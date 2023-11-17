« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,899
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 11:11:09 am »
Since when have they been "box office?" Their stadium is rarely full, you don't see kids in Asia/Africa wearing City shirts and they definitely don't capture the attention of casual fans the way us, United, Barca and Madrid do. They're money-makers, that's all. No-one is queuing up to watch them.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,566
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 11:13:19 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 11:11:09 am
Since when have they been "box office?" Their stadium is rarely full, you don't see kids in Asia/Africa wearing City shirts and they definitely don't capture the attention of casual fans the way us, United, Barca and Madrid do. They're money-makers, that's all. No-one is queuing up to watch them.
What I have noticed, is that kids are wearing city jerseys now. If this is allowed to continue for the next ten years or so those kids will be the ones flocking over to see city, especially from Ireland etc. Usually it was Liverpool and United here, maybe a few arsenal, but a lot of kids are choosing city now.
Logged
YNWA

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,929
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 11:21:12 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 11:13:19 am
What I have noticed, is that kids are wearing city jerseys now. If this is allowed to continue for the next ten years or so those kids will be the ones flocking over to see city, especially from Ireland etc. Usually it was Liverpool and United here, maybe a few arsenal, but a lot of kids are choosing city now.

Their parents are fucking morons.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,169
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 11:44:05 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 17, 2023, 11:40:20 pm
If City were to be banished into the wilderness, the tens of millions of people you speak of will switch to another club in a heartbeat. They aren't going to be lost from football. The number of people with actual deep-rooted love for them is incredibly minimal - the rest will fuck them off as quickly as they decided that they were the team for them.

Exactly. If us or Utd got kicked out, hundreds of millions would be devastated and would struggle, if City go, 30,000 mancs are fucked off and that's it. Their "fans" would just swap to us or however wins the league next
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,692
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1044 on: Yesterday at 11:45:13 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:40:28 am
We're not going to get any trophies of the back of this regardless. I'm not even sure I would want it either, I have said for a long time in my mind that Klopp team truly won a number of titles and I don't need a shiny trophy to believe it. I do think they should be stripped of the titles though at the very least, though I don't think that will happen either as it will damage the brand. But when you let cheating arses own football clubs, to hell with the brand.

Not stripping them of titles IS damaging the brand.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,681
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1045 on: Yesterday at 11:45:53 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 11:13:19 am
What I have noticed, is that kids are wearing city jerseys now. If this is allowed to continue for the next ten years or so those kids will be the ones flocking over to see city, especially from Ireland etc. Usually it was Liverpool and United here, maybe a few arsenal, but a lot of kids are choosing city now.

Hopefully they're all stuck in South Derry  :D
There are a couple of them knocking about here, but you could count them collectively on one hand.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,979
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 11:49:08 am »
Quote from: zero zero on November 17, 2023, 11:41:11 pm
Not sure why you're fixated on a points deduction?

What punishments can the independent commission impose on a club?
  • Suspend a club from playing league matches
  • Points deductions
  • Recommend to the board that league matches be replayed
  • Recommend to the board that the league expels the respondent club
  • Order compensation
  • Cancel or refuse registration of players
  • Conditional punishment
  • Order the club to pay costs
  • Make such other order as it thinks fit


Regardless of the punishment, I'd love to see the PL impose a rule where clubs cannot receive more than, say, 10% of their non-TV league deal revenue from companies or individuals associated with a club/a club's owners
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,366
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 11:53:24 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:49:08 am

Regardless of the punishment, I'd love to see the PL impose a rule where clubs cannot receive more than, say, 10% of their non-TV league deal revenue from companies or individuals associated with a club/a club's owners

Problem then is that the bogus payments just move one step apart, didn't their kit sponsors get a hefty amount of money shortly after agreeing an inflated value for sponsoring city?
Logged

Offline Hestoic

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 12:01:59 pm »
I know one of City's scouts personally. When I spoke to him 6 months or so about the charges, he wasn't bothered at all. He had said that the higher ups in City said that it was all under control and would be sorted, and that everyone inside City basically think of it as nothing as they were very confident it would amount to nothing just like the fine they got from UEFA. Obviously they've been told this by people higher up and are towing the line, but when I spoke to him about Everton's points deduction and suggested City might be next, he got pretty touchy about it.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,585
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 12:11:56 pm »
My boss is a united fan and his son supports city because he thought Grealish was funny during the last WC/Euro's (can't remember which, they all blend together). Like it or not, kids don't give a fuck about anything talked about in this thread, they'll take a shine to a player or just choose whoever happens to be winning the most and support them.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 12:18:42 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 12:11:56 pm
My boss is a united fan and his son supports city because he thought Grealish was funny during the last WC/Euro's (can't remember which, they all blend together). Like it or not, kids don't give a fuck about anything talked about in this thread, they'll take a shine to a player or just choose whoever happens to be winning the most and support them.

My two 5yr old grandsons have recently been seen in city shirts much to my annoyance so I've now been tasked with getting one of them the new Liverpool away kit but the other's a lost cause as his dad's a Wednesday fan 🤦
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,681
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1051 on: Yesterday at 12:35:28 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 12:11:56 pm
My boss is a united fan and his son supports city because he thought Grealish was funny during the last WC/Euro's (can't remember which, they all blend together). Like it or not, kids don't give a fuck about anything talked about in this thread, they'll take a shine to a player or just choose whoever happens to be winning the most and support them.

I'm an advocate of letting kids make their own decisions in life within reason. Choosing a football team isn't one of them. There's absolutely not a chance in hell my kids would be supporting anyone other that Liverpool.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,487
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 12:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:35:28 pm
I'm an advocate of letting kids make their own decisions in life within reason. Choosing a football team isn't one of them. There's absolutely not a chance in hell my kids would be supporting anyone other that Liverpool.
;D :thumbup
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 12:51:43 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 11:13:19 am
What I have noticed, is that kids are wearing city jerseys now. If this is allowed to continue for the next ten years or so those kids will be the ones flocking over to see city, especially from Ireland etc. Usually it was Liverpool and United here, maybe a few arsenal, but a lot of kids are choosing city now.
Only while they're winning stuff. I saw loads of kids with Blackburn tops on back in the day. They soon jumped ship.
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 12:59:28 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 11:13:19 am
What I have noticed, is that kids are wearing city jerseys now. If this is allowed to continue for the next ten years or so those kids will be the ones flocking over to see city, especially from Ireland etc. Usually it was Liverpool and United here, maybe a few arsenal, but a lot of kids are choosing city now.

Same around london way, I saw quite a few 18 - 20 yr olds supporting city, they have reached the sort of age, where they are less likely to support someone else, even if city get a 1 yr without the title punishment (such as a 30 - 50 point deduction)
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,585
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1055 on: Yesterday at 01:12:40 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:35:28 pm
I'm an advocate of letting kids make their own decisions in life within reason. Choosing a football team isn't one of them. There's absolutely not a chance in hell my kids would be supporting anyone other that Liverpool.

My boss is from yorkshire so I suppose in a way his kid is following in his footsteps of being a gloryhunter!
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,570
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1056 on: Yesterday at 01:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:45:13 am
Not stripping them of titles IS damaging the brand.

I don't disagree, but this is the argument that will be used against stripping them of the titles. It's the incredible thing that so many literally cannot see how damaged the Premier League is with City continuing as they do. Yet somehow taking proactive action and putting it right is seen as damaging it!
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1057 on: Yesterday at 02:12:15 pm »
In terms of improving the brand, think of how diverse the title winners would have been over the last decade with City removed. I guesstimate us, Chelsea and United would all have 2-3, Leicester 1 and even Arsenal 1. It all of a sudden not only looks like the best league in the world, but can back it up with competitive balance like the NFL. Of course if you then strip out Chelsea I havent a clue how it looks  ;D
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,570
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1058 on: Yesterday at 02:15:13 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 02:12:15 pm
In terms of improving the brand, think of how diverse the title winners would have been over the last decade with City removed. I guesstimate us, Chelsea and United would all have 2-3, Leicester 1 and even Arsenal 1. It all of a sudden not only looks like the best league in the world, but can back it up with competitive balance like the NFL. Of course if you then strip out Chelsea I havent a clue how it looks  ;D

Chelsea shouldn't actually be included as they too have cheated over the years, you are right of course it would make the Premier League look a far better brand with different clubs challenging and winning titles. The football we could have had, had we not gone down the greedy money route.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,271
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1059 on: Yesterday at 02:23:55 pm »
Looks like City are going to have to spend really big on bribes this time

If FIFA can get away with the Qatar vote rig this should be easy enough

There are a lot of FFP agents and commissioners who have retired early
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,487
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1060 on: Yesterday at 02:40:09 pm »
If anything drastic happens to City, there will be lots of refs suddenly losing interest and retiring.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,382
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1061 on: Yesterday at 03:04:22 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 02:40:09 pm
If anything drastic happens to City, there will be lots of refs suddenly losing interest and retiring.
They will certainly be a lot poorer for it
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,449
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1062 on: Yesterday at 03:09:12 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 01:36:23 pm
I don't disagree, but this is the argument that will be used against stripping them of the titles. It's the incredible thing that so many literally cannot see how damaged the Premier League is with City continuing as they do. Yet somehow taking proactive action and putting it right is seen as damaging it!
It's bizarre, isn't it. The Premier League currently looks like a closed shop with nation states / unfit owners literally buying titles at the expense of genuine football clubs. Now that is an appalling look giving off an equally appalling stench. The league is not competitive, and it's a monument to corruption and insatiable greed. Despite that, so many blinkered people seem to believe that addressing the cesspit is more damaging than clearing it out.

The best thing football in general and the PL in this country can do is finally empty the stinking cesspool and regain some credibility once more with a fair, competitive league competed over by clubs actually adhering to the rules. A novel idea I know, but a good one. One that might actually save the game here. Cheats need to be shown not to prosper. The Everten ruling is a healthy start. Now, the industrial scale corruption and cheating needs to be addressed, otherwise the PL will continue to lack any credibility at all. We currently have English and European 'champions' that hardly anyone even recognises as such. It's a complete farce. An embarrassing shambles. The only thing that brings any credibility back to the game in this country is the wholesale addressing of the rancid elephant that's constantly shitting in the corner of the room and stinking the entire place out.

Can the PL afford the upheaval of addressing this mess? They can't afford not to.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:11:11 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,811
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1063 on: Yesterday at 03:21:14 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:18:42 pm
My two 5yr old grandsons have recently been seen in city shirts much to my annoyance so I've now been tasked with getting one of them the new Liverpool away kit but the other's a lost cause as his dad's a Wednesday fan 🤦


Good telly on a wednesday and getting near the end of the working week

but

Wednesday's child is full of Woe
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,652
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1064 on: Yesterday at 03:30:00 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 11:11:09 am
Since when have they been "box office?" Their stadium is rarely full, you don't see kids in Asia/Africa wearing City shirts and they definitely don't capture the attention of casual fans the way us, United, Barca and Madrid do. They're money-makers, that's all. No-one is queuing up to watch them.

I live in the US and you see more and more City shirts as the years have gone by since their sportswashing project began.
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,812
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1065 on: Yesterday at 04:11:20 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:35:28 pm
I'm an advocate of letting kids make their own decisions in life within reason. Choosing a football team isn't one of them. There's absolutely not a chance in hell my kids would be supporting anyone other that Liverpool.
My 5 sons are all reds as my 2 step sons and 1 step Daughter are all reds.
11 Grandkids all reds, no arguments.  ;D
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,511
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1066 on: Yesterday at 06:00:09 pm »
My daughter and son-in-law aren't into football but they promised me I can brainwash my grand daughter.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,045
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1067 on: Yesterday at 06:07:19 pm »
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1068 on: Yesterday at 09:10:53 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:35:28 pm
I'm an advocate of letting kids make their own decisions in life within reason. Choosing a football team isn't one of them. There's absolutely not a chance in hell my kids would be supporting anyone other that Liverpool.
  agree and no Christmas presents either, see how they like that lol
Logged

Online kiwiscouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1069 on: Yesterday at 09:14:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 07:25:15 am
Whatever happened to Guardiolas comments about leaving City if he found out theyd lied to him about not being squeaky clean (arf) the slippery prick.

They havent been found guilty yet have they?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,812
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1070 on: Yesterday at 09:16:17 pm »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on Yesterday at 09:14:30 pm
They havent been found guilty yet have they?
Every person outside of their slimy bubble knows that they are guilty as sin.
Logged

Online kiwiscouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1071 on: Yesterday at 09:24:29 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 03:30:00 pm
I live in the US and you see more and more City shirts as the years have gone by since their sportswashing project began.

Thats just inevitable that will happen.  Chelseas global fan base would have been tiny before Abromovich bought them.  10-20 years of success will drive a huge amount of exposure around the world.
Logged

Online kiwiscouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1072 on: Yesterday at 09:25:58 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:16:17 pm
Every person outside of their slimy bubble knows that they are guilty as sin.

Oh I agree, but I was only answering the question posed. 

Logged

Offline SpionBob

  • I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,668
  • WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1073 on: Today at 07:58:46 am »
Looks like the day of judgement is fast approaching for the blue mancs. Theyd better get their irrefutable evidence together sharpish and it had better be convincing! Otherwise this is not going to end well for them.
Logged
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,396
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1074 on: Today at 09:03:00 am »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on Yesterday at 09:14:30 pm
They havent been found guilty yet have they?

Id say he should have an inkling by now that maybe something has been going on. :D
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,756
  • JFT96
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1075 on: Today at 09:31:14 am »
Haaland conveniently pulled out of Norway duty with an injury

Poor sods are in an injury crisis - how will they cope
Logged

Online Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,182
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1076 on: Today at 09:51:01 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on November 17, 2023, 10:42:55 pm
Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney 1h

Khaldoon Al Mubarak on the 115 Charges after Evertons 10 point deduction 'As Chairman of the Manchester City In the county of the land of Ours we welcome this most regally But we've got to verify it legally. To see, to see if this Is morally, ethically Positive. Absolutely'








Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,570
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1077 on: Today at 10:35:22 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 09:31:14 am
Haaland conveniently pulled out of Norway duty with an injury

Poor sods are in an injury crisis - how will they cope

According to Romano he will be fit and ready to play on Saturday. I bet none of us saw that one coming!  ::)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
