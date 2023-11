Players have to be made available to travel to their federations where the national medical team makes a decision on a player’s health. If a club doctor does that, the rule is enforceable. I can’t recall who (and I’m on a bus, can’t check easily now), but a player was forced to sit a club game when he didn’t show for the national team.



what I said is not related to Rodri, he pulled out with the decision of his national team doctor. But if a player pulls out of the team himself and there’s always an issue. Hence Keira was forced to play with injuries under Put, Matip was in danger of being unavailable to us after a Cameroon call long after he “retired”, etc. FIFA has given a lot of power to national associations, and I can’t fault them for that.