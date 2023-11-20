« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 10:26:11 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:24:34 am
If we got given 3 league titles for cheaty being done, then an open bus parade past the emptyiad and steds house would be the bare minimum. I'd celebrate that like no other.

:D
tubby

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 10:27:29 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:19:59 am
Absolutely. I'm talking about myself. What I would think and what I would do and what I suspect my mates that I go to the game with would/wouldn't do.

Personally I'd be more angry getting 'given' the wins than them just being voided and it seems like I'm in a minority of one on this, which is fine. Maybe it's just me that thinks it would have changed a magical time for the fans and the club and the city into a shithouse moment of 'oh. sorry about that. Have a cookie'

Sure, but if you're talking about yourself, then you don't speak for everyone going to the game, so why constantly bring up people who go to the game vs people who don't have that opportunity?   There's been quite a few times where you've alluded to people going to the game in some way being better fans than those who don't.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 10:30:17 am
The players on the pitch get no boost from someones predicted starting eleven on here.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 10:31:42 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:27:29 am
Sure, but if you're talking about yourself, then you don't speak for everyone going to the game, so why constantly bring up people who go to the game vs people who don't have that opportunity?   There's been quite a few times where you've alluded to people going to the game in some way being better fans than those who don't.

I'll repeat again - I no longer go to the away games. If I'm slagging off people that don't go to every game, then I'm slagging myself off then?

The initial post was a bit of a pissed rant against a fucking shower of fucking cheating c*nts in a fucking league that encourages it at a time when we've been playing some of the best football I've seen us play in all the time I've supported us and I was pissed off, angry and upset that what could have been an amazing time for the club and the city and me! has been turned into an absolute fucking shitfest.

I'm personally pissed off that I couldn't have watched the bus parade and celebrated with my mates at the ground and in our local boozers and in town and all that comes with that

I'm also pissed off with the fucking shithouse TV channels and media channels that have enabled all this fucking bullshit without hardly ever even fucking mentioning it.

As I said. If you're not fucking absolutely fucking raging then why the fuck aren't you? It's fucking shite mate.
tubby

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 10:34:16 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:31:42 am
I'll repeat again - I no longer go to the away games. If I'm slagging off people that don't go to every game, then I'm slagging myself off then?

The initial post was a bit of a pissed rant against a fucking shower of fucking cheating c*nts in a fucking league that encourages it at a time when we've been playing some of the best football I've seen us play in all the time I've supported us and I was pissed off, angry and upset that what could have been an amazing time for the club and the city and me! has been turned into an absolute fucking shitfest.

I'm personally pissed off that I couldn't have watched the bus parade and celebrated with my mates at the ground and in our local boozers and in town and all that comes with that

I'm also pissed off with the fucking shithouse TV channels and media channels that have enabled all this fucking bullshit without hardly ever even fucking mentioning it.

As I said. If you're not fucking absolutely fucking raging then why the fuck aren't you? It's fucking shite mate.

None of that has anything to do with what I said.  My question is why do you constantly allude to match going fans as being better fans than those who don't have that opportunity?  That was the original point from Scott that kicked all this off and it's still not been answered.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 10:36:16 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:34:16 am
None of that has anything to do with what I said.  My question is why do you constantly allude to match going fans as being better fans than those who don't have that opportunity?  That was the original point from Scott that kicked all this off and it's still not been answered.

I don't go to away games any more. I've said this a few times now. Does this mean that I'm not as good as other fans who go home and away?

Seems that you have a bee in your bonnet over this and I've explained what I meant in previous posts today and if you don't understand what I meant now then you never will, clearly.

tubby

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 10:38:34 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:36:16 am
I don't go to away games any more. I've said this a few times now. Does this mean that I'm not as good as other fans who go home and away?

Seems that you have a bee in your bonnet over this and I've explained what I meant in previous posts today and if you don't understand what I meant now then you never will, clearly.



No it seems to me what really happened is what usually happens.  You allude to match going fans being better than those who watch at home, get called out on it, then deflect and shift the goalposts.  I get it, you're angry, you come on here to vent.  Just don't think it's fair that you label those folks who don't go to the game as lesser fans, we're all good reds on here.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 10:39:48 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:38:34 am
No it seems to me what really happened is what usually happens.  You allude to match going fans being better than those who watch at home, get called out on it, then deflect and shift the goalposts.  I get it, you're angry, you come on here to vent.  Just don't think it's fair that you label those folks who don't go to the game as lesser fans, we're all good reds on here.

I don't go to away games any more. Does this mean I'm a 'lesser fan' - seems a bit of a circular discussion. For me to be slagging other fans off, I'd have to be slagging myself off.
tubby

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 10:40:31 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:39:48 am
I don't go to away games any more. Does this mean I'm a 'lesser fan' - seems a bit of a circular discussion. For me to be slagging other fans off, I'd have to be slagging myself off.

I dunno, you're the one always bringing it up.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 10:44:17 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:40:31 am
I dunno, you're the one always bringing it up.

Can we agree that Grealish is a diving twat that looks like he was dropped on his head as a baby?
tubby

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 10:45:44 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:44:17 am
Can we agree that Grealish is a diving twat that looks like he was dropped on his head as a baby?

Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 11:16:47 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:36:16 am
Seems that you have a bee in your bonnet over this and I've explained what I meant in previous posts today and if you don't understand what I meant now then you never will, clearly.

This is the point you made

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 17, 2023, 10:46:52 pm
The fucking seasons are gone. Cheated away. What joy could you have if someone said 'yeah you've won 5 more titles. How could you celebrate that?

It's a fucking joke. If you go the game then I guess you'd know. If you're a Sly fan sat in front of the telly then I suppose 5 titles is fucking yay?

Fuck off. Fuck them. Fuck this c*nt of a league.

Clearly implying that it means more to you because you go to games, but means nothing to someone that doesn't.

As I said before, the experience is different. The feelings aren't.
The biggest joy in football is celebrating a trophy win. Whether that's me with my mates in the pub or you with your mates outside the ground is neither here nor there.

I'm with you on the backdated league title wins though, I couldn't give a fuck about them. They can't be celebrated now.

I do want to see Abu Dhabi stripped of those titles, but it means very little to me whether those titles and medals are awarded to whoever finished second or are just basically voided with no winner.
afc tukrish

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 11:41:23 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:16:47 am
This is the point you made

Clearly implying that it means more to you because you go to games, but means nothing to someone that doesn't.

As I said before, the experience is different. The feelings aren't.
The biggest joy in football is celebrating a trophy win. Whether that's me with my mates in the pub or you with your mates outside the ground is neither here nor there.

I'm with you on the backdated league title wins though, I couldn't give a fuck about them. They can't be celebrated now.

I do want to see Abu Dhabi stripped of those titles, but it means very little to me whether those titles and medals are awarded to whoever finished second or are just basically voided with no winner.

Even if we got to do Draex's wind up bus parade?
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 11:47:18 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:16:47 am
This is the point you made

Clearly implying that it means more to you because you go to games, but means nothing to someone that doesn't.

As I said before, the experience is different. The feelings aren't.
The biggest joy in football is celebrating a trophy win. Whether that's me with my mates in the pub or you with your mates outside the ground is neither here nor there.

I'm with you on the backdated league title wins though, I couldn't give a fuck about them. They can't be celebrated now.

I do want to see Abu Dhabi stripped of those titles, but it means very little to me whether those titles and medals are awarded to whoever finished second or are just basically voided with no winner.

If you go to the game then the occasion, the fans, the atmosphere, being in the ground, drinking Bovril or pints in the grounds around Anfield or in town before and after all all part of the 'Match Day Experience' as is going to the (I'd say much, much better experience of being an away fan having travelled across the country) - the point I was making (In a pissed state and clearly badly) is that if you go to the game or have been to a game then you know the difference. The emotion might be the same, but the experience is different. That's why there are so many thousands of people stuck waiting in ST waiting lists and desperate to go to the game.

That's the point I was making and I'm not sure I can make it any clearer than that. But as I said also fucking fuming with the whole wank shitshow.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 12:50:34 pm
https://newsthump.com/2023/11/20/man-city-relegated-to-east-manchester-u9s-league-after-record-12000-points-deduction/

Man City relegated to East Manchester U9s league after record 12,000 points deduction

Manchester City have been relegated to the East Manchester Under 9s Saturday League it is revealed today after receiving a record 12,000 points deduction for financial irregularities.

With news emerging last week that Everton have been deducted 10 points by the Premier League for breaching profit and sustainability rules, further news has now emerged that Manchester City have been docked a massive twelve thousand points for similar offences meaning they will now be playing under 9s football with immediate effect.

A spokesperson for the club confirmed, Weve got Brendan Bees Under 9s this Saturday and its a must win.

We accept the punishment given to us by the Premier League and footballing authorities because, you know  we cheated  and we look forward to kickstarting our season in the East Manchester Under 9 league right away.

Obviously its disappointing that we couldnt drop a few leagues down and possibly play in the National League or something, but the points deduction was too much, and weve had to drop down further.

On a plus note, its only 9-a-side at this level and we have a large squad so we hope to get out of this league soon and work our way back up the leagues.

Asked if they will be fielding any players who are over nine-years-old in the games, we were told, Noooooooooo, not us. That would be cheating. Thankfully Haaland is only six.

Skeeve

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 01:12:51 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:39:48 am
I don't go to away games any more. Does this mean I'm a 'lesser fan' - seems a bit of a circular discussion. For me to be slagging other fans off, I'd have to be slagging myself off.

It's only a circular discussion because you repeat in spouting this away games non-sequitur that has nothing to do with the dismissive way you talk about non-matchgoing fans in more posts than just this latest tedious rant.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 01:25:45 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:12:51 pm
It's only a circular discussion because you repeat in spouting this away games non-sequitur that has nothing to do with the dismissive way you talk about non-matchgoing fans in more posts than just this latest tedious rant.

I mention it because for me, being an away fan is the peak of being a football fan. I've got a ST, but the away days are the ones that really stick - the cup finals, the semi-finals, playing some team you've never heard of in a dump of a town in a crap ground after being in a dismal boozer with your mates are some of the absolute highlights of being a fan for me :)

I honestly think if you are a home and away fan and go to every game then you're a fucking superstar. I've got some mates that have been going to every single game for 40+ years. Fucking amazing stuff.

Gutted I don't do it any more - I mention it a lot, because it was fantastic and the absolute best
JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 01:32:08 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:25:45 pm
I mention it because for me, being an away fan is the peak of being a football fan. I've got a ST, but the away days are the ones that really stick - the cup finals, the semi-finals, playing some team you've never heard of in a dump of a town in a crap ground after being in a dismal boozer with your mates are some of the absolute highlights of being a fan for me :)

I honestly think if you are a home and away fan and go to every game then you're a fucking superstar. I've got some mates that have been going to every single game for 40+ years. Fucking amazing stuff.

Gutted I don't do it any more - I mention it a lot, because it was fantastic and the absolute best
For enough, but none of that means match going fans know more , care more, have opinions that are worth more, than non-match going fans. Which is what a lot of your posts imply. Maybe just do your venting without mentioning match going fans in almost every post. There are many reasons why people dont/ cant go to football matches.
SamLad

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 01:33:29 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:25:45 pm
I mention it because for me, being an away fan is the peak of being a football fan. I've got a ST, but the away days are the ones that really stick - the cup finals, the semi-finals, playing some team you've never heard of in a dump of a town in a crap ground after being in a dismal boozer with your mates are some of the absolute highlights of being a fan for me :)

I honestly think if you are a home and away fan and go to every game then you're a fucking superstar. I've got some mates that have been going to every single game for 40+ years. Fucking amazing stuff.

Gutted I don't do it any more - I mention it a lot, because it was fantastic and the absolute best
just read the last few pages. jesus.

Andy mate you seem to have forgotten that going to games in person is simply not possible for tons of us, for a lot of reasons.

everyone agrees - attending in person is better.  no dispute.

but NOT attending in person doesn't = the team means less to you.

do you agree with that?

PS "yes" is the right answer.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 01:37:51 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:33:29 pm
just read the last few pages. jesus.

Andy mate you seem to have forgotten that going to games in person is simply not possible for tons of us, for a lot of reasons.

everyone agrees - attending in person is better.  no dispute.

but NOT attending in person doesn't = the team means less to you.

do you agree with that?

PS "yes" is the right answer.

Yes :)

Absolutely yes :)
SamLad

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 01:38:41 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:37:51 pm
Yes :)

Absolutely yes :)
thank christ for that  :)

good man.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 01:43:55 pm
So, we've established Andy's point and that he just expressed it wrongly.

Can we get back to speculating on the punishment for these cheating c*nts now?  ;D
JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 01:46:52 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:43:55 pm
So, we've established Andy's point and that he just expressed it wrongly.

Can we get back to speculating on the punishment for these cheating c*nts now?  ;D
demoted to non league football, fined the value of every fake/owner linked sponsorship and banned from ever being state owned again.
SamLad

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 01:49:12 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:43:55 pm
So, we've established Andy's point and that he just expressed it wrongly.

Can we get back to speculating on the punishment for these cheating c*nts now?  ;D
obviously part of their punishment will be to persuade Andy that they haven't deprived him of wonderful memories. 

even they don't have enough lawyer money to handle that.  :)
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 01:55:25 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:49:12 pm
obviously part of their punishment will be to persuade Andy that they haven't deprived him of wonderful memories. 

even they don't have enough lawyer money to handle that.  :)

:D

All of us though isn't it? Imagine all the amazing times that we've all been deprived of over all those years for this amazing team and our incredible manager and our great fans.

In some ways I'm more upset about it than angry. But also still fucking angry :)

Football is 'the stuff of dreams' and those dreams have been torn away by cheating arseholes.
SamLad

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 02:03:07 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:55:25 pm
:D

All of us though isn't it? Imagine all the amazing times that we've all been deprived of over all those years for this amazing team and our incredible manager and our great fans.

In some ways I'm more upset about it than angry. But also still fucking angry :)

Football is 'the stuff of dreams' and those dreams have been torn away by cheating arseholes.

100% mate.  I think we all feel the same way.  all we can do at this point is wait for the PL to finally get the fuck around to doing something about it.
patience is wearing damn thin at this point.
