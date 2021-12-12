Just on the retrospective titles thing, I actually agree with Andy for the most part. No being given backdated titles will make up for the utter despair inside the ground the last day of 2019 or especially 2022. It took me months or maybe even over a year to get over 2022. But, I more so think the players and Jurgen (and Brendan Rodgers!) deserve their names in the history and record books. Steven Gerrard deserves his medal, Lucas Leiva, Luis Suarez all deserve it. And of course our absolute heroes of 18/19 deserve their Champions League/Premier League double and the heroes of 21/22 deserve their treble. It's more about them, in my opinion.