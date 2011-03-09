« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Andy82lfc

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 10:27:19 am
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:00:25 am
Yeah, while I'm extremely disappointed in the Guardian's football writing sometimes and am even suspicious of one or two of their writers, at the very least they've put in a paragraph about the charges in this case. The likes of BBC have been peddling the idea that City are a commercial juggernaut for years, without ever even mentioning the charges/cheating.

The BBC have also dropped in the same paragraph about charges. Apart from that both as usual are shit scared to say anything else.
kezzy

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 10:35:38 am
How come the cheats havent shown the premier league panel the irrefutable evidence they have to clear their name.  Theyve pulled that one out again in the article Ive just read on the BBC website.  Just show the panel your irrefutable evidence and clear your name and then you wouldnt need the 30 best lawyers in the world and that will save you a shit ton of money which yous can then put on top of your already record revenue and make it even bigger. 

Really hope the premier league see this through and dont shit the bed with theses charges.  Send the c*nts down to the national league and strip them of all the titles theyve cheated us out of.
Geezer08

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 10:41:25 am
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/67420414

The media are fucking clueless and bunged-up!

That Kaloon fella is openly taking a piss at all the authorities "governing" the game and there is fuck all they do about it. He is borderline bragging about how everybody is dancing to his tune.

"In the aftermath of the Champions League win in Turkey and the completion of 'The Treble' the question I was asked most often, was 'How do you top that?'," said City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak.

"The answer is by doubling down on the proven philosophies and practices that have brought us this success and to challenge ourselves to continue to constantly innovate in order to achieve new levels of performance, on and off the field.

"We will continue to question all the industry norms, evaluate our successes and learn from any failures.

"Success today simply means further investment for tomorrow. Our financial health and on-field success mean everyone connected to Manchester City can look forward to the future with excitement.
 
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 10:43:34 am
In an industry run by arseholes he does well by coming out near the very top, if not perched proudly at the summit
thaddeus

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 10:50:58 am
It's funny that the reports are all falling over themselves to make it clear that the Barcelona revenue figures of 2019 were dubious but they all take the Man City figures at face value.

It's very clear that they used self sponsorship to propel them - Newcastle are now doing the same - but you'd think that now they're the treble winning champions of Europe they'd be able to secure the same levels of sponsorship from the open market.  They seemingly can't as they are so inflated.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 10:59:36 am
Loving (hating) all the comments about how of course the most successful side get the biggest sponsorship deals. Wilfully ignoring the two points that a) theyre paying themselves and b) even if they werent, theyre only in this position through the years of cheating to get to this point in the first place.
JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 11:09:23 am
The PL really is corrupt to the core isnt it? As well as these cheats, theres the Saudis now self sponsoring after leaning on the British government to ensure they could buy their sportswashing vehicle and the Russian that was at Chelsea now being proven to have had links with Putin. ( yea I know everyone knew anyway).
I despise what the PL has become.
Alan_X

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 04:07:30 pm
Hahahahahahahaha.

Manchester City: Treble winners post Premier League and club record revenues and profits

By Simon Stone
BBC Sport

Up £90m on last year of course it is.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67420414
Garrus

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 04:08:42 pm
Don't know why people are laughing. I'm certain those results are 115% genuine.
Alan_X

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 04:14:43 pm
Im laughing with delight that honesty and hard work pay off so well. And bravo to little City standing up to the established clubs and showing underachieving clubs that all they need to do is apply themselves and be bought by an autocratic oil state.
newterp

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 04:17:09 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 04:07:30 pm
Hahahahahahahaha.

Manchester City: Treble winners post Premier League and club record revenues and profits

By Simon Stone
BBC Sport

Up £90m on last year of course it is.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67420414

At least the NY Times makes a bit more effort. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/11/15/business/manchester-city-player-wages.html
lfc_col

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #771 on: Yesterday at 04:28:44 pm
Mad how everyone turns a blind eye to there cheating  :butt :butt :butt
Original

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #772 on: Yesterday at 04:29:49 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 04:28:44 pm
Mad how everyone turns a blind eye to there cheating  :butt :butt :butt

But everyone said we had a bigger wage bill than them, how can this be?
lfc_col

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #773 on: Yesterday at 04:31:15 pm
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 04:29:49 pm
But everyone said we had a bigger wage bill than them, how can this be?

haha what is it there fans call the other top sides a cartel without even a hint of irony
JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #774 on: Yesterday at 04:31:30 pm
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 04:29:49 pm
But everyone said we had a bigger wage bill than them, how can this be?
Because we dont own a dozen other clubs that we can spread the salaries across.
DangerScouse

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #775 on: Yesterday at 04:56:15 pm
 "Great for the game". (as long as it stops Liverpool winning)
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #776 on: Yesterday at 05:01:00 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 04:28:44 pm
Mad how everyone turns a blind eye to there cheating  :butt :butt :butt

If you're any team outside the Top 6, what does it matter if Man City's winning the league or Liverpool?

If anything, someone like Villa would make more money selling their players to City than to us.
Schmidt

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #777 on: Yesterday at 05:11:32 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:01:00 pm
If you're any team outside the Top 6, what does it matter if Man City's winning the league or Liverpool?

If anything, someone like Villa would make more money selling their players to City than to us.

Leicester finished 5th two seasons in a row, that would have been back to back CL campaigns for them if not for City. Every team that has finished just outside the Europa spots might have gained some European football if not for City buying a guaranteed spot at the top.

Most football fans care too much about spiting other teams to really think about these things though.
SamLad

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #778 on: Yesterday at 05:16:53 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:11:32 pm
Leicester finished 5th two seasons in a row, that would have been back to back CL campaigns for them if not for City. Every team that has finished just outside the Europa spots might have gained some European football if not for City buying a guaranteed spot at the top.

Most football fans care too much about spiting other teams to really think about these things though.
plus the loss of PL money based on final table standings.
jillcwhomever

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #779 on: Yesterday at 05:49:23 pm
I am putting this article on here for anyone interested, its the one I mentioned earlier on the thread which Owen Slot in the Times wrote. It's worth a read.

https://x.com/sportingintel/status/1723830511108321631?s=20
lfc_col

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #780 on: Yesterday at 06:34:52 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:11:32 pm
Leicester finished 5th two seasons in a row, that would have been back to back CL campaigns for them if not for City. Every team that has finished just outside the Europa spots might have gained some European football if not for City buying a guaranteed spot at the top.

Most football fans care too much about spiting other teams to really think about these things though.

Exactly what i meant teams are missing out because of these it effects a lot of things such a shame its been allowed to continue
MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #781 on: Yesterday at 06:42:45 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 04:28:44 pm
Mad how everyone turns a blind eye to there cheating  :butt :butt :butt
They don't want to get sued.
A-Bomb

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #782 on: Yesterday at 07:03:25 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 04:07:30 pm
Hahahahahahahaha.

Manchester City: Treble winners post Premier League and club record revenues and profits

By Simon Stone
BBC Sport

Up £90m on last year of course it is.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67420414

Probably isn't far off to be fair what with winning the European Cup. However it's the several hundred million commercial deals they have from related parties that make their total absolutely preposterous.

Would also like to ratify their TV revenue too, as whilst the pot and portions are pre-determined, I suspect there is also some play in that too by having so many prime time slots - and who the fuck wants to watch their beloved Man City in Singapore or the States....
Brian Blessed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #783 on: Today at 02:10:41 am
Match day revenue up 16 million as they had four more home games. They must be charging insane amounts for a pint of water.
Brian Blessed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #784 on: Today at 02:21:40 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 05:49:23 pm
I am putting this article on here for anyone interested, its the one I mentioned earlier on the thread which Owen Slot in the Times wrote. It's worth a read.

https://x.com/sportingintel/status/1723830511108321631?s=20
thats a fabulous article.
