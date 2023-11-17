« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Skeeve

Reply #920 on: Today at 06:22:29 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:15:38 pm
I disagree. Ben Johnson/Lance Armstrong amongst others all had medals stripped from them due to doping. Financial doping should be treated no differently. Taking away those titles works as a disincentive for others who may have the same idea (im talking to you Newcastle).

They have been profiting from their cheating for so long that their eventual punishment should be a multi-stage approach, the past should be rectified by stripping them of their illgotten trophies, the present and future should be punished by relegation in the season when convicted and a ban from the PL for a number of years afterwards (at least 4 years)
Lynndenberries

Reply #921 on: Today at 06:25:22 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 06:22:29 pm
They have been profiting from their cheating for so long that their eventual punishment should be a multi-stage approach, the past should be rectified by stripping them of their illgotten trophies, the present and future should be punished by relegation in the season when convicted and a ban from the PL for a number of years afterwards (at least 4 years)
Agreed. Go ahead and strip their titles, but I dont think that would have the same effect as punishing them now and going forward.
duvva 💅

Reply #922 on: Today at 06:26:19 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:15:38 pm
I disagree. Ben Johnson/Lance Armstrong amongst others all had medals stripped from them due to doping. Financial doping should be treated no differently. Taking away those titles works as a disincentive for others who may have the same idea (im talking to you Newcastle).
No idea what happened in the Cycling but Carl Lewis got the Gold and title of Olympic Champ in place so theres also precedent for that happening. Thats what I think should happen personally
jillcwhomever

Reply #923 on: Today at 06:27:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:20:17 pm
Someone get this article behind paywall.  :D

https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1725550720177344607

It would have to be relegation at the very least, they can't punish them financially in any meaningful way. Also I remember the comments of the financial adviser that had looked at the charges in the beginning and told Nick Harris that being relegated with the only option open should they be found guilty. Perhaps other possibilities would be open to them that we're not yet aware of.


zero zero

Reply #924 on: Today at 06:29:00 pm
From the Everton Commission judgement:

https://resources.premierleague.com/premierleague/document/2023/11/17/49989e4e-01a2-44f9-a012-c3a31ae5536b/2023-11-17-Premier-League-v-Everton-FC-Decision-for-Publication.pdf

Quote
Overspend despite repeated warnings

103. The Commission considers that it was unwise for Everton not to have curtailed player purchases. It was aware of potential PSR difficulties but pressed ahead in the hope that it would make sales of players that would enable it to achieve PSR compliance. Events have proved that to be a poor judgment.

104. At one level, disregard of the potential PSR difficulties can be said to increase Evertons culpability. But the Commission considers that there is a danger of double counting. We have already made clear that our approach is to start by considering the extent by which the PSR threshold has been exceeded: the greater the excess, the greater the culpability. We do not consider that the reasons for the PSR breach should aggravate that culpability unless they can be said to constitute exceptional conduct. For example, a deliberate cynical breach of the PSR to achieve a sporting advantage might increase culpability beyond that already arrived at by the extent of the breach. We do not think that this is such a case. Everton may have taken unwise risks, but it did so in the mistaken belief that it would achieve PSR compliance: it is not a case of a deliberate breach.
:lickin



jillcwhomever

Reply #925 on: Today at 06:31:22 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:11:00 pm
I hope you are right but honestly money can buy ones way out of everything as sad as that statement is it remains accurate and even more so in one of the most corrupted businesses on the planet.

I take the general point about the influence of money, on the other hand should the PL be successful this will be a proper chance for something to be done about Abu Dhabi and also to set a prescient for any future owners who transgress. It's about the last hope that football has to set down any serious markers in protecting what's left of the game.
SK8 Red

Reply #926 on: Today at 06:43:26 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:39:33 pm
Its funny hearing everone shoutin 'WORRABOOT CITY?' now everton have been charged

Cant wait to hear Peps head fart at his next presser when asked
Yes....and it's our presser so hopefully his head does pop
Number 7

Reply #927 on: Today at 06:55:36 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:11:32 pm
Nothing will happen to these c*nts, the league wanted to show their teeth so the government doesnt interfere, everton fell right into their lap. Theyll use them as a scape goat and city will be promoted as an example of perfection for everyone to follow.

Honestly, i'll believe it when i see it and until then i don't think anything will happen to them except a slap on the wrist.

In the CL case, they were not proven innocent. They had their ban overturned but were still fined nearly £9million. They still cheated, just their sentence was reduced considerably and they wriggled themselves out of the ban. They shouldn't have even been in last year's competition, let alone win it because that would have been year 2 of the ban.
newterp

Reply #928 on: Today at 06:57:44 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 03:13:31 pm
Surely they have to be fucked. Surely?

not by me, thank you.
jillcwhomever

Reply #929 on: Today at 06:58:05 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 06:55:36 pm
Honestly, i'll believe it when i see it and until then i don't think anything will happen to them except a slap on the wrist.

In the CL case, they were not proven innocent. They had their ban overturned but were still fined nearly £9million. They still cheated, just their sentence was reduced considerably and they wriggled themselves out of the ban. They shouldn't have even been in last year's competition, let alone win it because that would have been year 2 of the ban.

Have you actually read what they've been charged with? If you think they are seriously just getting a slap on the wrist than you out of your mind. Those charges are extremely serious and they will get a very big punishment, if the case is proven.
rob1966

Reply #930 on: Today at 07:01:33 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:26:19 pm
No idea what happened in the Cycling but Carl Lewis got the Gold and title of Olympic Champ in place so theres also precedent for that happening. Thats what I think should happen personally

In Serie A in 04/05, because both Juve and runners up AC where inplicated in the Calciopoli scandal, the title wasn't awarded, for 05/06 Inter were crowned Champions.

The Mancs should be awarded 3, we should also be awarded 3 and Arsenal 1.
rob1966

Reply #931 on: Today at 07:03:14 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:58:05 pm
Have you actually read what they've been charged with? If you think they are seriously just getting a slap on the wrist than you out of your mind. Those charges are extremely serious and they will get a very big punishment, if the case is proven.

Wjy can so many on here not see this? If they wanted to sweep it under the carpet, they'd have just fined them £100 million and left it at that, levying 115 charges shows intent to deal with them and looking at today, it'll be a proper punishment
