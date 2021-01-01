What’s the difference in the charges/offences?
City have refused to cooperate with the Premier League.
They've also admitted guilt for a comparable offence to UEFA covering some of the same years.
Part of their defence at CAS was that they were being tried for a second time, and that the offences were time-barred.
There's no time bar for the Premier League, and this is the first time the charges have been considered.
Barring City getting to choose a majority of the independent panel in the same unprecedented manner they were somehow able to do with CAS, they're in big big trouble.