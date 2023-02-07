Ederson not been injured for City for 4 years.
Injured for two international games before a game against us.
Returns fit just in time.
Yup.
They'll all play. Him, Rodri and Haaland. You'd have to imagine they're getting pressure from within their club not to play. As them referees who went out there will testify to, it's not easy to say no to the City owners when they "ask" you to do something.
F*k them anyway, our lads have been on fire banging a load of goals in. Nunez, Szobolazi, Dias, Salah. Van Dijk strolled through games. Go there, rattle in 2 or 3 past them and stick 2 fingers up to the league and get back home top of the league. Lets go