Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 95679 times)

RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1360 on: Today at 03:05:11 pm
Cant stand them but Doku is a wonderful talent, he's what 21?

As for the rest of them, fucking hellllll, hit the deck, scream, moan to the ref... rinse, repeat
lfc_col

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1361 on: Today at 03:05:53 pm
The state of him proper tosspot he is  ;D ;D ;D

farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1362 on: Today at 03:07:12 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:05:11 pm
Cant stand them but Doku is a wonderful talent, he's what 21?

As for the rest of them, fucking hellllll, hit the deck, scream, moan to the ref... rinse, repeat
The way Silva fell "an hour" after after Matip bumped him... That was both laughable and a yellow card wordy.
RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1363 on: Today at 03:12:24 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:07:12 pm
The way Silva fell "an hour" after after Matip bumped him... That was both laughable and a yellow card wordy.

He's the worst of the lot, has a knack of always being right next to the ref too.

A teammate could pull a gun and shoot you and Silva would still be doing puppy dog eyes saying 'come on ref'
Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1364 on: Today at 03:23:25 pm
Guardiola has the look of a man who always reeks of piss.
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1365 on: Today at 03:26:20 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:05:11 pm
Cant stand them but Doku is a wonderful talent, he's what 21?

As for the rest of them, fucking hellllll, hit the deck, scream, moan to the ref... rinse, repeat
Needs to improve his final ball.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1366 on: Today at 03:35:25 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 03:05:53 pm
The state of him proper tosspot he is  ;D ;D ;D



Loved Klopp's grin throughout the whole thing. Had the look of "yeah I think he's a c*nt too".
RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1367 on: Today at 03:42:08 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:26:20 pm
Needs to improve his final ball.

Absolutely but that goes for every 21 year old in the history of football
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1368 on: Today at 03:42:46 pm
Baldie continuing even after the game that the crowd was useless.  ;D
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1369 on: Today at 03:44:36 pm
Quote
Pep Guardiola on what he wanted from Man City fans:

"𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗻𝗼𝗶𝘀𝗲"
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1370 on: Today at 03:52:35 pm
RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1371 on: Today at 03:54:53 pm
Such a soulless club, everything about them is fucking Cringe AF.

Why the fuck are the Caten's involved with that fucking Cringe club. :-\
jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1372 on: Today at 04:16:55 pm
The Gallagher brothers sound well pissed off, on social media. Take that, you pair of arses :lmao
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1373 on: Today at 04:18:42 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 03:05:53 pm
The state of him proper tosspot he is  ;D ;D ;D



T
Ped looks like you'd expect if it was a Capon special, not a pic from the game :lmao
Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1374 on: Today at 04:20:40 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:52:35 pm

Trent will have loved seeing all those sour, contorted faces looking back as he smiles right back at them.  ;D
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1375 on: Today at 04:32:38 pm
Imagine dodging your country's games to draw anyway. Embarrassing.
Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1376 on: Today at 04:44:44 pm
Cheats.
farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1377 on: Today at 04:45:56 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:44:44 pm
Cheats.
Let's get a few facts straight.

City are NOT cheats.

Ped is NOT bald.

Klopp LOVES playing at 12:30.
Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1378 on: Today at 05:00:02 pm
Watched the game and after paying close attention to the City bench I can confirm that Pep is bald.
coolbyrne

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1379 on: Today at 05:07:11 pm
I loved the shot of the 5 or 6 City players after the Trent goal, all looking towards the City bench as if to say, "That wasn't supposed to happen, Boss."
RJH

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1380 on: Today at 05:18:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:52:35 pm


Lots of recreations of baldie's famous tantrum there.
unknownuser

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1381 on: Today at 05:20:45 pm
Bottom left steward has to be a liverpool fan.
Crosby Nick 128

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1382 on: Today at 05:20:57 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:23:25 pm
Guardiola has the look of a man who always reeks of piss.

Proper coffee breath I reckon. Like a Physics teacher.
Crosby Nick 128

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1383 on: Today at 05:23:04 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:45:56 pm
Let's get a few facts straight.

City are NOT cheats.

Ped is NOT bald.

Klopp LOVES playing at 12:30.

[img][https://media.tenor.com/peKSxoz9haIAAAAC/not-borat.gif/img]
Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1384 on: Today at 05:27:27 pm
zero zero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1385 on: Today at 05:30:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:52:35 pm

Usually we can have a little fun finding celebrities amongst any crowd, but not today because City fans are so nondescript.

At least there's a couple of Reds in there. Bearded guy just above Trent and another one, just off to the right.
