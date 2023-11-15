« previous next »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 03:41:43 pm
Why aren't our players doing this?
Klopp would never ask them to do it and they enjoy representing their countries.

Did I dream it or was there a rule - maybe only talked about and never implemented - many years ago that said if a player withdrew from their national team they couldn't play in their club's next fixture?  It would have been around the time that Giggs took a funny turn every time he took a call from Terry Yorath.
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:47:24 pm
Klopp would never ask them to do it and they enjoy representing their countries.

Did I dream it or was there a rule - maybe only talked about and never implemented - many years ago that said if a player withdrew from their national team they couldn't play in their club's next fixture?  It would have been around the time that Giggs took a funny turn every time he took a call from Terry Yorath.

I think its a good idea, it's annoying when this type of things occurs and its the same people each time.
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:47:24 pm
Klopp would never ask them to do it and they enjoy representing their countries.

Did I dream it or was there a rule - maybe only talked about and never implemented - many years ago that said if a player withdrew from their national team they couldn't play in their club's next fixture?  It would have been around the time that Giggs took a funny turn every time he took a call from Terry Yorath.

Funny turn? When he was thinking about Gabby whilst he was shagging his sister-in-law?
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:47:24 pm
Klopp would never ask them to do it and they enjoy representing their countries.

Did I dream it or was there a rule - maybe only talked about and never implemented - many years ago that said if a player withdrew from their national team they couldn't play in their club's next fixture?  It would have been around the time that Giggs took a funny turn every time he took a call from Terry Yorath.

I remember Liverpool saying Gerrard couldn't play for England as he had a groin injury but England weren't happy with that and made him travel with the squad to be assessed by their own medical team. Think it was when we were going for the title against the Mancs in 08.   
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 15, 2023, 05:49:23 pm
I am putting this article on here for anyone interested, its the one I mentioned earlier on the thread which Owen Slot in the Times wrote. It's worth a read.

https://x.com/sportingintel/status/1723830511108321631?s=20
Very good read but you do wonder too what it cost us

In 2014, 2019 and 2022 we pushed them to the wire for every title, titles we could have won, two of which would have been at a canter

Delay tactics are mentioned in that article, which is why I didnt get excited by news of 115 charges, because I cant see anything been done about it

Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 04:24:58 pm
Very good read but you do wonder too what it cost us

In 2014, 2019 and 2022 we pushed them to the wire for every title, titles we could have won, two of which would have been at a canter

Delay tactics are mentioned in that article, which is why I didnt get excited by news of 115 charges, because I cant see anything been done about it

I wouldn't be surprised if they are required to release the later stuff especially should they get found guilty, I don't see how they can't do it. Delay tactics is what this lot do all day, you heard the owners quote about he would rather use lawyers to delay enquiries rather than co-operate with one. That's why its a shame it couldn't have been done in public rather than behind closed doors.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 15, 2023, 05:49:23 pm
I am putting this article on here for anyone interested, its the one I mentioned earlier on the thread which Owen Slot in the Times wrote. It's worth a read.

https://x.com/sportingintel/status/1723830511108321631?s=20


Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 02:21:40 am
thats a fabulous article.


Is it?




Paywalled
Is it this one?

https://archive.li/cksAK

Edit: yes, I believe it is -- non-paywalled on this link.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 04:45:25 pm
I wouldn't be surprised if they are required to release the later stuff especially should they get found guilty, I don't see how they can't do it. Delay tactics is what this lot do all day, you heard the owners quote about he would rather use lawyers to delay enquiries rather than co-operate with one. That's why its a shame it couldn't have been done in public rather than behind closed doors.
It was the same when they got "banned" from champions league, within 5 mins i knew they would get off the hook
Lord Pannick the guy whose leading their cheating defence just got smashed in the Rwanda stuff.
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:47:24 pm
Klopp would never ask them to do it and they enjoy representing their countries.

Did I dream it or was there a rule - maybe only talked about and never implemented - many years ago that said if a player withdrew from their national team they couldn't play in their club's next fixture?  It would have been around the time that Giggs took a funny turn every time he took a call from Terry Yorath.
never heard of that and kinda doubt it - how on earth could you enforce it?
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:34:25 pm
never heard of that and kinda doubt it - how on earth could you enforce it?

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:46:27 pm

that's the 2nd-most emotional video I've seen of Joel.  :)
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 04:49:30 pm
It was the same when they got "banned" from champions league, within 5 mins i knew they would get off the hook

Its not though they used the old time barred tactic that wont work with the pl investigation
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:34:25 pm
never heard of that and kinda doubt it - how on earth could you enforce it?
The national federation asks the respective association to impose the rule if there was a doubt. I thought that happened before
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:25:20 pm
The national federation asks the respective association to impose the rule if there was a doubt. I thought that happened before
nah, clubs would go ballistic if the PL (or FA) started doing that.  and if they did it for one player, they'd have to do it for all of them wouldn't they.

and I kinda doubt the associations would want to pay people to start going through a bunch of medical evidence only to end up saying "yeah he is (was) injured" or "kinda questionable but I'd have to run tests on him myself".

it's perfectly feasible to have a player recover from a small knock within a 2-week break.
Players have to be made available to travel to their federations where the national medical team makes a decision on a players health. If a club doctor does that, the rule is enforceable. I cant recall who (and Im on a bus, cant check easily now), but a player was forced to sit a club game when he didnt show for the national team.

what I said is not related to Rodri, he pulled out with the decision of his national team doctor. But if a player pulls out of the team himself and theres always an issue. Hence Keira was forced to play with injuries under Put, Matip was in danger of being unavailable to us after a Cameroon call long after he retired, etc. FIFA has given a lot of power to national associations, and I cant fault them for that.
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 04:18:33 pm
I remember Liverpool saying Gerrard couldn't play for England as he had a groin injury but England weren't happy with that and made him travel with the squad to be assessed by their own medical team. Think it was when we were going for the title against the Mancs in 08.   
The Owl did it with Sturridge to 'test his resolve'.
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 09:43:12 pm
The Owl did it with Sturridge to 'test his resolve'.
it was worse, he didn't just call him up, Studge was 50/50 fit and the idiot played him in a game (IIRC it was a friendly) to "test his resolve".
Haaland "injured" tonight apparently.
Another for the list.
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 10:07:07 pm
Haaland "injured" tonight apparently.
Another for the list.

Pep is genuinely shit scared of the game next week. I love it ...
So thats 3 of his main players injured before the big game that will make miraculous recoveries just beforehand to be fit and ready to go.

Amazing.
Marjana Kovacevic has switched from horse placenta to camel placenta. Does miracles.
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 05:51:57 pm
Its not though they used the old time barred tactic that wont work with the pl investigation
I will believe it when I see it mate

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:41:31 pm
Pep is genuinely shit scared of the game next week. I love it ...
Personally dont love it, they have some vital players rested for it
Let them rest. They'll need it for those multiple short walks towards the centre spot. 🙂
To be fair, it does look like a legit injury for Haaland...

https://twitter.com/chumancity/status/1725397875268706577

If this was a Liverpool plenty of us would be worrying that they would be out for 6 months ;D

Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:25:20 pm
The national federation asks the respective association to impose the rule if there was a doubt. I thought that happened before

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:31:33 pm
nah, clubs would go ballistic if the PL (or FA) started doing that.  and if they did it for one player, they'd have to do it for all of them wouldn't they.

and I kinda doubt the associations would want to pay people to start going through a bunch of medical evidence only to end up saying "yeah he is (was) injured" or "kinda questionable but I'd have to run tests on him myself".

it's perfectly feasible to have a player recover from a small knock within a 2-week break.

The Matip gif being posted wasn't coincidence

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2017/01/reason-joel-matips-cameroon-dispute-revealed-fifa-ruling/

Quote
Joel Matips current eligibility dispute may be due to the centre-back not officially writing a letter of his retirement to the Cameroon FA in 2015.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been forced to omit Matip from his past two matchday squads, against Manchester United and Plymouth Argyle, over fears of a sanction from FIFA.
The 25-year-old withdrew himself from contention for this months Africa Cup of Nations, but FECAFOOT have not recognised his retirement.

This could, therefore, see FIFA suspend Matip for the duration of the tournament, keeping him out of action until mid-February, which would serve as a bitter blow to the Reds title hopes.

However, according to a FIFA ruling, Matip supposedly hasnt submitted the required paperwork to FECAFOOT to announce his retirement from duty means he was obliged to heed their call-up.

FIFA ruling states that any divergent agreement between a player and a club is prohibited, though that associations wishing to call up a player who is playing abroad must notify the player in writing at least 15 days before the day of the match for which he is required.

The players club shall also be informed in writing at the same time. The club must confirm the release of the player within the following six days.

Should he wish not to be called up for a certain match or matches or for a certain period of time, he must inform the association of which he is a national, in writing, of his intention before being called up.

Furthermore, only the player himself is entitled to renounce representing his national team. This declaration shall be submitted by the player to the association concerned in writing.

That FECAFOOT believe Matip didnt inform them of his retirement in writing could lead to ramifications for Liverpool if he is then selected.

This is ruled to be during the period for which he has been released or should have been released, with this case meaning the duration of this winters AFCON.

Crucially, FIFA rules that if Matip is fielded during the dispute, this could affect Liverpools results:

If a player who has been correctly called up but not released by his club plays for the latter during the period he should have been released, the Players Status Committee can ask the association where this club is affiliated to declare any match or matches in which the player participated as having been lost by the club concerned.

Therefore, this could have enforced the Reds exit from the FA Cup if Matip helped his side secure victory at Home Park on Wednesday night, with Klopp instead deciding to leave him on Merseyside.

FIFA are due to decide whether to investigate Matips case on Friday, though Liverpool are adamant they are not at fault in this case, with the players retirement coming before his signing.

It is no surprise Matip should not wish to play for Cameroon, of course, with the 25-year-old citing a bad experience with the previous technical staff for his reason behind retiring.

In 2011, for example, Schalke refused to release Matip for an AFCON warmup after FECAFOOT were late submitting their own paperwork, while his nationality has been questioned in the past, too.

It seems that had Schalke advised Matip to make his retirement official with a written letter in 2015, all this could have been avoided.

They can certainly dictate that players can't be used by the clubs during the international period, but not sure about games immediately after.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:01:27 am
To be fair, it does look like a legit injury for Haaland...

https://twitter.com/chumancity/status/1725397875268706577

If this was a Liverpool plenty of us would be worrying that they would be out for 6 months ;D

I'd be gutted if that put him out of action until next July.
Can't really see what he might've done there, was it his knee?
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:51:13 am
I'd be gutted if that put him out of action until next July.


I'd be happy to have to sub him out of my fantasy side  :lmao
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:52:49 am
Can't really see what he might've done there, was it his knee?

Think he rolls over on his ankle (trail leg). One of those where you can do pretty significant ligament damage.. but also one that can hurt in the moment and then disappear quite quickly.
He'll be fit for our game, zero doubts
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:56:37 am
Think he rolls over on his ankle (trail leg). One of those where you can do pretty significant ligament damage.. but also one that can hurt in the moment and then disappear quite quickly.

I'd heard ankle but I can't see him go over it in that video, it doesn't look like there's any bend at the ankle at all on his right leg.  Unless I'm missing it.

EDIT:  Saw a few pics and he's holding his left leg.  Looks like he got his foot caught in the turf as he jumped in and jarred his ankle then.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:57:13 am
He'll be fit for our game, zero doubts
they walloped us without him last year

Though our midfield reboot reduces the panic there
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:23:56 am
they walloped us without him last year

Though our midfield reboot reduces the panic there

precisely, Rodri is really the main one, and I doubt he is going to be injured for the match.

Haaland should be back, he played the rest of the match after his injury.
Quote from: shook on Today at 10:36:03 am
precisely, Rodri is really the main one, and I doubt he is going to be injured for the match.

Haaland should be back, he played the rest of the match after his injury.
That was a nasty one for Haaland but yeah he will be back

Rodri is a good point, fantastic player
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:01:27 am
To be fair, it does look like a legit injury for Haaland...

https://twitter.com/chumancity/status/1725397875268706577

If this was a Liverpool plenty of us would be worrying that they would be out for 6 months ;D

He's a complete idiot trying that hard with five minutes to go in a friendly against the Faroe Islands. Still expect him to start against us, though.
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:59:41 am
He's a complete idiot trying that hard with five minutes to go in a friendly against the Faroe Islands. Still expect him to start against us, though.

Just hungry for goals, nothing wrong with that.  He's still young, he doesn't need to pace himself yet.
