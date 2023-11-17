Nothing will happen to these c*nts, the league wanted to show their teeth so the government doesnt interfere, everton fell right into their lap. Theyll use them as a scape goat and city will be promoted as an example of perfection for everyone to follow.



Honestly, i'll believe it when i see it and until then i don't think anything will happen to them except a slap on the wrist.In the CL case, they were not proven innocent. They had their ban overturned but were still fined nearly £9million. They still cheated, just their sentence was reduced considerably and they wriggled themselves out of the ban. They shouldn't have even been in last year's competition, let alone win it because that would have been year 2 of the ban.