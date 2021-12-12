I agree it's a confused logic, but I think the idea is that Everton's punishment looks far harsher considering there doesn't seem to be any rush to punish City at all. As you say, we're going to have to assume that 115 charges take longer to look at and maybe Everton's punishment is being used so that if City are expelled from the Premier League nobody can say they didn't see it coming.



I suppose in their (admittedly bitter) minds, Carragher is saying, "well if you're doing this to Everton for a relatively small crime then what are you going to have to do to City?"



The odd thing is, though, Everton's punishment has actually been quite lenient given what they've done. Coming in a season when the bottom half sides are utterly abject, they should easily beat the drop and can then reset in summer with a clean slate.Facts are, even if Everton had been above board and had never been in the position they have put themselves in, Abu Dhabi should still have the kitchen sink thrown at them. They are the biggest fraud in English football history. The biggest cheats we've ever seen. They absolutely deserve nothing short of being relegated to the bottom division whilst being stripped of all titles stolen since they began this hideous campaign of industrial scale fraud.Everton deserved a heavier punishment. They've been taking the piss for a good few years now. It's cost other clubs a place in the PL. They actually got off lightly.Only if Abu Dhabi go onto get a comparative slap on the wrist will I agree that Everton have been disproportionately punished. Even then, it would be a case of Everton not being punished enough and Abu Dhabi not being punished enough too.I can see what you mean in your last two lines of your post. But if that's what some Bitters are saying, they are still wrong. If Carragher believes Everton's punishment is too harsh, he's hinting that it should be reduced. That, in turn, would also suggest a less harsh punishment than they really deserve should be handed out to Abu Dhabi too, not a heavier one such as title stripping.