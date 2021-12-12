« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 76290 times)

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,899
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 11:11:09 am »
Since when have they been "box office?" Their stadium is rarely full, you don't see kids in Asia/Africa wearing City shirts and they definitely don't capture the attention of casual fans the way us, United, Barca and Madrid do. They're money-makers, that's all. No-one is queuing up to watch them.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,566
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 11:13:19 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 11:11:09 am
Since when have they been "box office?" Their stadium is rarely full, you don't see kids in Asia/Africa wearing City shirts and they definitely don't capture the attention of casual fans the way us, United, Barca and Madrid do. They're money-makers, that's all. No-one is queuing up to watch them.
What I have noticed, is that kids are wearing city jerseys now. If this is allowed to continue for the next ten years or so those kids will be the ones flocking over to see city, especially from Ireland etc. Usually it was Liverpool and United here, maybe a few arsenal, but a lot of kids are choosing city now.
Logged
YNWA

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,926
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 11:21:12 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:13:19 am
What I have noticed, is that kids are wearing city jerseys now. If this is allowed to continue for the next ten years or so those kids will be the ones flocking over to see city, especially from Ireland etc. Usually it was Liverpool and United here, maybe a few arsenal, but a lot of kids are choosing city now.

Their parents are fucking morons.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,158
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 11:44:05 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:40:20 pm
If City were to be banished into the wilderness, the tens of millions of people you speak of will switch to another club in a heartbeat. They aren't going to be lost from football. The number of people with actual deep-rooted love for them is incredibly minimal - the rest will fuck them off as quickly as they decided that they were the team for them.

Exactly. If us or Utd got kicked out, hundreds of millions would be devastated and would struggle, if City go, 30,000 mancs are fucked off and that's it. Their "fans" would just swap to us or however wins the league next
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,691
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 11:45:13 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:40:28 am
We're not going to get any trophies of the back of this regardless. I'm not even sure I would want it either, I have said for a long time in my mind that Klopp team truly won a number of titles and I don't need a shiny trophy to believe it. I do think they should be stripped of the titles though at the very least, though I don't think that will happen either as it will damage the brand. But when you let cheating arses own football clubs, to hell with the brand.

Not stripping them of titles IS damaging the brand.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,666
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 11:45:53 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:13:19 am
What I have noticed, is that kids are wearing city jerseys now. If this is allowed to continue for the next ten years or so those kids will be the ones flocking over to see city, especially from Ireland etc. Usually it was Liverpool and United here, maybe a few arsenal, but a lot of kids are choosing city now.

Hopefully they're all stuck in South Derry  :D
There are a couple of them knocking about here, but you could count them collectively on one hand.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,978
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 11:49:08 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 11:41:11 pm
Not sure why you're fixated on a points deduction?

What punishments can the independent commission impose on a club?
  • Suspend a club from playing league matches
  • Points deductions
  • Recommend to the board that league matches be replayed
  • Recommend to the board that the league expels the respondent club
  • Order compensation
  • Cancel or refuse registration of players
  • Conditional punishment
  • Order the club to pay costs
  • Make such other order as it thinks fit


Regardless of the punishment, I'd love to see the PL impose a rule where clubs cannot receive more than, say, 10% of their non-TV league deal revenue from companies or individuals associated with a club/a club's owners
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,362
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 11:53:24 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:49:08 am

Regardless of the punishment, I'd love to see the PL impose a rule where clubs cannot receive more than, say, 10% of their non-TV league deal revenue from companies or individuals associated with a club/a club's owners

Problem then is that the bogus payments just move one step apart, didn't their kit sponsors get a hefty amount of money shortly after agreeing an inflated value for sponsoring city?
Logged

Offline Hestoic

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 12:01:59 pm »
I know one of City's scouts personally. When I spoke to him 6 months or so about the charges, he wasn't bothered at all. He had said that the higher ups in City said that it was all under control and would be sorted, and that everyone inside City basically think of it as nothing as they were very confident it would amount to nothing just like the fine they got from UEFA. Obviously they've been told this by people higher up and are towing the line, but when I spoke to him about Everton's points deduction and suggested City might be next, he got pretty touchy about it.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,583
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 12:11:56 pm »
My boss is a united fan and his son supports city because he thought Grealish was funny during the last WC/Euro's (can't remember which, they all blend together). Like it or not, kids don't give a fuck about anything talked about in this thread, they'll take a shine to a player or just choose whoever happens to be winning the most and support them.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 12:18:42 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:11:56 pm
My boss is a united fan and his son supports city because he thought Grealish was funny during the last WC/Euro's (can't remember which, they all blend together). Like it or not, kids don't give a fuck about anything talked about in this thread, they'll take a shine to a player or just choose whoever happens to be winning the most and support them.

My two 5yr old grandsons have recently been seen in city shirts much to my annoyance so I've now been tasked with getting one of them the new Liverpool away kit but the other's a lost cause as his dad's a Wednesday fan 🤦
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,666
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 12:35:28 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:11:56 pm
My boss is a united fan and his son supports city because he thought Grealish was funny during the last WC/Euro's (can't remember which, they all blend together). Like it or not, kids don't give a fuck about anything talked about in this thread, they'll take a shine to a player or just choose whoever happens to be winning the most and support them.

I'm an advocate of letting kids make their own decisions in life within reason. Choosing a football team isn't one of them. There's absolutely not a chance in hell my kids would be supporting anyone other that Liverpool.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,485
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 12:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:35:28 pm
I'm an advocate of letting kids make their own decisions in life within reason. Choosing a football team isn't one of them. There's absolutely not a chance in hell my kids would be supporting anyone other that Liverpool.
;D :thumbup
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 12:51:43 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:13:19 am
What I have noticed, is that kids are wearing city jerseys now. If this is allowed to continue for the next ten years or so those kids will be the ones flocking over to see city, especially from Ireland etc. Usually it was Liverpool and United here, maybe a few arsenal, but a lot of kids are choosing city now.
Only while they're winning stuff. I saw loads of kids with Blackburn tops on back in the day. They soon jumped ship.
Logged

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 12:59:28 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:13:19 am
What I have noticed, is that kids are wearing city jerseys now. If this is allowed to continue for the next ten years or so those kids will be the ones flocking over to see city, especially from Ireland etc. Usually it was Liverpool and United here, maybe a few arsenal, but a lot of kids are choosing city now.

Same around london way, I saw quite a few 18 - 20 yr olds supporting city, they have reached the sort of age, where they are less likely to support someone else, even if city get a 1 yr without the title punishment (such as a 30 - 50 point deduction)
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,583
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 01:12:40 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:35:28 pm
I'm an advocate of letting kids make their own decisions in life within reason. Choosing a football team isn't one of them. There's absolutely not a chance in hell my kids would be supporting anyone other that Liverpool.

My boss is from yorkshire so I suppose in a way his kid is following in his footsteps of being a gloryhunter!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 