« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 93483 times)

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,011
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1320 on: Yesterday at 09:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 01:56:31 pm
Pip making a complete arse of himself as usual on his presser https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/67513337

Hasn`t he said previously that he would walk if they were found guilty ?

Pep's very unlucky isn't he? All that cheating that seems to follow him around. Drug cheats as a player, his Barcelona team are being done for bribing referees and his Man City team have 115 charges (and counting!) against them.

Mad how it seems to follow him around only isn't it? Nothing to do with him though, of course.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,865
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1321 on: Yesterday at 09:19:54 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 09:05:13 pm
Pep's very unlucky isn't he? All that cheating that seems to follow him around. Drug cheats as a player, his Barcelona team are being done for bribing referees and his Man City team have 115 charges (and counting!) against them.

Mad how it seems to follow him around only isn't it? Nothing to do with him though, of course.
I wonder when he's going to tell his Abu Dhabi sportswashing bosses that he's had enough of their cheating and wants out.   ::)
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1322 on: Yesterday at 09:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:26:31 pm
Pep sounds like he's running scared to me.


  "People want us relegated, i can smell it i can smell it, but people dont know what happened (realizes it sounds like he does know what happened) Even i don't know what happened, i mean i didn't read all the breaches, 115 breaches, but the lawyers. The LAWYERS. we must listen to the lawyers, we will defend and then we will see."  or some such shit.

Trying to use this as motivation for his team that everyone is out to get them.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1323 on: Yesterday at 09:45:57 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:26:31 pm
Pep sounds like he's running scared to me.


  "People want us relegated, i can smell it i can smell it, but people dont know what happened (realizes it sounds like he does know what happened) Even i don't know what happened, i mean i didn't read all the breaches, 115 breaches, but the lawyers. The LAWYERS. we must listen to the lawyers, we will defend and then we will see."  or some such shit.

Neurotic bald.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1324 on: Yesterday at 10:22:29 pm »
By the way, Guardiola is right in saying Man City's case is much different to Evertons.

Much different in the sense it is much worse.

They'll get away with it, with a paltry fine or a few measly points deduction. Don't expect anything seismic here, this is the Premier League, a governing body on the road to corruption like UEFA and FIFA before it.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1325 on: Yesterday at 10:50:17 pm »
Titles stripped and booted out of the Prem. Thats what should happen. And since their crimes lasted many years, their punishment should also mean it takes them a long time to try to get back.

I would also assume the books since 2018 are dodgy, given previous, unless they provide full and fair accounts that pass muster for all years.

On that last point, any financial cheats should be required, at their expense, to have forensic accountants sign off on their books, each year. The integrity of the game is paramount, and that simple measure can help clean it up moving forward.

If Man City get away with a relative slap on the wrist, the Premier League risks losing an enormous amount, as a new thing might emerge that bypasses them.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,399
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1326 on: Yesterday at 11:19:26 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 08:21:09 pm
Yeah, have a banner listing all 115 charges. Thatll rattle their players.

Nope, we should just beat them ...
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,111
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1327 on: Yesterday at 11:31:51 pm »
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1328 on: Yesterday at 11:38:23 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 08:21:09 pm
Yeah, have a banner listing all 115 charges. Thatll rattle their players.

Going to be very small font.

Quote
1. In respect of each of Seasons 2009/10 to 2017/18 inclusive, the Premier League Rules applicable in those seasons that required provision by a member club to the Premier League, in the utmost good faith, of accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the clubs financial position, in particular with respect to its revenue (including sponsorship revenue), its related parties and its operating costs, namely:
(a) for Season 2009/10, Premier League Rules B.13, C.71, C.72, C.75 (amended to C.79 from 10 September 2009 for the remainder of Season 2009/10) and C.80;
(b) for Season 2010/11, Premier League Rules B.13, C.78, C.79, C.86 and C.87;
(c) for Season 2011/12, Premier League Rules B.13, E.3, 4, E.11 and E.12;
(d) for Season 2012/13, Premier League Rules 16, E.3, E.4, E.11 and E.12;
(e) for Season 2013/14, Premier League Rules 15, E.3, E.4, E.11, E.12 and E.49;
(f) for Season 2014/15, Premier League Rules 16, E.3, E.4, E.11, E.12 and E.50;
(g) for Season 2015/16, Premier League Rules 16, E.3, E.4, E.11, E.12 and E.50;
(h) for Season 2016/17, Premier League Rules16, E.3, E.4, E.11, E.12 and E.51; and
(i) for Season 2017/18, Premier League Rules B.16, 3, E.4, E.11, E.12 and E.51.

2. In respect of:
(a) each of Seasons 2009/10 to 2012/13 inclusive, the Premier League Rules applicable in those Seasons requiring a member club to include full details of manager remuneration in its relevant contracts with its manager, namely:
(1) for Seasons 2009/10 to 2011/12 inclusive, Premier League Rules Q.7 and Q.8; and
(2) for Season 2012/13, Premier League Rules P.7 and P.8; and
(b) each of Seasons 2010/11 to 2015/16 inclusive, the Premier League Rules applicable in those Seasons requiring a member club to include full details of player remuneration in its relevant contracts with its players, namely:
(1) for Seasons 2010/11 and 2011/12, Premier League Rules K.12 and K.20;
(2) for Season 2012/13, Premier League Rules T.12 and T.20;
(3) for Seasons 2013/14 and 2014/15, Premier League Rules T.12 and T.19; and
(4) for Season 2015/16, Premier League Rules T.13 and T.20.

3. In respect of each of Seasons 2013/14 to 2017/18 inclusive, the Premier League Rules applicable in those Seasons requiring a member club to comply with UEFAs regulations, including UEFAs Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations, namely:
(a) for Season 2013/14, Premier League Rule B.14.6; and
(b) for Seasons 2014/15 to 2017/18 inclusive, Premier League Rule B.15.6.

4. In respect of each of the Seasons 2015/16 to 2017/18 inclusive, the Premier League Rules applicable in those Seasons on Profitability and Sustainability, namely:
(a) for Season 2015/16, Premier League Rules E.52 to E.60; and
(b) for Seasons 2016/17 and 2017/18, Premier League Rules E.53 to E.60.

5. In respect of the period from December 2018 to date, the Premier League Rules applicable in the relevant Seasons requiring a member club to cooperate with, and assist, the Premier League in its investigations, including by providing documents and information to the Premier League in the utmost good faith, namely:
(a) for Season 2018/19, Premier League Rules B.16, B.19, W.1, W.2, W.12 and W.13;
(b) for Season 2019/20, Premier League Rules B.16, B.19, W.1, W.2, W.12 and W.13;
(c) for Season 2020/21, Premier League Rules B.16, B.19, W.1, W.2, W.12 and W.13;
(d) for Season 2021/22, Premier League Rules B.15, B.18, W.1, W.2, W.15 and W.16; and
(e) for Season 2022/23, Premier League Rules B.15, B.18, W.1, W.2, W.15 and W.16.

I'd much prefer us singing

You've cheated 115 times
You've cheated 115 times
You cheating bastards
You've cheated 115 times
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1329 on: Yesterday at 11:56:58 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:38:23 pm
Going to be very small font.
or a banner that stops everyone there seeing the game.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,863
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 12:05:23 am »
I wonder what it will be like when City visit Goodison in December?
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,530
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 12:36:29 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:05:23 am
I wonder what it will be like when City visit Goodison in December?
Bloody hell. The cheating Welsh Bitters versus the cheating Manc Bitters. The El Cheato.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 