Players have to be made available to travel to their federations where the national medical team makes a decision on a players health. If a club doctor does that, the rule is enforceable. I cant recall who (and Im on a bus, cant check easily now), but a player was forced to sit a club game when he didnt show for the national team.



what I said is not related to Rodri, he pulled out with the decision of his national team doctor. But if a player pulls out of the team himself and theres always an issue. Hence Keira was forced to play with injuries under Put, Matip was in danger of being unavailable to us after a Cameroon call long after he retired, etc. FIFA has given a lot of power to national associations, and I cant fault them for that.