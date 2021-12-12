« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 83553 times)

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,546
    • @hartejack
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 04:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:53:32 pm
I think you are confusing something there.

I refer to 'Sky Sports' as 'Sly Sports' because they are c*nts.

No confusion - I'm familiar with the "Sly" part, just felt the "fans" element was a bit of an additional dig. I appreciate where you're coming from, however.
Logged

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,140
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 05:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:09:05 pm
This could actually be relevant. We have long suspected that City circumvent FFP by paying one set of wages in the books and another by other nefarious means. How else were they the only club to bid for Haaland whose buy out clause set his transfer fee at the modest level of £52M (or half a Caicedo to put it in context)?

No City player was ever going to spill the beans because it would be self-defeating. But might Mendy set the cat among the pigeons by claiming for everything due to him including off the books earnings?

Wishful thinking perhaps.
They had this part of their house in order by this time.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 05:52:21 pm »
Apologies for not reading through all this but are we expecting the premier league to make a decision on these Man City charges soon or is it just discussion on the back of the Everton punishment?
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,590
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 05:55:10 pm »
There is stuff on the Everton and City situation on this podcast and the guest is none other than Nick Harris who I would always recommend.

https://t.co/hMQpAsE5hD
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,590
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 05:56:00 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 05:52:21 pm
Apologies for not reading through all this but are we expecting the premier league to make a decision on these Man City charges soon or is it just discussion on the back of the Everton punishment?

There is no news on the City situation, it's just off the back of the Everton stuff.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,716
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 05:58:52 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 05:52:21 pm
Apologies for not reading through all this but are we expecting the premier league to make a decision on these Man City charges soon or is it just discussion on the back of the Everton punishment?

I'd be surprised if there's an annoucement before the end of the 2024/25 season in all honesty.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,009
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 07:04:15 pm »
Just on the retrospective titles thing, I actually agree with Andy for the most part. No being given backdated titles will make up for the utter despair inside the ground the last day of 2019 or especially 2022. It took me months or maybe even over a year to get over 2022. But, I more so think the players and Jurgen (and Brendan Rodgers!) deserve their names in the history and record books. Steven Gerrard deserves his medal, Lucas Leiva, Luis Suarez all deserve it. And of course our absolute heroes of 18/19 deserve their Champions League/Premier League double and the heroes of 21/22 deserve their treble. It's more about them, in my opinion.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,916
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 07:32:32 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 07:04:15 pm
Just on the retrospective titles thing, I actually agree with Andy for the most part. No being given backdated titles will make up for the utter despair inside the ground the last day of 2019 or especially 2022. It took me months or maybe even over a year to get over 2022. But, I more so think the players and Jurgen (and Brendan Rodgers!) deserve their names in the history and record books. Steven Gerrard deserves his medal, Lucas Leiva, Luis Suarez all deserve it. And of course our absolute heroes of 18/19 deserve their Champions League/Premier League double and the heroes of 21/22 deserve their treble. It's more about them, in my opinion.


Our lads deserve their medals. Even discounting the Gerrard's season (which I'm not), but we missed out on the title by one point after taking it to the last game on two separate occasions. And 2014 was only by two points.

A team that finishes on 97 points and 92 points respectively deserves the title, even if it's awarded years after the fact.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,916
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 07:36:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:15:42 pm
and it can be made to go away by delivering a fat brown envelope.

Or he could fall from a window.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,665
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 07:56:25 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:56:39 pm
Mendy is suing them now for unpaid wages.

Ugh what a grim situation all round, they were made for each other
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 08:05:05 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:56:39 pm
Mendy is suing them now for unpaid wages.
Hell be lucky. Yaya is still waiting for his birthday cake.
Logged

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,911
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 08:08:30 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:56:39 pm
Mendy is suing them now for unpaid wages.

Telly ye what, I dont like Mendys.


Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,437
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 08:08:51 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 08:08:30 pm
Telly ye what, I dont like Mendys.




:wellin
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 