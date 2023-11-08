« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 61767 times)

All this talk about City's lawyers gumming up the process, what I don't understand is how exactly? There's been no verdict.

The PL simply announced the 115 charges back in February. So, just fucking convene the independent panel ASAP (and learn from the UEFA/CAS debacle and maybe don't let City choose who sits on it ::) ) and just give the verdict, ban, fine, trophies chalked off etc.

It's only then, that their bloodsucking parasites (City's lawyers just for clarification) can go at it and appeal. Obviously there'll be a delay before any implementation anyway, so why not have it AFTER announcing their sentence? At least then, their shit will stink for as long as it takes. As it stands, the current silence/impasse only serves City.
The PL is more than likely working with City's owners in the background to try and make all this go away as conveniently as possible.

People are living in la la land if they think City are getting a single point deducted or titles removed from them.
The PL is more than likely working with City's owners in the background to try and make all this go away as conveniently as possible.

People are living in la la land if they think City are getting a single point deducted or titles removed from them.
You don't announce 115 charges if your intention is to collude in sweeping this under the carpet.
No, you don't. But if the Government applies the pressure...

Didn't they discuss the topic during a state visit to Saudi Arabia? And if the Government does apply pressure, why aren't England nationals and all English teams banned from all competitions?
Far more media outrage at Arteta calling out shocking levels of officiating than at Man city cheating 115 times.
Its clear whats happening here.
I dont even like the word charges, surely they are facts. Also when are they going to be looking into the cheats cheating from 2018 onwards when it was possibly worse? To not play ball should mean immediate expulsion. Its not rocket science.

At the current time frame the sun will have blown up by then. Fucking cheats.
This isn't a quid pro quo subjective Saudi Arabia ownership application though? It's 115 charges of financial fraud against Abu Dhabi that have already been announced by the regulatory authority in the public domain.

Whilst the UAE obviously has very strong ties with the UK, it's not a given they get what they want. Look at our old friend in Dubai, and how the UK Family Court last year found in favour of his ex-wife, granting her sole custody of their children, in the face of "exorbitant domestic abuse". And that's a man who was close personal friends with the Queen and headed up Godolphin. There are limits to influence.
I don't get this either. Juve were relegated in Italy with minimum fuss, and while they're obviously not as rich as City, I'm sure they could afford a decent army of lawyers. They had points taken off them last season, too, again in no time.
Quite. Imagine a major well-connected criminal charged with a litany of serious crime(s), and using their legal team to lodge objections with the police and CPS in order to delay the case coming to trial. It's so ridiculous that would be allowed to happen, yet here we are.

They are cheats, everyone knows it. So just fucking convene the panel, dole out the appropriate punishment for the 115 charges, taking inference from their lack of cooperation into matters post-2018, and then let their "army of lawyers" spend years trying to appeal the sentence.
If the outcome for City is most likely to be a hard punishment, it makes absolutely no sense to let them continue to prevent other teams winning trophies and prevent 5th placed teams entering Champions League etc. Its just digging a bigger and bigger hole.  They must see this?
You would also think any punishment dished out would have to get more and more severe as they continue on their way unpunished. They must see this also?
