Guardiola really is a graceless human.

All smiles until he doesnt win, then picks fights when people push back. Very fragile



He really is a weirdo, especially when it comes to us. Even last year, when we were absolutely nowhere and at our lowest ebb, his celebrations right in our subs' faces was ridiculous and more should've been made of it.And now that we're back challenging them, he looked like a lunatic yesterday - on the hour mark, he was already crouched down with nerves, like it was a penalty shootout in the CL final. His reaction to us scoring the 1-1 goal was like his world had fallen apart. The guy is an absolute nutcase and unhealthily obsessed with us. He knows deep down he's been beating us on cheat mode and so can't deal with it when that doesn't happen.