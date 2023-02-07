« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 87471 times)

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,813
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 11:07:39 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:00:03 am
Well I for one am shocked.

Ederson not been injured for City for 4 years.

Injured for two international games before a game against us.
Returns fit just in time.

Yup.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 748
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 11:08:20 am »
Thankfully I'm relaxed about Saturday. All our players have given 120% in internationals scoring a shit load of goals. So they'll need to recharge on Saturday with a gentle jog around. Happens after every international.

We were always going to drop points at City ground, tired or not, so might as well be against them than the likes of fecking Luton again. A draw would be sensational IMO. Either way we'll still be challenging them hard for the league title by the end of the season.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 11:12:00 am »
Quote from: mersey_paradiso on Today at 10:16:23 am
Hahaha. Chris Kavanagh (from Ashton-under-Lyne which is five miles from City's ground) to referee Saturday's game. You could not make it up.

https://www.premierleague.com/news/3789577

Quote
The good news for the visitors is that theyve amassed quite a positive record under the official in question with 13 wins and two losses from 15 games, according to Transfermarkt.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,813
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 11:19:55 am »
Quote from: mersey_paradiso on Today at 10:16:23 am
Hahaha. Chris Kavanagh (from Ashton-under-Lyne which is five miles from City's ground) to referee Saturday's game. You could not make it up.

https://www.premierleague.com/news/3789577

Meanwhile we're not allowed to be refereed by a fella from Australia who lives on Merseyside.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,334
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 12:02:37 pm »
The stuff from Nick Harris and his interactions from Blue Moon are disgusting. They really have become a toxic fan base.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,708
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 12:12:46 pm »
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,334
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 12:17:43 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:12:46 pm
As guilty as sin. The guy is a gangster.
Drug cheat.
Logged

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,830
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 12:28:16 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:59:46 am
No, they have been going after Nick Harris since 2014, stop making excuses for them.

Don't forget when Man City lawyer, learning of the death of a UEFA FFP official , emailed: "1 down, 6 to go."
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,838
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 01:32:32 pm »
At least if City get a lenient or non-existent penalty our friends across the park will be angrier than us now
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,935
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 01:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:32:32 pm
At least if City get a lenient or non-existent penalty our friends across the park will be angrier than us now

Schrödinger's City - at once have gotten away with far more than Everton and should be punished, but at the same time they're great because they stop the RS winning trophies. ::)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,838
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 03:21:27 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 12:28:16 pm
Don't forget when Man City lawyer, learning of the death of a UEFA FFP official , emailed: "1 down, 6 to go."


Charmer


https://www.lawgazette.co.uk/people/interview-simon-cliff/5045402.article


"We are always aware that everything we do has a public profile and we have to measure that against an ownership for whom integrity, and doing things the right way, is at the heart of what they do."

Seriously?






https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/02/07/manchester-city-hires-lawyer-who-earns-much-erling-haaland-premier/






Even the Mail had a go


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11719463/Man-City-line-long-hard-look-writes-Ian-Herbert.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11717923/Man-City-Premier-League-charges-lead-RELEGATION-proven-says-former-financial-advisor.html





Will be interesting to see how Newcastle get involved, they will surely see City as their main obstacle to world domination and taking them out may allow them to play closer to the rules to play catch up
« Last Edit: Today at 03:34:21 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Red Eyed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,471
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 05:14:44 pm »
Everton are being sued by three clubs for going over their budget by $20m, and that was 1 charge that the PL said didn't have a sporting influence.

If City are found guilty of a fraction of the 115 charges which is quite likely then the fallout is going to be immense. How many clubs could argue damages for being robbed of titles, trophies and champions league spots? Think the Premier League have to consider that in their decision making, this could get ugly for them and I don't think they are as untouchable as people say.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:16:42 pm by Red Eyed »
Logged
"Just try, if we can do it, wonderful and if not, then fail in the most beautiful way"

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,215
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 05:36:11 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:12:00 am


Kavanagh was the VAR who didn't think this was a pen, affecting who won the league

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 06:38:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Eyed on Today at 05:14:44 pm
Everton are being sued by three clubs for going over their budget by $20m, and that was 1 charge that the PL said didn't have a sporting influence.

If City are found guilty of a fraction of the 115 charges which is quite likely then the fallout is going to be immense. How many clubs could argue damages for being robbed of titles, trophies and champions league spots? Think the Premier League have to consider that in their decision making, this could get ugly for them and I don't think they are as untouchable as people say.
They'll just cry to the UK government and the charges will magically disappear. From the government's POV, they are investing into the country with football being a catch. I don't think they'll want to jeopardise billions of promised investment.

As Athletic reported, the government has a vested interest in City getting off lightly. Think about it.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:42:45 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 07:05:45 pm »
Remember how some opposition fans called our title win 'tainted' in 2020 because we won it when covid took hold. We all laugh because we know it was just bitterness & envy at seeing our great side storm to the Premier League title. Must be shit though being a City fan knowing deep down, regardless of what the dickheads on Bluemoon think, that all their successes have come about through cheating the system. We Liverpool fans can go on to any social media platform & put a strong case as to our greatness over the past 50 - 60 years. Man City supporters don't have that luxury, & they never will. Their only recluse is the nuthouse titled Bluemoon which is nothing but a fucking big echo chamber inhabited by the deluded & the insane.
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 07:15:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:38:48 pm
They'll just cry to the UK government and the charges will magically disappear. From the government's POV, they are investing into the country with football being a catch. I don't think they'll want to jeopardise billions of promised investment.

As Athletic reported, the government has a vested interest in City getting off lightly. Think about it.

I'm pretty sure the government would have stepped in earlier if this was the case. Surely the FA & the Premier League would have been in contact with government officials before deciding to go ahead with these 115 charges. So when you say 'government' what government are you alluding to ? This is going to take years to sort out, so it may well be the case that Labour is running the country at the time. Will they want to risk the wrath of millions of people who voted them in by allowing a corrupt regime to get away with cooking the books & cheating ? I don't think so.
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,331
  • Sound
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 07:19:15 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 07:05:45 pm
Remember how some opposition fans called our title win 'tainted' in 2020 because we won it when covid took hold. We all laugh because we know it was just bitterness & envy at seeing our great side storm to the Premier League title. Must be shit though being a City fan knowing deep down, regardless of what the dickheads on Bluemoon think, that all their successes have come about through cheating the system. We Liverpool fans can go on to any social media platform & put a strong case as to our greatness over the past 50 - 60 years. Man City supporters don't have that luxury, & they never will. Their only recluse is the nuthouse titled Bluemoon which is nothing but a fucking big echo chamber inhabited by the deluded & the insane.

And c*nts
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 07:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 07:15:50 pm
I'm pretty sure the government would have stepped in earlier if this was the case. Surely the FA & the Premier League would have been in contact with government officials before deciding to go ahead with these 115 charges. So when you say 'government' what government are you alluding to ? This is going to take years to sort out, so it may well be the case that Labour is running the country at the time. Will they want to risk the wrath of millions of people who voted them in by allowing a corrupt regime to get away with cooking the books & cheating ? I don't think so.
https://x.com/dansheldonsport/status/1705176467011711420?s=20

They don't need to disclose what was said but I'm sure it'd be about how the UK owe them one after how they've invested and will invest in the country.
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 07:41:32 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 07:19:15 pm
And c*nts

I thought was what the 'C' stood for on the MCFC.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 07:43:46 pm »
Manchester c*nts; Fucking c*nts.
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 07:54:53 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:19:27 pm
https://x.com/dansheldonsport/status/1705176467011711420?s=20

They don't need to disclose what was said but I'm sure it'd be about how the UK owe them one after how they've invested and will invest in the country.

Having seen the punishment dished out to Everton for what is a relatively minor offence, it would be interesting to see how this pans out should a lot of those charges actually stick. I understand that Everton didn't try & hide the fact that they had overspent, but the punishment was incredibly severe when you consider that City's alleged offences will dwarf that of EFC should any of them stick. Again, I'm sure the government would have been in regular contact with the English footballing bodies, so you'd have thought a much lenient punishment meted out to Everton might have paved the way for a reduction in the shitstorm that will follow if Man City are not punished in accordance with the crimes, as set out by the benchmark the FA & PL have now set.
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 07:55:52 pm »
 
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:43:46 pm
Manchester c*nts; Fucking c*nts.

Has a nice ring to it  :D
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,158
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1262 on: Today at 07:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 07:15:50 pm
This is going to take years to sort out, so it may well be the case that Labour is running the country at the time. Will they want to risk the wrath of millions of people who voted them in by allowing a corrupt regime to get away with cooking the books & cheating ? I don't think so.
Don't think this will be the main motivation, but imagine what they'll find if they do a bit of digging.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,935
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1263 on: Today at 08:47:11 pm »
The government can't have it both ways. One of the main reasons the PL is even going after City is because they've been threatened to have an independent regulator forced on them. Might well be more a case that Saudi want City taken down a peg or three because the government were happy to force that takeover through.

On the other hand, it was speculated on here a few days ago that the PL might even be dragging their heels on the City investigation in the hopes a change in government might free them to put the club under some real scrutiny without the risk of an intervention.

Whatever the reason, I think we can all agree that an "independent regulator" appointed by a Tory government would be neither independent or regulate all that well.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1264 on: Today at 09:42:49 pm »
TTS.
@TransferSector
🚨🚨| Liverpool are the club leading the push to resolve Man Citys financial fair play case, applying pressure on the PL to resolve their investigation. Liverpool ideally want a verdict to be reached before the start of the 2024/25 season.

[
@KieranMaguire
 via
@City_Xtra
] :D
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,011
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1265 on: Today at 10:13:25 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:42:49 pm
TTS.
@TransferSector
🚨🚨| Liverpool are the club leading the push to resolve Man Citys financial fair play case, applying pressure on the PL to resolve their investigation. Liverpool ideally want a verdict to be reached before the start of the 2024/25 season.

[
@KieranMaguire
 via
@City_Xtra
] :D

Not much surprise. We're the club that have been robbed of the most.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,497
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1266 on: Today at 10:21:58 pm »
It's hard to understand how all this washes one's image isn't it?

It seems like we are reaching the endgame of the fight for the heart and soul of togger as we know it.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1267 on: Today at 10:27:44 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 11:07:39 am
Ederson not been injured for City for 4 years.

Injured for two international games before a game against us.
Returns fit just in time.

Yup.

They'll all play. Him, Rodri and Haaland. You'd have to imagine they're getting pressure from within their club not to play. As them referees who went out there will testify to, it's not easy to say no to the City owners when they "ask" you to do something.
F*k them anyway, our lads have been on fire banging a load of goals in.  Nunez, Szobolazi, Dias, Salah.  Van Dijk strolled through games.  Go there, rattle in 2 or 3 past them and stick 2 fingers up to the league and get back home top of the league. Lets go
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1268 on: Today at 10:31:31 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 10:13:25 pm
Not much surprise. We're the club that have been robbed of the most.

Without the cheating sports-washers we'd have had 3 PL titles by now. God I would love to see us pip them for the title this season. During my life I've seen us become English champions 13 times. To win it this season would be the best ever for me.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,364
  • BoRac
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1269 on: Today at 11:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 10:31:31 pm
Without the cheating sports-washers we'd have had 3 PL titles by now.

We'd have four.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 