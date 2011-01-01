Titles stripped and booted out of the Prem. Thats what should happen. And since their crimes lasted many years, their punishment should also mean it takes them a long time to try to get back.



I would also assume the books since 2018 are dodgy, given previous, unless they provide full and fair accounts that pass muster for all years.



On that last point, any financial cheats should be required, at their expense, to have forensic accountants sign off on their books, each year. The integrity of the game is paramount, and that simple measure can help clean it up moving forward.



If Man City get away with a relative slap on the wrist, the Premier League risks losing an enormous amount, as a new thing might emerge that bypasses them.