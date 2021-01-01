« previous next »
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 11:01:06 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:52:50 pm
Maybe everything has to fall apart to get better

Isn't that Everton's club motto?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,171
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 11:02:51 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:57:32 pm
I would give anything to know who actually said that.  :D
Think it was Gary Barlow when Robbie left
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,547
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 11:03:31 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:00:49 pm
They're not but they would. I can't see any circumstance where the EFL would refuse to accept Man City in the championship for a year. Would hugely increase interest in the competition.

When you consider the number of years they have been misleading everyone why are we assuming they would go down just one league? It could be a number of leagues, relegating City one league is about as pointless as fining them. But there are a number of other options that they could do, and this should be about trying to set something which ultimately has a deterrent with it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,040
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 11:03:50 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:59:29 pm
Its cool I know Andy doesnt mean anything personally. Hes just angry, pissed off that weve been robbed all this time and I understand that

Cheers mate. Wasn't having a go at you at all. Peace mate x :)
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,547
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 11:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 11:02:51 pm
Think it was Gary Barlow when Robbie left

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:01:06 pm
Isn't that Everton's club motto?

Keep em coming.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,387
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 11:05:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:00:14 pm

Spurs get one.  :D

No, they ended up third behind Arsenal in that season they were actually pushing the hardest. Its the history of Tottingham.
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,147
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 11:12:17 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:47:19 pm
You strip them of their titles and you're basically crossing out years of competition. It's embarrassing for the PL that it was able to go on for so long that it's impacted the league for years. And they've repeatedly said that they don't want titles decided in court.
But it's the PL that brought the charges and handed it over to an independent commission. As per the rules all the clubs agreed to abide by.

Quote
Then you're left with a penalty this season. A fine (ha) and a points deduction.
In the Everton ruling the PL argued against a fine by clubs with wealthy owners as a non-punishment, which left a pints deduction as the preferred punishment.

Quote
The PL don't want to relegate City,
It's not the PL's [/size]decision (solely) because it would rely on the EFL accepting City in to the Championship. Doesn't sound like the EFL are interested. Shame.
Quote
[/size]
they're a major box office draw, and again it would be the biggest story going. City would appeal, it would go on and on and be a nightmare.
Can't agree with that. Have you seen their pathetic parades? WE are box office. And the Red Mancs. And Arsenal. City have been systematically cheating, which is the only reason they are "competing" at our end of the league. And not down the bottom where they belong.

Quote
A 30 point deduction this season is something that City could still say is an injustice, without having any significant long term impact on them or the league.
The PL want the punishment to be a deterrent (see Everton ruling0.


The PL is two things; the organisation running the league and all the 18 non-cheating clubs as well. The PL won't have a product if those three clubs say they don't want to compete against cheats. We we're named as one of six clubs that had a keen interest in the charges.

Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,694
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 11:14:12 pm »
How much bribery will be at play for the City / Chelsea charges? Everton can't afford that.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,322
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 11:14:20 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:03:31 pm
When you consider the number of years they have been misleading everyone why are we assuming they would go down just one league? It could be a number of leagues, relegating City one league is about as pointless as fining them. But there are a number of other options that they could do, and this should be about trying to set something which ultimately has a deterrent with it.

The PL can't decide how far to relegate them. They could give them a points deduction, or they could expel them from the competition. I highly doubt they'd do the latter. If they did the former, then they would drop out of the PL. The PL has no jurisdiction over the EFL, it couldn't say "you need to put them in League One". It would be a matter for the EFL to determine where to put them, and the answer would likely be the Championship. And I doubt the EFL will be minded to punish City when they don't really have any skin in the game.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 11:18:54 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:00:49 pm
They're not but they would. I can't see any circumstance where the EFL would refuse to accept Man City in the championship for a year. Would hugely increase interest in the competition.
not sure there'd any competition.  they'd bribe their players and Ped even more than they do now to stay.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,322
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 11:20:05 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 11:12:17 pm
But it's the PL that brought the charges and handed it over to an independent commission. As per the rules all the clubs agreed to abide by.
In the Everton ruling the PL argued against a fine by clubs with wealthy owners as a non-punishment, which left a pints deduction as the preferred punishment.
It's not the PL's [/size]decision (solely) because it would rely on the EFL accepting City in to the Championship. Doesn't sound like the EFL are interested. Shame.Can't agree with that. Have you seen their pathetic parades? WE are box office. And the Red Mancs. And Arsenal. City have been systematically cheating, which is the only reason they are "competing" at our end of the league. And not down the bottom where they belong.

The PL want the punishment to be a deterrent (see Everton ruling0.


The PL is two things; the organisation running the league and all the 18 non-cheating clubs as well. The PL won't have a product if those three clubs say they don't want to compete against cheats. We we're named as one of six clubs that had a keen interest in the charges.



City are box office, whether you like it or not. I mean they're a glorified plastic club at this point, but tens of millions of people around the world watch their games, follow their players on social media etc. You could walk down a street in Vietnam or Colombia or Los Angeles and see a kid in a Man City shirt. Arguably I'd say that's more likely than seeing one in England outside of Manchester. And that foreign interest is hugely important for the PL (and its clubs) revenue. The fact that no one turns up to their parades simply reflects that they don't have vast numbers of domestic fans.

30 points would be one of the the biggest points deductions ever, and would likely deny City any chance of a league title this season and CL qualification too. The fact that only six of the 19 other clubs has a keen interest in the charges says it all. I appreciate that the commission is independent, but hands will be shaken behind closed doors and this will be the sum total of it.

That's if it happens at all, which I still can't believe.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 11:22:12 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:03:31 pm
When you consider the number of years they have been misleading everyone why are we assuming they would go down just one league? It could be a number of leagues, relegating City one league is about as pointless as fining them. But there are a number of other options that they could do, and this should be about trying to set something which ultimately has a deterrent with it.
if it was me I'd kick them out of the PL, plus give them a 20 point PL deduction each season, for the number of seasons they've been cheating.
so if they got back in the PL they'd never accomplish anything of note.

oh, plus a ban from all Cup comps so no FA or League Cup.
Logged
