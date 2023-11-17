I don't disagree, but this is the argument that will be used against stripping them of the titles. It's the incredible thing that so many literally cannot see how damaged the Premier League is with City continuing as they do. Yet somehow taking proactive action and putting it right is seen as damaging it!



It's bizarre, isn't it. The Premier League currently looks like a closed shop with nation states / unfit owners literally buying titles at the expense of genuine football clubs. Now that is an appalling look giving off an equally appalling stench. The league is not competitive, and it's a monument to corruption and insatiable greed. Despite that, so many blinkered people seem to believe that addressing the cesspit is more damaging than clearing it out.The best thing football in general and the PL in this country can do is finally empty the stinking cesspool and regain some credibility once more with a fair, competitive league competed over by clubs actually adhering to the rules. A novel idea I know, but a good one. One that might actually save the game here. Cheats need to be shown not to prosper. The Everten ruling is a healthy start. Now, the industrial scale corruption and cheating needs to be addressed, otherwise the PL will continue to lack any credibility at all. We currently have English and European 'champions' that hardly anyone even recognises as such. It's a complete farce. An embarrassing shambles. The only thing that brings any credibility back to the game in this country is the wholesale addressing of the rancid elephant that's constantly shitting in the corner of the room and stinking the entire place out.Can the PL afford the upheaval of addressing this mess? They can't afford not to.