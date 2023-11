Since when have they been "box office?" Their stadium is rarely full, you don't see kids in Asia/Africa wearing City shirts and they definitely don't capture the attention of casual fans the way us, United, Barca and Madrid do. They're money-makers, that's all. No-one is queuing up to watch them.



What I have noticed, is that kids are wearing city jerseys now. If this is allowed to continue for the next ten years or so those kids will be the ones flocking over to see city, especially from Ireland etc. Usually it was Liverpool and United here, maybe a few arsenal, but a lot of kids are choosing city now.