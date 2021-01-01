« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Thought he was going to do a Phil Babb there for a moment.

I was watching him so much i didnt realize he missed
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
So everton get 10 points and these lot get nothing.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
This lot must be getting fucked off to the national league in due course surely.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
So everton get 10 points and these lot get nothing.

Exactly what I was thinking.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Exactly what I was thinking.

It's a significantly more complex case with over 100 charges.

1 charge for EFC is easier to get to the bottom of. They're up against man city's super expensive lawyers who will be delaying constantly even though they have nothing to hide apparently.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
So everton get 10 points and these lot get nothing.

They haven't started the hearings into City's charges yet have they, & given how long it's taken for Everton to receive the punishment for one breach from when Everton's hearing started, City's hearings could go on for a couple of years before a final verdict is reached.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Head coach of Norway says he is fit to play against Scotland
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Juve treatment for these c*nts. Nothing less is acceptable.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
They haven't started the hearings into City's charges yet have they, & given how long it's taken for Everton to receive the punishment for one breach from when Everton's hearing started, City's hearings could go on for a couple of years before a final verdict is reached.

Who says they have to do City's breaches all in one go? Start with the worst breach, and hand out the punishment as quickly as they dealt with Everton. Then do the other 114 one by one. If they want to delay, they can have a 20 point penalty in each of their next 50 seasons. Plus a few relegations for the more serious breaches along the way. Oh, and all the titles taken off them.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Tick Tock motherfuckers.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Stripped of all tainted titles and relegated would still be too kind for them, they have made a mockery of English football for the last decade and have built what is now a well run club with their ill-gotten gains, theyd only be back within a year. They should be made to start from scratch with clean books and work their way up the leagues, that would be enough for their owners to give up the sportswashing project and bail, and they can start again as a legitimate club.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Titles need to be stripped.
Nothing else comes even close to justice they deserve.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Football is effectively null and void until these are punished you feel. We can all go through the motions but everyone knows the whole thing stinks. Especially when VAR have proved themselves to be in the pockets of City as well.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
10 points for 1 charge, City owed 1170 points deducation averaged over the 7 seasons is 167 points per season they should be docked.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
In a real world, their titles should be stripped, a 2-season transfer ban and a 15+ point deduction should be the minimum. But I feel all they'll get is a 1-year transfer ban and a £80k fine. Hope the PL's case is truly watertight, unlike UEFA's and they being that prick lawyer of theirs down with vengeance.

By the time they get their comeuppance, Pep and the current team will have fucked off elsewhere. I hope their world comes crashing down on and they feel the shockwaves in Abu Dhabi. By far the most repulsive and illegitimate club in the world.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Any Man City fan reading this.......worried ?  You fucking well should be.

Kitchen sink about to be launched in your direction, and unlike Everton where we all feel a little bit sorry for them, the whole league will piss themselves laughing when you are chucked out of the league. Wonder if you're delightful owners and executives will pop the champagne corks after that hearing you classless pricks.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
They haven't started the hearings into City's charges yet have they, & given how long it's taken for Everton to receive the punishment for one breach from when Everton's hearing started, City's hearings could go on for a couple of years before a final verdict is reached.

It's being judged behind closed doors which I think is wrong after all according to City they have nothing to hide, so do it in the open.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Ah, so Everton the scapegoat club to show that the Premier League mean business and are hard on teams who go against FFP.

Thats that box ticked for the Premier League, nothing more to do and absolutely nothing to see regarding City's even greater methods of corruption and cheating. Can't be dishing out punishment to the leagues most successful team  it would make a mockery of all competitions gone before.

Move along, nothing to see here.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Stripped of all tainted titles and relegated would still be too kind for them, they have made a mockery of English football for the last decade and have built what is now a well run club with their ill-gotten gains, theyd only be back within a year. They should be made to start from scratch with clean books and work their way up the leagues, that would be enough for their owners to give up the sportswashing project and bail, and they can start again as a legitimate club.

Just a small note, its not English football they are making a mockery of, its European football, they are European champions and favourites to win it again.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Ah, so Everton the scapegoat club to show that the Premier League mean business and are hard on teams who go against FFP.

Thats that box ticked for the Premier League, nothing more to do and absolutely nothing to see regarding City's even greater methods of corruption and cheating. Can't be dishing out punishment to the leagues most successful team  it would make a mockery of all competitions gone before.

Move along, nothing to see here.

What are you going on about the case is ongoing and the pressure of this Everton judgement will increase onto this one now.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
What are you going on about the case is ongoing and the pressure of this Everton judgement will increase onto this one now.

Exactly. They're desperately rolling out the 'were completely relaxed about it' line, but what has happened to the Ev means everyone will now be looking at this and the Chelsea one. Interesting though that the Ev have cooperated entirely, and it was Chelsea who reported themselves to the PL when the Boehly takeover happened and they spotted some naughty stuff that had taken place during the Abramovich era.

City, on the other hand, are desperate to keep it secret, and have resorted to low ball tactics such as complaining about the enquiry being headed by an Arsenal fan. That their lawyer was the same one used by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson in the Partygate enquiry says all we need to know about the level of fuckery they wish to employ. As one Forest fan wrote on another forum, I doubt the PL would be too arsed if City vanished for a few seasons and we had LFC, Arsenal, Spurs and whoever else fighting for the title. It's not a one-team league like Ligue 1, and the PL did perfectly well for the better part of 20 years before Abu Dhabi turned up. With that in mind, I can see the PL throwing the book at them as an example to others (hello Newcastle :wave )
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
What are you going on about the case is ongoing and the pressure of this Everton judgement will increase onto this one now.

Just essentially posted that in the everton thread Jill. I don`t understand why loads are posting that City have got away with it. They haven`t. 1 effectively admitted charge is rather easier to deal with than 115 denied ones with 1000's of documents !  City will get at least some of what is coming to them.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
These charges have been swept under the carpet for the last while

If anything good comes out of today it wont be so much the Ev getting docked 10 points it will be that focus will shift to these pricks
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
If people want these rats relegated, that's not going to happen mid season. The PL would announce that in the off season so as not to disrupt the current one.

It's pie in the sky anyway, they're not going to face any significant punishment in my view. I do obviously hope I'm spectacularly wrong, but I'm just managing my own expectations  :D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
These charges have been swept under the carpet for the last while

If anything good comes out of today it wont be so much the Ev getting docked 10 points it will be that focus will shift to these pricks

I don`t agree that they have been swept under the carpet. The press have been quiet about it, yes, but not swept under the carpet. The volume of work involved will be incredible in comparison to Everton. All other PL clubs (well the vast majority) will be lobbying hard behind the scenes - not least us, United and Arsenal who everyone knows are the biggest draws in the league. I think Everton is just the starter.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Everton don't have officials, PGMOL, SKY, the media, the government and council in their pocket.
They don't own big chunks of Manchester and London.
They don't have oil and gas reserves and the only weapons they buy are broken ones from Man Utd.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Everton don't have officials, PGMOL, SKY, the media, the government and council in their pocket.
They don't own big chunks of Manchester and London.
They don't have oil and gas reserves and the only weapons they buy are broken ones from Man Utd.



They have an office in the Liverbuilding though?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Everton verdict isn't instead of these cheats, if anything they should be more worried. Hard to imagine an appropriate punishment if they ever get one - can they dip all the way down the leagues? Asterisks next to all those trophies? What a mess.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Beyond the 115 charges, their refusal to cooperate with the league for the last 5 years should be more than enough on it's own for them to be kicked out of the division itself and stripped of any titles won during that time too.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Beyond the 115 charges, their refusal to cooperate with the league for the last 5 years should be more than enough on it's own for them to be kicked out of the division itself and stripped of any titles won during that time too.

Well their mitigation arguments will be interesting given their conduct !

They need Bob Massingbird
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
I wonder if Fraudiola has started sweating yet. Mr Chequebook manager must be starting to get slightly worried. Although he probably knows that all their oil money can buy off the right people and that theyll keep their premier league status with all of their tainted trophies.
