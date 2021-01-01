« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 68939 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #800 on: Today at 03:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 03:41:43 pm
Why aren't our players doing this?
Klopp would never ask them to do it and they enjoy representing their countries.

Did I dream it or was there a rule - maybe only talked about and never implemented - many years ago that said if a player withdrew from their national team they couldn't play in their club's next fixture?  It would have been around the time that Giggs took a funny turn every time he took a call from Terry Yorath.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,519
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #801 on: Today at 03:53:24 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:47:24 pm
Klopp would never ask them to do it and they enjoy representing their countries.

Did I dream it or was there a rule - maybe only talked about and never implemented - many years ago that said if a player withdrew from their national team they couldn't play in their club's next fixture?  It would have been around the time that Giggs took a funny turn every time he took a call from Terry Yorath.

I think its a good idea, it's annoying when this type of things occurs and its the same people each time.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,339
  • Scrubbers
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #802 on: Today at 03:58:42 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:47:24 pm
Klopp would never ask them to do it and they enjoy representing their countries.

Did I dream it or was there a rule - maybe only talked about and never implemented - many years ago that said if a player withdrew from their national team they couldn't play in their club's next fixture?  It would have been around the time that Giggs took a funny turn every time he took a call from Terry Yorath.

Funny turn? When he was thinking about Gabby whilst he was shagging his sister-in-law?
Logged

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,863
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #803 on: Today at 04:18:33 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:47:24 pm
Klopp would never ask them to do it and they enjoy representing their countries.

Did I dream it or was there a rule - maybe only talked about and never implemented - many years ago that said if a player withdrew from their national team they couldn't play in their club's next fixture?  It would have been around the time that Giggs took a funny turn every time he took a call from Terry Yorath.

I remember Liverpool saying Gerrard couldn't play for England as he had a groin injury but England weren't happy with that and made him travel with the squad to be assessed by their own medical team. Think it was when we were going for the title against the Mancs in 08.   
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,119
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #804 on: Today at 04:24:58 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 05:49:23 pm
I am putting this article on here for anyone interested, its the one I mentioned earlier on the thread which Owen Slot in the Times wrote. It's worth a read.

https://x.com/sportingintel/status/1723830511108321631?s=20
Very good read but you do wonder too what it cost us

In 2014, 2019 and 2022 we pushed them to the wire for every title, titles we could have won, two of which would have been at a canter

Delay tactics are mentioned in that article, which is why I didnt get excited by news of 115 charges, because I cant see anything been done about it

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,519
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #805 on: Today at 04:45:25 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 04:24:58 pm
Very good read but you do wonder too what it cost us

In 2014, 2019 and 2022 we pushed them to the wire for every title, titles we could have won, two of which would have been at a canter

Delay tactics are mentioned in that article, which is why I didnt get excited by news of 115 charges, because I cant see anything been done about it

I wouldn't be surprised if they are required to release the later stuff especially should they get found guilty, I don't see how they can't do it. Delay tactics is what this lot do all day, you heard the owners quote about he would rather use lawyers to delay enquiries rather than co-operate with one. That's why its a shame it couldn't have been done in public rather than behind closed doors.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,799
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #806 on: Today at 04:45:40 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 05:49:23 pm
I am putting this article on here for anyone interested, its the one I mentioned earlier on the thread which Owen Slot in the Times wrote. It's worth a read.

https://x.com/sportingintel/status/1723830511108321631?s=20


Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 02:21:40 am
thats a fabulous article.


Is it?




Paywalled
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,502
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #807 on: Today at 04:47:15 pm »
Is it this one?

https://archive.li/cksAK

Edit: yes, I believe it is -- non-paywalled on this link.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:22:30 pm by No666 »
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,119
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #808 on: Today at 04:49:30 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:45:25 pm
I wouldn't be surprised if they are required to release the later stuff especially should they get found guilty, I don't see how they can't do it. Delay tactics is what this lot do all day, you heard the owners quote about he would rather use lawyers to delay enquiries rather than co-operate with one. That's why its a shame it couldn't have been done in public rather than behind closed doors.
It was the same when they got "banned" from champions league, within 5 mins i knew they would get off the hook
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,519
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #809 on: Today at 04:53:38 pm »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,786
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #810 on: Today at 05:24:27 pm »
Lord Pannick the guy whose leading their cheating defence just got smashed in the Rwanda stuff.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #811 on: Today at 05:34:25 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:47:24 pm
Klopp would never ask them to do it and they enjoy representing their countries.

Did I dream it or was there a rule - maybe only talked about and never implemented - many years ago that said if a player withdrew from their national team they couldn't play in their club's next fixture?  It would have been around the time that Giggs took a funny turn every time he took a call from Terry Yorath.
never heard of that and kinda doubt it - how on earth could you enforce it?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #812 on: Today at 05:46:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:34:25 pm
never heard of that and kinda doubt it - how on earth could you enforce it?

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #813 on: Today at 05:50:49 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:46:27 pm

that's the 2nd-most emotional video I've seen of Joel.  :)
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,134
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #814 on: Today at 05:51:57 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 04:49:30 pm
It was the same when they got "banned" from champions league, within 5 mins i knew they would get off the hook

Its not though they used the old time barred tactic that wont work with the pl investigation
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,459
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #815 on: Today at 06:25:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:34:25 pm
never heard of that and kinda doubt it - how on earth could you enforce it?
The national federation asks the respective association to impose the rule if there was a doubt. I thought that happened before
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #816 on: Today at 09:31:33 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:25:20 pm
The national federation asks the respective association to impose the rule if there was a doubt. I thought that happened before
nah, clubs would go ballistic if the PL (or FA) started doing that.  and if they did it for one player, they'd have to do it for all of them wouldn't they.

and I kinda doubt the associations would want to pay people to start going through a bunch of medical evidence only to end up saying "yeah he is (was) injured" or "kinda questionable but I'd have to run tests on him myself".

it's perfectly feasible to have a player recover from a small knock within a 2-week break.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,459
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #817 on: Today at 09:39:06 pm »
Players have to be made available to travel to their federations where the national medical team makes a decision on a players health. If a club doctor does that, the rule is enforceable. I cant recall who (and Im on a bus, cant check easily now), but a player was forced to sit a club game when he didnt show for the national team.

what I said is not related to Rodri, he pulled out with the decision of his national team doctor. But if a player pulls out of the team himself and theres always an issue. Hence Keira was forced to play with injuries under Put, Matip was in danger of being unavailable to us after a Cameroon call long after he retired, etc. FIFA has given a lot of power to national associations, and I cant fault them for that.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 