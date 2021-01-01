« previous next »
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1400 on: Yesterday at 07:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:51:41 pm
Jill, let me enjoy the assumption that he's a Red.  ;D

Go on, then. It is quite cute.  :)
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1401 on: Yesterday at 08:00:50 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 07:56:04 pm
Go on, then. It is quite cute.  :)
Thank you.  ;D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1402 on: Yesterday at 08:01:05 pm »
Fucking hell, whats he doin there?

Spoiler
rtyrtyrtyt" border="0
   
[close]
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1403 on: Yesterday at 08:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:01:05 pm
Fucking hell, whats he doin there?

Spoiler
rtyrtyrtyt" border="0
   
[close]

 ;D

With the Welsh Bitters not playing today he thought he'd pop over to support the Mancunian Bitters instead. They were giving free tickets away, as usual.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1404 on: Yesterday at 08:04:08 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 07:49:58 pm
Why would a LFC steward be controlling the City fans, even if there are a few LFC fans in there? Perhaps the guy just saw the funny side of it.

He might prefer rugby.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1405 on: Yesterday at 08:23:13 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 07:48:47 pm


Trying to think who the woman bottom left reminds me of.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1406 on: Yesterday at 08:25:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 08:23:13 pm
Trying to think who the woman bottom left reminds me of.
''Where's me teeth?''
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:28:43 pm by Son of Spion »
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1407 on: Yesterday at 08:26:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 08:23:13 pm
Trying to think who the woman bottom left reminds me of.

Only the mouth is upside down.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1408 on: Yesterday at 08:26:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:25:15 pm
''Were's me teeth?''

She's eaten too many jammy dodgers.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1409 on: Yesterday at 08:28:13 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:26:52 pm
She's eaten too many jammy dodgers.
Definitely.  ;D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1410 on: Yesterday at 08:57:31 pm »
I'm still wondering how they let a Neapolitan Mastiff into the ground (above the two guys on the left wearing specs).
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1411 on: Yesterday at 09:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Bill Shepherd on Yesterday at 08:57:31 pm
I'm still wondering how they let a Neapolitan Mastiff into the ground (above the two guys on the left wearing specs).

I thought it was a Cane Corso.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1412 on: Yesterday at 09:17:14 pm »
Bless these diehard football fans, so passionate yet so sensitive.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1413 on: Yesterday at 09:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 08:23:13 pm
Trying to think who the woman bottom left reminds me of.


Spoiler
RC" border="0   
[close]
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1414 on: Yesterday at 10:26:36 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 07:05:46 pm
If he improves his decision making he will be frightening. The chance he set up before our equaliser was great wingplay and the Alvarez chance as well.

He did cost £60m ish so he supposed to be a bit good but he does have a high ceiling

Strong Adama Traore vibes from he. He turned inside at one point, gave the ball six yards inside and allowed us to get back and set. Drury meanwhile is creaming himself.

Be sold in two years for a profit to some mugs
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1415 on: Yesterday at 10:52:44 pm »
When asked about Diass disallowed goal with no intervention from VAR.

Quote
After the Newcastle-Arsenal action, I dont know. I didnt watch it [again]. I had five flash interviews and all of them asked me the same question, so maybe you watched it better than me.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1416 on: Today at 06:32:46 am »
That photo. The lad above Trents head. Deffo a red and the other lad covering his mouth trying to hide his smile
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1417 on: Today at 06:34:43 am »
Guardiola really is a graceless human.
All smiles until he doesnt win, then picks fights when people push back. Very fragile
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1418 on: Today at 07:25:59 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:34:43 am
Guardiola really is a graceless human.
All smiles until he doesnt win, then picks fights when people push back. Very fragile

He really is a weirdo, especially when it comes to us. Even last year, when we were absolutely nowhere and at our lowest ebb, his celebrations right in our subs' faces was ridiculous and more should've been made of it.

And now that we're back challenging them, he looked like a lunatic yesterday - on the hour mark, he was already crouched down with nerves, like it was a penalty shootout in the CL final. His reaction to us scoring the 1-1 goal was like his world had fallen apart. The guy is an absolute nutcase and unhealthily obsessed with us. He knows deep down he's been beating us on cheat mode and so can't deal with it when that doesn't happen.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1419 on: Today at 07:42:32 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:25:59 am
He really is a weirdo, especially when it comes to us. Even last year, when we were absolutely nowhere and at our lowest ebb, his celebrations right in our subs' faces was ridiculous and more should've been made of it.

And now that we're back challenging them, he looked like a lunatic yesterday - on the hour mark, he was already crouched down with nerves, like it was a penalty shootout in the CL final. His reaction to us scoring the 1-1 goal was like his world had fallen apart. The guy is an absolute nutcase and unhealthily obsessed with us. He knows deep down he's been beating us on cheat mode and so can't deal with it when that doesn't happen.

Good point,. There must be some cognitive dissonance with Guardiola. There's no way he doesn't realise there's been financial cheating - he'll know he's been paid off the books for example. And yet he has to push this down deep inside and pretend it's all above board and they're playing with the same ruleset as us. But it's hard to do that. And then when we actually beat them he has to try and suppress the fact that even with unfair advantages he's still losing to us.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1420 on: Today at 07:48:37 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:34:43 am
Guardiola really is a graceless human.
All smiles until he doesnt win, then picks fights when people push back. Very fragile

Mourinho-esque.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1421 on: Today at 08:11:04 am »
Guardiola hates playing us, you can tell he was on edge before and during this game.

All the huge emotions come out in games against us... the TWICE screams, the falling to his knees when Salah spun Cancelo. He looked shellshocked when Trent scored yesterday. He'll be dreading their trip to anfield if the tables as tight as it is now when that fixture arrives
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1422 on: Today at 08:20:33 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:11:04 am
Guardiola hates playing us, you can tell he was on edge before and during this game.

All the huge emotions come out in games against us... the TWICE screams, the falling to his knees when Salah spun Cancelo. He looked shellshocked when Trent scored yesterday. He'll be dreading their trip to anfield if the tables as tight as it is now when that fixture arrives
It's because we match up well against them. He's always wary of our pace in midfield and attack as they're slow there (see how Grav dusted Rodri) and he knows we can score from anywhere no matter how we're playing.

Against most teams, their mentality is that they're better and will win easily but against us, they have to make a lot of tactical adjustments to nullify us. They don't play freely against us out of fear.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1423 on: Today at 08:33:25 am »
Not taken dropping points at home to us very well, have they?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1424 on: Today at 08:38:16 am »
Delighted with Amnesty's intervention yesterday. Got a lot of coverage in the press. The participation of oppressive nation states in football gives opportunity for human rights protests. Thanks to Manchester City I am now far more aware of UAE's human rights abuses and determined to avoid their airline and anything to do with them, basically.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1425 on: Today at 08:46:25 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:48:37 am
Mourinho-esque.

He's worse, cause with Mourinho you could tell that it was a pantomime act and could see the funny side if you squinted hard, with Guardiola it's just something disturbing and unhealthy.
