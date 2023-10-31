« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 60141 times)

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,886
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #680 on: October 31, 2023, 01:14:09 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on October 30, 2023, 09:05:55 pm
whats their connection to BT Sports/TNT/ESPN?

There is a connection there. i know it.

Speak to Al X, hell know.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=297366.msg19138638#new
« Last Edit: October 31, 2023, 01:16:23 am by CHOPPER »
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #681 on: October 31, 2023, 10:24:38 pm »
Gonna be awkward when this lot draw Girona in the CL next season.
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,373
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #682 on: October 31, 2023, 10:29:44 pm »
I see City won the team ballon dor and Haaland the top striker award.
Feels like the more stuff they win the more unlikely it is the PL, UEFA or FIFA will push for anything to be done about their 115 charges. The football bodies are either digging a deeper and deeper hole, which will tarnish many trophies and awards, or they are playing with time again, building higher and higher defenses, making any punishment a bad look across football.
Meanwhile City continue to be pushed as the poster boys for football. Hardly anyone is asking why have they not been punished already?
Logged

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #683 on: October 31, 2023, 11:58:46 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on October 31, 2023, 10:29:44 pm
I see City won the team ballon dor and Haaland the top striker award.
Feels like the more stuff they win the more unlikely it is the PL, UEFA or FIFA will push for anything to be done about their 115 charges. The football bodies are either digging a deeper and deeper hole, which will tarnish many trophies and awards, or they are playing with time again, building higher and higher defenses, making any punishment a bad look across football.
Meanwhile City continue to be pushed as the poster boys for football. Hardly anyone is asking why have they not been punished already?

That's true. And the longer this drags on, the more people will be immune to what they did, or shocked by their shenanigans, because it'll probably become more the norm.
We've already had a Qatar WC, a Saudi one to follow, Saudi ownership of Newcastle, Utd could have been bought by Qatar, players are moving to Saudi and some paid immoral amounts of money. And so on and so on.

The correct action to take was to immediately suspend City from participating in the league, once they refused to co-operate, and release the documents from 2018. There's not 115 charges. There's 115 charges to 2018!
The sheer arrogance of them. Who makes the rules?
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,145
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #684 on: November 2, 2023, 06:55:59 pm »
Quote from: tubby on October 30, 2023, 01:28:13 pm
Another pearl of wisdom from the all knowing Mac Red.
And me... although I had that conversation with myself.
I was convinced he would be a useless twat in that system. You couldn't pay me to believe otherwise.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline SpionBob

  • I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,667
  • WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #685 on: November 4, 2023, 01:12:22 am »
Quote from: vblfc on October 31, 2023, 10:29:44 pm
I see City won the team ballon dor and Haaland the top striker award.
Feels like the more stuff they win the more unlikely it is the PL, UEFA or FIFA will push for anything to be done about their 115 charges. The football bodies are either digging a deeper and deeper hole, which will tarnish many trophies and awards, or they are playing with time again, building higher and higher defenses, making any punishment a bad look across football.
Meanwhile City continue to be pushed as the poster boys for football. Hardly anyone is asking why have they not been punished already?
I'm not so sure that even they can get away with 115 charges. It will only take big name teams such as us, ManU, Arsenal and a few others to kick up a fuss and threaten with the European Super League to cause panic at the premier league. This time the fans will not kick off about it. 
Logged
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,373
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #686 on: November 4, 2023, 04:02:32 am »
Quote from: SpionBob on November  4, 2023, 01:12:22 am
I'm not so sure that even they can get away with 115 charges. It will only take big name teams such as us, ManU, Arsenal and a few others to kick up a fuss and threaten with the European Super League to cause panic at the premier league. This time the fans will not kick off about it.
i really hope you are right but just dont get that feeling. It you remember, City were quite recently charged by UEFA and initially banned which was overturned on appeal and we didnt see any effective action from bigger clubs than Man Utd and Arsenal. On top of that, the initial Super League also failed (and somehow included City).  So I wouldnt think City are too worried about Us, United or Arsenal or a Super League. 
Unfortunately these proper bigger teams dont seem to want, or be able to get behind a coordinated approach to stamp out the problem. I would guess money and greed has something to do with it. City and Chelsea and now Saudi have been pumping billions into the pot.
Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #687 on: November 4, 2023, 11:42:20 am »
For those of you who still don't believe Pep is a genius:

"We chat about the second goal, the miss [when Andre Onana saved his header]. The header [could be] stronger to put the ball in the back of the net with more power. It happened with Erling in Burnley. "

Head ball harder to score goal.

How does he think of these things? It's amazing. No wonder he's the best manager ever.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,704
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #688 on: November 4, 2023, 03:49:21 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on November  4, 2023, 04:02:32 am
i really hope you are right but just dont get that feeling. It you remember, City were quite recently charged by UEFA and initially banned which was overturned on appeal and we didnt see any effective action from bigger clubs than Man Utd and Arsenal. On top of that, the initial Super League also failed (and somehow included City).  So I wouldnt think City are too worried about Us, United or Arsenal or a Super League. 
Unfortunately these proper bigger teams dont seem to want, or be able to get behind a coordinated approach to stamp out the problem. I would guess money and greed has something to do with it. City and Chelsea and now Saudi have been pumping billions into the pot.

I guess for many owners the dream is the TV money and selling your best players for millions to the oil clubs every year.
Who cares if you win, only those mugs called supporters.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,007
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 01:09:27 pm »
World's most commercially successful club offering cheap student tickets for their Champions League games to save the embarrassment of an empty stadium.



Absolutely no other club at this level, with the amount of 'success' they've had would need to do this. It's a complete sham of an organisation.
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,122
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 01:16:04 pm »
They won the treble last season, including their 1st ever European Cup and yet they have to beg and scrounge around Manchester to get fans into the ground. It's pathetic. And they want to expand it as well

They need to be fucked off out of the league system when they're found guilty. They shouldn't even be allowed to participate seeing as they have refused to co-operate with the PL on charges post 2018
Logged

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,293
  • A manc
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #691 on: Yesterday at 01:36:10 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 01:09:27 pm
World's most commercially successful club offering cheap student tickets for their Champions League games to save the embarrassment of an empty stadium.



Absolutely no other club at this level, with the amount of 'success' they've had would need to do this. It's a complete sham of an organisation.
It's really bizarre they struggle this much to get attendances at decent levels after a decade of enormous success. Chelsea never struggled like this, but I suppose they were always a far bigger club even pre Roman.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,289
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #692 on: Yesterday at 02:18:01 pm »
Why offer "student" tickets? Why not just open them up for general release? Never has a club been so desperate to be liked and imprint on kids who don't give a fuck about football never mind morals, legitimacy etc.

Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 01:36:10 pm
Chelsea never struggled like this, but I suppose they were always a far bigger club even pre Roman.
As a certain Chelsea executive (subsequently fired thereafter) said to a shocked Abramovic witnessing Anfield before the 2005 CL semi...you cant just buy this, the passion, the pedigree, the history. What he actually meant was the class.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:21:32 pm by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline toe punt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #693 on: Yesterday at 03:03:52 pm »
Let's be honest - nothing is coming of these charges and if it does it won't be for some time. In the same way the Saudi Arabian government put pressure on the UK government who subsequently put pressure on the Premier League not to oppose the Newcastle takeover, the UAE royals have the done the same in regards to these charges.

The league has all the authenticity and integrity of WWE but with arguably worse acting.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,433
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #694 on: Yesterday at 09:31:55 pm »
Don't City have enough bots to fill the seats?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,352
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #695 on: Yesterday at 10:26:32 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:31:55 pm
Don't City have enough bots to fill the seats?
Even the bots struggle to get through the Manchester traffic you know.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,445
  • Truthiness
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #696 on: Yesterday at 11:03:02 pm »
John Stones will be out for a while with an injury, according to Guardiola.

Who wants to bet against him starting against us after the international break?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #697 on: Today at 12:18:36 am »
Hard to look past them for the big double again this year. Dont see who can stop them in Europe.
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #698 on: Today at 10:23:58 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:18:36 am
Hard to look past them for the big double again this year. Dont see who can stop them in Europe.

Bayern Munich?
Logged

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,317
  • Legend
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #699 on: Today at 10:38:56 am »
Any other private members club would kick a member out for not following the rules, even if all they have done is "not co-operate" until the situation is resolved.

Why are the Premier League letting them not only compete, but win their competition whilst they are being investigated?

Every game should be 0-3 and they should be finishing bottom of the league.
Logged

Offline Hestoic

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 14
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #700 on: Today at 12:01:08 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 10:38:56 am
Why are the Premier League letting them not only compete, but win their competition whilst they are being investigated?

$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,289
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #701 on: Today at 12:20:17 pm »
The PL silence is both deafening and cowardly. 115 charges announced 9 months ago now.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,708
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #702 on: Today at 12:42:35 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:20:17 pm
The PL silence is both deafening and cowardly. 115 charges announced 9 months ago now.
The PL seems to be far more concerned with Everton's 1 charge to do anything about the 115 Abu Dhabi charges.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,193
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #703 on: Today at 12:47:20 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:20:17 pm
The PL silence is both deafening and cowardly. 115 charges announced 9 months ago now.

To be fair they're probably wading through all the legal garbage City's army of lawyers will be desperately chucking their way non-stop.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,472
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #704 on: Today at 12:57:20 pm »
The optimistic view is that:

1) As mentioned, the Premier League is making a serious effort to take on Abu Dabi's army of expensive lawyers.

2) Related to this, the Premier League is reluctant to make any premature announcements or release any details that might legally undermine the case.

As with any other trial, details being leaked to the public can cause the defendent to claim their right to a fair trial has been jeapordised. Lets not forget what happened with UEFA's trial, in which City got off on a technicality. Any case against them by the Premier League has to be watertight.

The pessimisitic view is that the Premier League are delaying as long as possible, because they're shitting themselves about the potential ramifications.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:01:05 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,373
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #705 on: Today at 01:10:38 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:57:20 pm
The optimistic view is that:

1) As mentioned, the Premier League is making a serious effort to take on Abu Dabi's army of expensive lawyers.

2) Related to this, the Premier League is reluctant to make any premature announcements or release any details that might legally undermine the case.

As with any other trial, details being leaked to the public can cause the defendent to claim their right to a fair trial has been jeapordised. Lets not forget what happened with UEFA's trial, in which City got off on a technicality. Any case against them by the Premier League has to be watertight.
Is there any place within PL or media or football in general where someone is stating: We are working hard on this and still are pushing for timely resolution? Or any such words to that effect. We can see someone seemed to be working on Evertons case and the lads that were done for betting.
For City and the 115 charges, plus subsequent lack of cooperation - feels like silence and not much clarity on the status of the process or level of focus to resolve - Meanwhile they continue to mop up trophies and be heralded as the worlds greatest team. Stinks a bit.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,570
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #706 on: Today at 01:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:42:35 pm
The PL seems to be far more concerned with Everton's 1 charge to do anything about the 115 Abu Dhabi charges.

It has taken them 8 months to deal with Everton's 1 charge.

So at that rate it will take them 920 months to deal with Abu Dhabi's 115 charges. See you back here in 2099 for the verdict  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #707 on: Today at 01:22:32 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:13:23 pm
It has taken them 8 months to deal with Everton's 1 charge.

So at that rate it will take them 920 months to deal with Abu Dhabi's 115 charges. See you back here in 2099 for the verdict appeal  :wave
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,204
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #708 on: Today at 01:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:42:35 pm
The PL seems to be far more concerned with Everton's 1 charge to do anything about the 115 Abu Dhabi charges.

Which is understandable as they won't be having to fight their way through endless lawyers who will block every part of the case against City. It's completely natural that this will be decided first, after all City's owner has already boasted about how he's prepared to protect his asset with lawyers galore.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,873
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #709 on: Today at 01:30:41 pm »
It's those overly-sensitive Abu Dhabi sheikhs who are sticking their beaks in, which is probably forcing the PL to tread carefully.
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #710 on: Today at 01:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:13:23 pm
It has taken them 8 months to deal with Everton's 1 charge.

So at that rate it will take them 920 months to deal with Abu Dhabi's 115 charges. See you back here in 2099 for the verdict  :wave

Premier League obviously dragging their feet so people will forget and move on.

PL is as corrupt as Man City.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #711 on: Today at 01:44:18 pm »
surely they can split those 115 charges into groups, and tackle them in sequence?

or maybe that's already happening.

or maybe that's too much common sense.
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,373
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #712 on: Today at 01:44:51 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 01:31:09 pm
Premier League obviously dragging their feet so people will forget and move on.

PL is as corrupt as Man City.
in 5 years time this will still be outstanding and Sky/BT will have Neville and co saying are we really still concerned about something that happened 10 years ago? - and since Newcastle are now top dogs, surely its time to move on?
Logged

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #713 on: Today at 01:46:00 pm »
My optimistic view is that the if the PL were intent to drag their feet or were scared of the lawyers etc they wouldn't have charged them in the first place.

I think they will get a punishment but we all know it will be a little fine and transfer ban for one January transfer window.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,204
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #714 on: Today at 01:46:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:44:18 pm
surely they can split those 115 charges into groups, and tackle them in sequence?

or maybe that's already happening.

or maybe that's too much common sense.

Whichever way they do it the job of the lawyers will be to block and slow down the process. The City owner is quite happy to boast about  how he uses his lawyers to defend the club, so whichever way they go with the case, there will be issues. I wish it could have been done more in the spotlight but I am guessing they can't do that.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,007
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #715 on: Today at 01:47:12 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 01:46:00 pm
My optimistic view is that the if the PL were intent to drag their feet or were scared of the lawyers etc they wouldn't have charged them in the first place.

I think they will get a punishment but we all know it will be a little fine and transfer ban for one January transfer window.

115 charges of this nature simply cannot equal a 'small fine and transfer ban'. It'd just be open season for others willing to accept that.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,708
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #716 on: Today at 01:48:39 pm »
The silence from the media, pundits, etc.. grows louder week to week.
Too busy blowing smoke up Abu Dhabi's ringpiece and telling them how great they are and Pep's a genius.   ::)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 