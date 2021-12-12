« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 84544 times)

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,546
    • @hartejack
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1160 on: Yesterday at 04:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:53:32 pm
I think you are confusing something there.

I refer to 'Sky Sports' as 'Sly Sports' because they are c*nts.

No confusion - I'm familiar with the "Sly" part, just felt the "fans" element was a bit of an additional dig. I appreciate where you're coming from, however.
Logged

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,140
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1161 on: Yesterday at 05:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 04:09:05 pm
This could actually be relevant. We have long suspected that City circumvent FFP by paying one set of wages in the books and another by other nefarious means. How else were they the only club to bid for Haaland whose buy out clause set his transfer fee at the modest level of £52M (or half a Caicedo to put it in context)?

No City player was ever going to spill the beans because it would be self-defeating. But might Mendy set the cat among the pigeons by claiming for everything due to him including off the books earnings?

Wishful thinking perhaps.
They had this part of their house in order by this time.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1162 on: Yesterday at 05:52:21 pm »
Apologies for not reading through all this but are we expecting the premier league to make a decision on these Man City charges soon or is it just discussion on the back of the Everton punishment?
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,601
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1163 on: Yesterday at 05:55:10 pm »
There is stuff on the Everton and City situation on this podcast and the guest is none other than Nick Harris who I would always recommend.

https://t.co/hMQpAsE5hD
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,601
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1164 on: Yesterday at 05:56:00 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 05:52:21 pm
Apologies for not reading through all this but are we expecting the premier league to make a decision on these Man City charges soon or is it just discussion on the back of the Everton punishment?

There is no news on the City situation, it's just off the back of the Everton stuff.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,716
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1165 on: Yesterday at 05:58:52 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 05:52:21 pm
Apologies for not reading through all this but are we expecting the premier league to make a decision on these Man City charges soon or is it just discussion on the back of the Everton punishment?

I'd be surprised if there's an annoucement before the end of the 2024/25 season in all honesty.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,009
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1166 on: Yesterday at 07:04:15 pm »
Just on the retrospective titles thing, I actually agree with Andy for the most part. No being given backdated titles will make up for the utter despair inside the ground the last day of 2019 or especially 2022. It took me months or maybe even over a year to get over 2022. But, I more so think the players and Jurgen (and Brendan Rodgers!) deserve their names in the history and record books. Steven Gerrard deserves his medal, Lucas Leiva, Luis Suarez all deserve it. And of course our absolute heroes of 18/19 deserve their Champions League/Premier League double and the heroes of 21/22 deserve their treble. It's more about them, in my opinion.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,918
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1167 on: Yesterday at 07:32:32 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 07:04:15 pm
Just on the retrospective titles thing, I actually agree with Andy for the most part. No being given backdated titles will make up for the utter despair inside the ground the last day of 2019 or especially 2022. It took me months or maybe even over a year to get over 2022. But, I more so think the players and Jurgen (and Brendan Rodgers!) deserve their names in the history and record books. Steven Gerrard deserves his medal, Lucas Leiva, Luis Suarez all deserve it. And of course our absolute heroes of 18/19 deserve their Champions League/Premier League double and the heroes of 21/22 deserve their treble. It's more about them, in my opinion.


Our lads deserve their medals. Even discounting the Gerrard's season (which I'm not), but we missed out on the title by one point after taking it to the last game on two separate occasions. And 2014 was only by two points.

A team that finishes on 97 points and 92 points respectively deserves the title, even if it's awarded years after the fact.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,918
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1168 on: Yesterday at 07:36:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:15:42 pm
and it can be made to go away by delivering a fat brown envelope.

Or he could fall from a window.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,665
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1169 on: Yesterday at 07:56:25 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 03:56:39 pm
Mendy is suing them now for unpaid wages.

Ugh what a grim situation all round, they were made for each other
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1170 on: Yesterday at 08:05:05 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 03:56:39 pm
Mendy is suing them now for unpaid wages.
Hell be lucky. Yaya is still waiting for his birthday cake.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,911
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1171 on: Yesterday at 08:08:30 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 03:56:39 pm
Mendy is suing them now for unpaid wages.

Telly ye what, I dont like Mendys.


Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,446
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1172 on: Yesterday at 08:08:51 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 08:08:30 pm
Telly ye what, I dont like Mendys.




:wellin
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,196
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1173 on: Yesterday at 08:11:35 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:11:31 pm
He'd be incriminating himself

Its not illegal from the players point of view though is it? Mancini had two contracts according to Der Spiegel, his ADFC contract and his other as a £1.75 million a year adviser to the Al Jazira Sports and Cultural Club in Abu Dhabi,which was paid into an offshore shell company in Mauritius by the name of Sparkleglow Holdings. My understanding is the illegality is ADFC, as they were paying Al Jazira the money to pay to Mancini.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1174 on: Yesterday at 08:26:09 pm »
Feeling weirdly positive that this is the beginning of the end. Unless Everton's punishments are just totally thrown out in response to the negative reaction, I don't think the Premier League can really reel it back now and turn a blind eye to City and Chelsea. If the 10-point reduction remains, I'm not even sure what a fair punishment would be for City.
Logged

Offline Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,464
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1175 on: Yesterday at 08:37:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:11:35 pm
Its not illegal from the players point of view though is it? Mancini had two contracts according to Der Spiegel, his ADFC contract and his other as a £1.75 million a year adviser to the Al Jazira Sports and Cultural Club in Abu Dhabi,which was paid into an offshore shell company in Mauritius by the name of Sparkleglow Holdings. My understanding is the illegality is ADFC, as they were paying Al Jazira the money to pay to Mancini.

Would be really funny if Mendy dropped them in it with the Prem League by showing a dodgy contract only for the courts to rule against him and him end up with nowt
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Offline SK8 Red

  • A spanking! A spanking!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 173
  • Supporting since 1983 at a guess
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1176 on: Yesterday at 09:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Yesterday at 08:37:06 pm
Would be really funny if Mendy dropped them in it with the Prem League by showing a dodgy contract only for the courts to rule against him and him end up with nowt
why nowt? I'd like him to show the dodgy contracts and be paid for what he's probably entitled to considering he was never convicted
Logged

Offline lfc79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1177 on: Yesterday at 09:29:46 pm »
In fairness I cant see how Mandy not getting paid was citys fault he was in custody for a time and then banned from greater Manchester he could not do his job I could understand if those choose to suspend or not play him.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,196
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1178 on: Yesterday at 09:56:48 pm »
Quote from: lfc79 on Yesterday at 09:29:46 pm
In fairness I cant see how Mandy not getting paid was citys fault he was in custody for a time and then banned from greater Manchester he could not do his job I could understand if those choose to suspend or not play him.

He could argue that him being in Manchester while still in the team had no impact on his other wages, so why should he lose that money while in custody and banned?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,931
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1179 on: Yesterday at 11:13:03 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 08:26:09 pm
Feeling weirdly positive that this is the beginning of the end. Unless Everton's punishments are just totally thrown out in response to the negative reaction, I don't think the Premier League can really reel it back now and turn a blind eye to City and Chelsea. If the 10-point reduction remains, I'm not even sure what a fair punishment would be for City.


I wouldnt be surprised if Abu Dhabi used their influence to get Evertons deduction overturned so as to help their future case.
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1180 on: Yesterday at 11:25:50 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:13:03 pm


I wouldnt be surprised if Abu Dhabi used their influence to get Evertons deduction overturned so as to help their future case.

Noticed a disturbing number of Everton fans taking the "hope City wipe the floor with the Premier League" line. Have these idiots learned nothing about aspiring to cheats?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,482
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1181 on: Yesterday at 11:30:00 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 11:25:50 pm
Noticed a disturbing number of Everton fans taking the "hope City wipe the floor with the Premier League" line. Have these idiots learned nothing about aspiring to cheats?
Yet only the other day it was all "Worrabout Man City?????? 😱😱😱 Whinge, whine, moan..."
 ::)
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1182 on: Yesterday at 11:33:29 pm »
Quote from: lfc79 on Yesterday at 09:29:46 pm
In fairness I cant see how Mandy not getting paid was citys fault he was in custody for a time and then banned from greater Manchester he could not do his job I could understand if those choose to suspend or not play him.

Mendy shouldn't have acted the dick. He may have been found not guilty, but he's not innocent of deplorable behaviour.

Scum like that hasn't a leg to stand on.
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1183 on: Yesterday at 11:38:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:30:00 pm
Yet only the other day it was all "Worrabout Man City?????? 😱😱😱 Whinge, whine, moan..."
 ::)

Saw a Blue on Twitter say Carragher is only calling Everton's punishment harsh to draw attention to City's charges in the hope they'll be stripped of their titles with us winning two more. The meer idea of this was enough for this particular Blue to dismiss Carragher's support. These would genuinely go bust before they did anything that might inadvertently benefit us.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,482
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1184 on: Yesterday at 11:49:44 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 11:38:15 pm
Saw a Blue on Twitter say Carragher is only calling Everton's punishment harsh to draw attention to City's charges in the hope they'll be stripped of their titles with us winning two more. The meer idea of this was enough for this particular Blue to dismiss Carragher's support. These would genuinely go bust before they did anything that might inadvertently benefit us.
That doesn't even make sense. The best way to draw attention to Abu Dhabi's cheating would be to suggest that Everton's punishment is not only just, but also extremely lenient. Both of those things are actually true.

This then throws into stark contrast the fact the Bitters had one charge against them, and Abu Dhabi have 115. That then puts pressure on to absolutely throw the kitchen sink at Abu Dhabi so the punishments are proportionate.

Assuming Carragher's comments actually carried an ounce of weight, by saying the Bitters punishment is too harsh he would be casting doubt on the severity of Abu Dhabi's cheating rather than hyping it up in the hope Liverpool get the titles they were robbed of.

But anyway, the fact Abu Dhabi already have 115 charges to answer, I'd say attention is focus on them anyway. Carragher chirping up is little more than a piss into the wind.
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1185 on: Yesterday at 11:56:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:49:44 pm
That doesn't even make sense. The best way to draw attention to Abu Dhabi's cheating would be to suggest that Everton's punishment is not only just, but also extremely lenient. Both of those things are actually true.

This then throws into stark contrast the fact the Bitters had one charge against them, and Abu Dhabi have 115. That then puts pressure on to absolutely throw the kitchen sink at Abu Dhabi so the punishments are proportionate.

Assuming Carragher's comments actually carried an ounce of weight, by saying the Bitters punishment is too harsh he would be casting doubt on the severity of Abu Dhabi's cheating rather than hyping it up in the hope Liverpool get the titles they were robbed of.

But anyway, the fact Abu Dhabi already have 115 charges to answer, I'd say attention is focus on them anyway. Carragher chirping up is little more than a piss into the wind.

I agree it's a confused logic, but I think the idea is that Everton's punishment looks far harsher considering there doesn't seem to be any rush to punish City at all. As you say, we're going to have to assume that 115 charges take longer to look at and maybe Everton's punishment is being used so that if City are expelled from the Premier League nobody can say they didn't see it coming.

I suppose in their (admittedly bitter) minds, Carragher is saying, "well if you're doing this to Everton for a relatively small crime then what are you going to have to do to City?"
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,482
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1186 on: Today at 12:20:24 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 11:56:22 pm
I agree it's a confused logic, but I think the idea is that Everton's punishment looks far harsher considering there doesn't seem to be any rush to punish City at all. As you say, we're going to have to assume that 115 charges take longer to look at and maybe Everton's punishment is being used so that if City are expelled from the Premier League nobody can say they didn't see it coming.

I suppose in their (admittedly bitter) minds, Carragher is saying, "well if you're doing this to Everton for a relatively small crime then what are you going to have to do to City?"
The odd thing is, though, Everton's punishment has actually been quite lenient given what they've done. Coming in a season when the bottom half sides are utterly abject, they should easily beat the drop and can then reset in summer with a clean slate.

Facts are, even if Everton had been above board and had never been in the position they have put themselves in, Abu Dhabi should still have the kitchen sink thrown at them. They are the biggest fraud in English football history. The biggest cheats we've ever seen. They absolutely deserve nothing short of being relegated to the bottom division whilst being stripped of all titles stolen since they began this hideous campaign of industrial scale fraud.

Everton deserved a heavier punishment. They've been taking the piss for a good few years now. It's cost other clubs a place in the PL. They actually got off lightly.

Only if Abu Dhabi go onto get a comparative slap on the wrist will I agree that Everton have been disproportionately punished. Even then, it would be a case of Everton not being punished enough and Abu Dhabi not being punished enough too.

I can see what you mean in your last two lines of your post. But if that's what some Bitters are saying, they are still wrong. If Carragher believes Everton's punishment is too harsh, he's hinting that it should be reduced. That, in turn, would also suggest a less harsh punishment than they really deserve should be handed out to Abu Dhabi too, not a heavier one such as title stripping.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,485
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1187 on: Today at 12:59:53 am »
I feel bad for the 20k or 40k or whatever original city fans from before Mansour came along.

The prem simply cannot 10 point the ev and not then hammer these big time.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,518
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1188 on: Today at 01:47:49 am »
Quote from: lfc79 on Yesterday at 09:29:46 pm
In fairness I cant see how Mandy not getting paid was citys fault

He came, and he gave without taking.

But they sent him away...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1189 on: Today at 04:11:52 am »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1190 on: Today at 04:28:44 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:11:52 am
Nothing to see here. ::) ;D



https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/man-city-tickets-sell-out-27704919#

Sold out EVERY TICKET OFFERED.

Which is slightly different to selling out every game.

They can also do this.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,374
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1191 on: Today at 06:33:59 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:43:55 pm

Can we get back to speculating on the punishment for these cheating c*nts now?  ;D

Stripped of all stolen trophies, expulsion from the division and barred from re-entry for a duration equal to the period of their cheating and various fines (not limited to but including an amount equal to the prize money lost by other clubs) seems fair and avoids the situation where they were allowed into the Championship to help EFL tv revenues and were back in the PL after a single season.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,078
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1192 on: Today at 06:49:17 am »
I want City stripped of their titles whether we are awarded those titles or not. Cheaters shouldnt prosper.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 