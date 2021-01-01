In other news...Abu Dhabi-backed RedBird IMI (***yes, that's another fund from FSG's buddies***) has offered to take control of the Telegraph and Spectator under a deal to repay the debt owed by the Barclay family to Lloyds Banking Group. RedBird IMI, the investment group run by former CNN boss Jeff Zucker, said yesterday it had agreed to provide funding to the Barclay family to repay £1.1bn of loans "in full" to Lloyds and "bring the Telegraph and Spectator out of receivership". The bank seized the media group last summer.Red Bird IMI said if the deal went ahead it would exercise an option to convert debt into ownership of the media group at "an early opportunity".RedBird is conducting due diligence to check there is sufficient security on the underlying assets for it to provide the financing, one of the people involved said. If Lloyds agrees, the deal would mark the end of the Barclay family's ownership of the national newspaper after two decades, with Zucker's US-based RedBird management team taking over. As part of the proposed deal, Sheikh Mansour's IMI would be left with a significant debt holding in the last remaining main business assets held by the Barclay family. That includes the Very retail and financial services group, according to people familiar with the talks. The deal would be structured as a £600mn loan secured against the Telegraph and Spectator from RedBird IMI. IMI would provide a separate loan of a similar sum secured against other Barclay business and commercial interests. That would balance out the difference between the £1.1Ibn offered to repay the Lloyds debt in full and the £600m equity value of the Telegraph group, say people familiar with the talks. Only the £600mn loan against the Telegraph would be converted into equity.