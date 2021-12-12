I know one of City's scouts personally. When I spoke to him 6 months or so about the charges, he wasn't bothered at all. He had said that the higher ups in City said that it was all under control and would be sorted, and that everyone inside City basically think of it as nothing as they were very confident it would amount to nothing just like the fine they got from UEFA. Obviously they've been told this by people higher up and are towing the line, but when I spoke to him about Everton's points deduction and suggested City might be next, he got pretty touchy about it.