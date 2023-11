Have you actually read what they've been charged with? If you think they are seriously just getting a slap on the wrist than you out of your mind. Those charges are extremely serious and they will get a very big punishment, if the case is proven.



Calm down. I have read most of them, yes.Like I said, I will believe it when I see it. There is a difference between wanting something to happen because your closest rival essentially cheated their way to a bunch of league titles, and then impartially thinking or believing that it will happen removing rivalry aside or that they are a bunch of scumbags.Not saying you're wrong. Just saying that I will believe the punishment IF they are proven guilty. I believe the charges, I'm just not convinced the punishment will match them. But again, let's see. Could be years before we find out.