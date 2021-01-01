« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,906
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #880 on: Today at 03:12:29 pm
All I know is that seeing what's happened to Everton, if I were a Man City fan I'd be bloody nervous at the moment.

The only saving grace for them would be that they have an endless supply of lawyers to get them out of it along with a lot of political power. But, I cannot really see how the Premier League can do this to Everton without significantly tougher sanctions for City unless they are happy to be openly picking on the 'small club' and too scared to go afer a 'big' one.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #881 on: Today at 03:13:31 pm
Surely they have to be fucked. Surely?
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,033
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #882 on: Today at 03:14:01 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:32:26 pm
10 points for 1 charge, City owed 1170 points deducation averaged over the 7 seasons is 167 points per season they should be docked.

It'll be far, far, far more than 115 - that was just the number until Manchester City stopped co-operating.

You are probably looking at 500+
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,000
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #883 on: Today at 03:16:48 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 01:12:37 pm
Who says they have to do City's breaches all in one go? Start with the worst breach, and hand out the punishment as quickly as they dealt with Everton. Then do the other 114 one by one. If they want to delay, they can have a 20 point penalty in each of their next 50 seasons. Plus a few relegations for the more serious breaches along the way. Oh, and all the titles taken off them.
Deal with them year by year. Deduct points from each season that the offences occurred.. If they then lose out on a title fine. If they get enough deducted to get relegated apply it to now
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,033
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #884 on: Today at 03:18:31 pm
The only fair way to deal with them would be something along the lines of

* 100 point deduction at the start of every season - after each relegation, they start at -100 in the next league down. This continues for 10 years to cover the 1,000+ points deduction
* All titles and cups voided. Not awarded to another team - just voided and silverware removed
* Manchester City to pay back all winnings
* Clubs that lost revenue due to them being in the league open to sue
* Owners to be properly vetted and monies to be verified in every club openly and up front.
* Any clubs that violate the rules get an instant 10 point deducation for every dodgy finance sheet. This can be repeated for every month, so if a club is breaking the rules through a season, they can be docked points for each month the season plays.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #885 on: Today at 03:21:36 pm
Be interesting to see what happens with city. Id be happy for all their trophies to be stripped off them. Maybe that was considered in this case but then they realised the blue shite have won fk all for 28 years.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,525
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #886 on: Today at 03:30:48 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 03:21:36 pm
Be interesting to see what happens with city. Id be happy for all their trophies to be stripped off them. Maybe that was considered in this case but then they realised the blue shite have won fk all for 28 years.

It's already been stipulated that at the very the very least, they should face a serious drop down the league.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,287
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #887 on: Today at 03:35:12 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 03:13:31 pm
Surely they have to be fucked. Surely?

If the hearings ever take place they will be fucked, but they will stall as much as they can. When the hearing takes place and they lose they will appeal, and if they lose that they will go down the legal route and question the legality of FFP itself is my guess.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,747
  • Believer
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #888 on: Today at 03:37:45 pm
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 03:12:29 pm
All I know is that seeing what's happened to Everton, if I were a Man City fan I'd be bloody nervous at the moment.

The only saving grace for them would be that they have an endless supply of lawyers to get them out of it along with a lot of political power. But, I cannot really see how the Premier League can do this to Everton without significantly tougher sanctions for City unless they are happy to be openly picking on the 'small club' and too scared to go afer a 'big' one.

The only saving grace is the fact that automatic expulsion from the league creates a big headache for points accumulated/lost by other teams and impact that this has on the overall league. I suppose the only method would be removal of any points (plus or minus) relating to City.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,525
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #889 on: Today at 03:38:17 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:35:12 pm
If the hearings ever take place they will be fucked, but they will stall as much as they can. When the hearing takes place and they lose they will appeal, and if they lose that they will go down the legal route and question the legality of FFP itself is my guess.

Stalling will only get them so far. The statement they released with the Everton judgement shows they are getting pissed with clubs dragging their feet. Perhaps they will hit City even harder for their time wasting.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,341
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #890 on: Today at 03:46:57 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 03:13:31 pm
Surely they have to be fucked. Surely?
Whats the difference in the charges/offences?

Everton havent hidden that theyve been in breach of PL financial rules have they, and have been penalised for breaching them, is that right?

Are the charges against Man City different eg for hiding true financial accounts rather than being in breach (which is obviously why theyre hiding)?

Just trying to understand the differences. Youd like to think if theyve cheated by hiding true financial details the penalties would be worse
« Last Edit: Today at 03:48:31 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #891 on: Today at 03:54:46 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 03:21:36 pm
Be interesting to see what happens with city. Id be happy for all their trophies to be stripped off them. Maybe that was considered in this case but then they realised the blue shite have won fk all for 28 years.
It's difficult because the league pocketed billions from TV companies and sponsors for those seasons. How do they explain to their sponsors that the season was rigged?
Logged

Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,799
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #892 on: Today at 03:55:00 pm
Quote from: duvva  on Today at 03:46:57 pm
What’s the difference in the charges/offences?



City have refused to cooperate with the Premier League.

They've also admitted guilt for a comparable offence to UEFA covering some of the same years.

Part of their defence at CAS was that they were being tried for a second time, and that the offences were time-barred.
There's no time bar for the Premier League, and this is the first time the charges have been considered.

Barring City getting to choose a majority of the independent panel in the same unprecedented manner they were somehow able to do with CAS, they're in big big trouble.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:56:46 pm by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #893 on: Today at 03:55:41 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:46:57 pm
Whats the difference in the charges/offences?

Everton havent hidden that theyve been in breach of PL financial rules have they, and have been penalised for breaching them, is that right?

Are the charges against Man City different eg for hiding true financial accounts rather than being in breach (which is obviously why theyre hiding)?

Just trying to understand the differences. Youd like to think if theyve cheated by hiding true financial details the penalties would be worse
Hiding is a serious offence as well. It's like not filing taxes properly.
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,001
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #894 on: Today at 03:57:23 pm
Blue loons genuinely think they've done nothing wrong.  ;D
Logged
