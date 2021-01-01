What are you going on about the case is ongoing and the pressure of this Everton judgement will increase onto this one now.



Exactly. They're desperately rolling out the 'were completely relaxed about it' line, but what has happened to the Ev means everyone will now be looking at this and the Chelsea one. Interesting though that the Ev have cooperated entirely, and it was Chelsea who reported themselves to the PL when the Boehly takeover happened and they spotted some naughty stuff that had taken place during the Abramovich era.City, on the other hand, are desperate to keep it secret, and have resorted to low ball tactics such as complaining about the enquiry being headed by an Arsenal fan. That their lawyer was the same one used by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson in the Partygate enquiry says all we need to know about the level of fuckery they wish to employ. As one Forest fan wrote on another forum, I doubt the PL would be too arsed if City vanished for a few seasons and we had LFC, Arsenal, Spurs and whoever else fighting for the title. It's not a one-team league like Ligue 1, and the PL did perfectly well for the better part of 20 years before Abu Dhabi turned up. With that in mind, I can see the PL throwing the book at them as an example to others (hello Newcastle