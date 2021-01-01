« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

rossipersempre

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1200 on: Today at 08:04:32 am
In other news...

https://www.ft.com/content/6b0c3655-58eb-4c30-926b-9c62745145cf

Zucker's RedBird offers debt for equity deal to end Barclay reign at Telegraph

Abu Dhabi-backed RedBird IMI (***yes, that's another fund from FSG's buddies***) has offered to take control of the Telegraph and Spectator under a deal to repay the debt owed by the Barclay family to Lloyds Banking Group. RedBird IMI, the investment group run by former CNN boss Jeff Zucker, said yesterday it had agreed to provide funding to the Barclay family to repay £1.1bn of loans "in full" to Lloyds and "bring the Telegraph and Spectator out of receivership". The bank seized the media group last summer.

International Media Investments, the private vehicle backed by Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan, would also be involved in about half of the deal's debt financing. Red Bird IMI said if the deal went ahead it would exercise an option to convert debt into ownership of the media group at "an early opportunity".

RedBird is conducting due diligence to check there is sufficient security on the underlying assets for it to provide the financing, one of the people involved said. If Lloyds agrees, the deal would mark the end of the Barclay family's ownership of the national newspaper after two decades, with Zucker's US-based RedBird management team taking over. As part of the proposed deal, Sheikh Mansour's IMI would be left with a significant debt holding in the last remaining main business assets held by the Barclay family. That includes the Very retail and financial services group, according to people familiar with the talks. The deal would be structured as a £600mn loan secured against the Telegraph and Spectator from RedBird IMI. IMI would provide a separate loan of a similar sum secured against other Barclay business and commercial interests. That would balance out the difference between the £1.1Ibn offered to repay the Lloyds debt in full and the £600m equity value of the Telegraph group, say people familiar with the talks. Only the £600mn loan against the Telegraph would be converted into equity.

Conservative MPs have urged ministers to use the National Security Act to investigate the deal, given their fears of Influence by Abu Dhabi over the editorial team at a newspaper traditionally close to the party's Interests. Red Bird has offered assurances that the Telegraph would be editorially independent to avoid regulatory investigations. Red Bird Capital "alone will take over management and operational responsibility for the title".
I've been a good boy

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1201 on: Today at 08:08:51 am
Their fans were made in a laboratory, no question about it. No morals, no compassion. Whole club is completely rotten, they need to be relegated to bring them that that corrupt sheikh crashing back down to earth.
paulrazor

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1202 on: Today at 08:30:52 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:35:48 am
https://x.com/sportingintel/status/1726747623116128758?s=61&t=BIZyp_aEAMjlwKFo_R2zug

Pretty sinister threads being seen by Nick Harris on the blueloon.
who is that about?
spider-neil

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1203 on: Today at 08:34:58 am
I loved Nick Harris piece on the eve that City won the treble to outline their triumph was built on cheating. He timed it perfectly.
JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1204 on: Today at 08:39:57 am
Is Nick Harris the guy who asked Ped if he was getting Mancini payments after the cup final?
Red Beret

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1205 on: Today at 08:39:58 am
BlueLoon makes GOT seem like a storied house of reasoned discourse.
jillcwhomever

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1206 on: Today at 08:40:29 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:35:48 am
https://x.com/sportingintel/status/1726747623116128758?s=61&t=BIZyp_aEAMjlwKFo_R2zug

Pretty sinister threads being seen by Nick Harris on the blueloon.

They arranged an abuse Nick Harris week on twitter as he was nursing his wife with a brain tumour, there are some seriously mixed up people on there. But they are doing the job their owners would want, that's what we need to remember.
jillcwhomever

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1207 on: Today at 08:41:33 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:39:57 am
Is Nick Harris the guy who asked Ped if he was getting Mancini payments after the cup final?

No, that was Rob Harris another good journalist though.
Draex

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1208 on: Today at 08:41:48 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:30:52 am
who is that about?

Nick Harris the journalist who keeps publishing stories about how cheaty are cheating.
jillcwhomever

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1209 on: Today at 08:48:36 am
Qston

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1210 on: Today at 08:54:36 am
jillcwhomever

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1211 on: Today at 08:57:41 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:54:36 am
The easiest answer would have been "No".......(unless it were true)

Exactly you'd have thought that would be the first thing he'd have said.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1212 on: Today at 09:14:38 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:35:48 am
https://x.com/sportingintel/status/1726747623116128758?s=61&t=BIZyp_aEAMjlwKFo_R2zug

Pretty sinister threads being seen by Nick Harris on the blueloon.

Probably just some pissed up knobhead after a night on the lash.
rob1966

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1213 on: Today at 09:15:04 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 08:08:51 am
Their fans were made in a laboratory, no question about it. No morals, no compassion. Whole club is completely rotten, they need to be relegated to bring them that that corrupt sheikh crashing back down to earth.

They've always been fucking rancid, my missus and Manc mates tell me they've always been unhinged, bitter loons. I've got to know a few now and some are sound, loads are fucking mental, bitter, jealous dickheads when it comes to footy - they know that nothing they have actually counts, they know depp down its all a sham. Its like cheating on exams, you get the grades, but it's worthless and can be taken away when the truth comes out.
Capon Debaser

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1214 on: Today at 09:18:37 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:41:33 am
No, that was Rob Harris another good journalist though.
Is he the guy with the duck in a nappy?
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1215 on: Today at 09:21:16 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:15:04 am
They've always been fucking rancid, my missus and Manc mates tell me they've always been unhinged, bitter loons. I've got to know a few now and some are sound, loads are fucking mental, bitter, jealous dickheads when it comes to footy - they know that nothing they have actually counts, they know depp down its all a sham. Its like cheating on exams, you get the grades, but it's worthless and can be taken away when the truth comes out.

I used to go to Maine Road every season back in the day and I thought their fans were fine. I used to work in Cheadle which was a big Blue hotspot - as you know, in Mancland, fans are regional rather than being like they are in Liverpool* and they were always fine back in the day. Never had any bother there and used to enjoy the games - though we did win quite a lot. Had quite a few chats with their fans before and after the game. When I went to Old Trafford, you'd have to wear no colours, keep your head down and hope you didn't get spotted as a Liverpool fan.

Thought City fans were fine back in the day and I'm sure there are still a core support who are still real and decent fans.

Your missus is a Manchester United fan isn't she? Yeah - City really hate United fans and always have.



*Except people like Antony Taylor who is the only non-Manchester United fan in about 2 square miles of where he was born.
rossipersempre

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1216 on: Today at 09:27:59 am
rob1966

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1217 on: Today at 09:33:52 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:21:16 am
I used to go to Maine Road every season back in the day and I thought their fans were fine. I used to work in Cheadle which was a big Blue hotspot - as you know, in Mancland, fans are regional rather than being like they are in Liverpool* and they were always fine back in the day. Never had any bother there and used to enjoy the games - though we did win quite a lot. Had quite a few chats with their fans before and after the game. When I went to Old Trafford, you'd have to wear no colours, keep your head down and hope you didn't get spotted as a Liverpool fan.

Thought City fans were fine back in the day and I'm sure there are still a core support who are still real and decent fans.

Your missus is a Manchester United fan isn't she? Yeah - City really hate United fans and always have.



*Except people like Antony Taylor who is the only non-Manchester United fan in about 2 square miles of where he was born.

Yeah our kid ran a bar in Manc City centre in 1991 and never had any issues with Blue Mancs, but Red Mancs were fucking c*nts, loads of kick offs with the c*nts and the bizzies turned a blind eye. In the 80's, my cousin did 6 months in Strangeways after getting attacked by red Manc c*nts and he's a toffee not a red.

The thing is though, they weren't competing with us back then, so things were fine. Try talking to the same city fans now and it'll be a totally different experience, it's more akin to the relationship with the red Mancs. Mentioning finances is like lighting the blue touch paper, they will tie themselves in knots trying to defend Mansoor, accuse FSG of everything they can and then they just go off on one and get nasty, its a lot like Everton fans now, question their finances and "boom"
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1218 on: Today at 09:40:25 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:33:52 am
Yeah our kid ran a bar in Manc City centre in 1991 and never had any issues with Blue Mancs, but Red Mancs were fucking c*nts, loads of kick offs with the c*nts and the bizzies turned a blind eye. In the 80's, my cousin did 6 months in Strangeways after getting attacked by red Manc c*nts and he's a toffee not a red.

The thing is though, they weren't competing with us back then, so things were fine. Try talking to the same city fans now and it'll be a totally different experience, it's more akin to the relationship with the red Mancs. Mentioning finances is like lighting the blue touch paper, they will tie themselves in knots trying to defend Mansoor, accuse FSG of everything they can and then they just go off on one and get nasty, its a lot like Everton fans now, question their finances and "boom"

Yeah, sad the way it's gone with the fans to be honest - not the real fans fault that they got taken over in such a way.

But how many are left thesedays? You have to wonder what would happen to us if the same thing happened, but saying that - look at our reaction to the like of Gilette and Hicks.

I think we'd react and get them gone - which is maybe why it's not happened and hopefully won't happen.

Contrast that in the way that the Red Mancs seem to be desperate to be taken over in such a way. So weird how different Northern clubs fans can have such a different attitude and outlook.
JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1219 on: Today at 09:45:23 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:48:36 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVnzI_1HYCw&pp=ygU0cm9iIGhhcnJpcyBhc2tpbmcgZ3VhcmRpb2xhIGlmIGhlIHJlY2VpdmVkIHBheW1lbnRzPw%3D%3D
Thats a yes then.
Fucking cheating bastard. He will also pretend he had no idea that Barcelona were bribing referees whilst he was there.
paulrazor

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1220 on: Today at 09:48:25 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:41:48 am
Nick Harris the journalist who keeps publishing stories about how cheaty are cheating.
ok thanks, when I wikied him it didnt mention that

Really disgusting post that, but I am not surprised
Solomon Grundy

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1221 on: Today at 09:49:12 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:14:38 am
Probably just some pissed up knobhead after a night on the lash.

 Nah, thats how they normally act on that forum.
