' gesture and looking disappointed.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1444 on: Yesterday at 03:00:53 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:59:07 am
Still shilling for his paymasters over 2 years after "leaving" the club  ::) :puke2

Full tracksuit wanker.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1445 on: Yesterday at 03:04:15 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 02:54:29 pm
During as well. Kept turning to them and doing the 'make more noise' gesture and looking disappointed.

Surely he saw the traffic on the way into the ground?
Offline thejbs

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1446 on: Yesterday at 08:30:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 25, 2023, 03:52:35 pm


If you add up all the fingers, it's 115.
Online BigCDump

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1447 on: Yesterday at 09:21:14 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 01:06:27 pm
They must have made some noise as Trent was shushing them by the end.  ;D

I think I actually heard the shhhhh sound coming out of Trent's mouth.  ;D
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online jacobs chains

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1448 on: Today at 09:49:49 am »
Interesting this weekend to see so many Tory MPs and commentators up in arms about Abu Dhabi buying The Telegraph Group. The same Tories that welcomed them into football with open arms.

Odd really, as I would never have expected double standards from the Tories.

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2023/nov/26/tory-concern-grows-over-potential-sale-of-telegraph-titles-to-abu-dhabi

Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 09:58:22 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 09:21:14 pm
I think I actually heard the shhhhh sound coming out of Trent's mouth.  ;D

 ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online keyop

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1450 on: Today at 11:19:46 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on November 25, 2023, 10:30:23 am
They were completely irrelevant pre-2008. Finishing mid-table every season, producing no world class players, not even coming close to winning the FA Cup/League Cup and revelling in beating their neighbours every now and then.

The fakest club there is. Their stadium was gifted to them, their success is tainted and their fans have acute paranoia about not being recognised as an elite club.
Always like reposting this for anyone that missed it, as it's worth regularly reminding ourselves just how shit and irrelevant they were before the Abu Dhabi charade took hold.

City's performance during the PL era, in every season prior to the oil cheats taking over:

1992: First Division 5th
1993: Premier League 9th
1994: Premier League 16th
1995: Premier League 17th
1996: Premier League 18th (relegated)
1997: Championship 14th
1998: Championship 22nd (relegated)
1999: Division One 3rd
2000: Championship 2nd
2001: Premier League 18th (relegated)
2002: Championship 1st
2003: Premier League 9th
2004: Premier League 16th
2005: Premier League 8th
2006: Premier League 15th
2007: Premier League 14th
2008: Premier League 9th

Basically a nothing club. 15 years later, they're a nothing club with some silverware that can't even fill it's own stadium.

A club with record revenues all created through industrial scale cheating and money laundering, via state-owned businesses linked to the owners. A club facing an unprecedented 115 charges of financial mis-management, inappropriate sponsorship deals, inappropriate payments to managers and players, non-disclosure of files and accounts, and non-co-operation with Premier League investigations. A club whose fans have zero songs about any of their players or their recent success, and who can't even create an atmosphere at home against their biggest title rivals.

Burn the fucking lot of them to the ground, including that doping fraud of a manager.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online paulrazor

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 11:44:40 am »
Funny looking at the fume on bluegoon

even complaining about the title of this thread and other clubs thread saying its needless and disrespectful

From the same lot that cant go two pages without calling us "victims" "bin dippers" and "murderers"
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online 12C

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 11:54:10 am »
Manchester Guardian all about Guardiola, City and the disallowed goal.
Wilson sucking up to Abu Dahbi big style.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1453 on: Today at 12:08:06 pm »
Fuckinghell, that foul on Alisson was almost as obvious as Abu Dhabis cheating!
Its quite clear that they are shitting it. They thought the PL would never punish them, but after seeing what has happened to Everton for one comparatively minor charge, they realise a proper punishment for citys cheating is possible.
Online Tokyoite

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1454 on: Today at 12:09:00 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 11:44:40 am
Funny looking at the fume on bluegoon

even complaining about the title of this thread and other clubs thread saying its needless and disrespectful

From the same lot that cant go two pages without calling us "victims" "bin dippers" and "murderers"

Odd that as I thought the title was more on the tame side to be honest  ;D
Online swoopy

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1455 on: Today at 12:10:44 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:08:06 pm
Fuckinghell, that foul on Alisson was almost as obvious as Abu Dhabis cheating!
Its quite clear that they are shitting it. They thought the PL would never punish them, but after seeing what has happened to Everton for one comparatively minor charge, they realise a proper punishment for citys cheating is possible.

Nah. They've got irrefutible evidence that they've done nothing wrong. Don't know why they're dragging it out to be honest instead of just handing it over and putting the case to bed.
