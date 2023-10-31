« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

CHOPPER

  Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,883
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #680 on: October 31, 2023, 01:14:09 am
Quote from: darragh85 on October 30, 2023, 09:05:55 pm
whats their connection to BT Sports/TNT/ESPN?

There is a connection there. i know it.

Speak to Al X, hell know.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=297366.msg19138638#new
Last Edit: October 31, 2023, 01:16:23 am by CHOPPER
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

sinnermichael

  I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #681 on: October 31, 2023, 10:24:38 pm
Gonna be awkward when this lot draw Girona in the CL next season.
vblfc

  "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,371
  Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #682 on: October 31, 2023, 10:29:44 pm
I see City won the team ballon dor and Haaland the top striker award.
Feels like the more stuff they win the more unlikely it is the PL, UEFA or FIFA will push for anything to be done about their 115 charges. The football bodies are either digging a deeper and deeper hole, which will tarnish many trophies and awards, or they are playing with time again, building higher and higher defenses, making any punishment a bad look across football.
Meanwhile City continue to be pushed as the poster boys for football. Hardly anyone is asking why have they not been punished already?
MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #683 on: October 31, 2023, 11:58:46 pm
Quote from: vblfc on October 31, 2023, 10:29:44 pm
I see City won the team ballon dor and Haaland the top striker award.
Feels like the more stuff they win the more unlikely it is the PL, UEFA or FIFA will push for anything to be done about their 115 charges. The football bodies are either digging a deeper and deeper hole, which will tarnish many trophies and awards, or they are playing with time again, building higher and higher defenses, making any punishment a bad look across football.
Meanwhile City continue to be pushed as the poster boys for football. Hardly anyone is asking why have they not been punished already?

That's true. And the longer this drags on, the more people will be immune to what they did, or shocked by their shenanigans, because it'll probably become more the norm.
We've already had a Qatar WC, a Saudi one to follow, Saudi ownership of Newcastle, Utd could have been bought by Qatar, players are moving to Saudi and some paid immoral amounts of money. And so on and so on.

The correct action to take was to immediately suspend City from participating in the league, once they refused to co-operate, and release the documents from 2018. There's not 115 charges. There's 115 charges to 2018!
The sheer arrogance of them. Who makes the rules?
the_red_pill

  Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,145
  Frankly my dear...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #684 on: November 2, 2023, 06:55:59 pm
Quote from: tubby on October 30, 2023, 01:28:13 pm
Another pearl of wisdom from the all knowing Mac Red.
And me... although I had that conversation with myself.
I was convinced he would be a useless twat in that system. You couldn't pay me to believe otherwise.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

SpionBob

  I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,667
  WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #685 on: November 4, 2023, 01:12:22 am
Quote from: vblfc on October 31, 2023, 10:29:44 pm
I see City won the team ballon dor and Haaland the top striker award.
Feels like the more stuff they win the more unlikely it is the PL, UEFA or FIFA will push for anything to be done about their 115 charges. The football bodies are either digging a deeper and deeper hole, which will tarnish many trophies and awards, or they are playing with time again, building higher and higher defenses, making any punishment a bad look across football.
Meanwhile City continue to be pushed as the poster boys for football. Hardly anyone is asking why have they not been punished already?
I'm not so sure that even they can get away with 115 charges. It will only take big name teams such as us, ManU, Arsenal and a few others to kick up a fuss and threaten with the European Super League to cause panic at the premier league. This time the fans will not kick off about it. 
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

vblfc

  "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,371
  Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #686 on: November 4, 2023, 04:02:32 am
Quote from: SpionBob on November  4, 2023, 01:12:22 am
I'm not so sure that even they can get away with 115 charges. It will only take big name teams such as us, ManU, Arsenal and a few others to kick up a fuss and threaten with the European Super League to cause panic at the premier league. This time the fans will not kick off about it.
i really hope you are right but just dont get that feeling. It you remember, City were quite recently charged by UEFA and initially banned which was overturned on appeal and we didnt see any effective action from bigger clubs than Man Utd and Arsenal. On top of that, the initial Super League also failed (and somehow included City).  So I wouldnt think City are too worried about Us, United or Arsenal or a Super League. 
Unfortunately these proper bigger teams dont seem to want, or be able to get behind a coordinated approach to stamp out the problem. I would guess money and greed has something to do with it. City and Chelsea and now Saudi have been pumping billions into the pot.
Ma Vie en Rouge

  J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,999
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #687 on: November 4, 2023, 11:42:20 am
For those of you who still don't believe Pep is a genius:

"We chat about the second goal, the miss [when Andre Onana saved his header]. The header [could be] stronger to put the ball in the back of the net with more power. It happened with Erling in Burnley. "

Head ball harder to score goal.

How does he think of these things? It's amazing. No wonder he's the best manager ever.
lobsterboy

  Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,704
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #688 on: November 4, 2023, 03:49:21 pm
Quote from: vblfc on November  4, 2023, 04:02:32 am
i really hope you are right but just dont get that feeling. It you remember, City were quite recently charged by UEFA and initially banned which was overturned on appeal and we didnt see any effective action from bigger clubs than Man Utd and Arsenal. On top of that, the initial Super League also failed (and somehow included City).  So I wouldnt think City are too worried about Us, United or Arsenal or a Super League. 
Unfortunately these proper bigger teams dont seem to want, or be able to get behind a coordinated approach to stamp out the problem. I would guess money and greed has something to do with it. City and Chelsea and now Saudi have been pumping billions into the pot.

I guess for many owners the dream is the TV money and selling your best players for millions to the oil clubs every year.
Who cares if you win, only those mugs called supporters.
swoopy

  not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,004
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #689 on: Today at 01:09:27 pm
World's most commercially successful club offering cheap student tickets for their Champions League games to save the embarrassment of an empty stadium.



Absolutely no other club at this level, with the amount of 'success' they've had would need to do this. It's a complete sham of an organisation.
ScottScott

  Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,122
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #690 on: Today at 01:16:04 pm
They won the treble last season, including their 1st ever European Cup and yet they have to beg and scrounge around Manchester to get fans into the ground. It's pathetic. And they want to expand it as well

They need to be fucked off out of the league system when they're found guilty. They shouldn't even be allowed to participate seeing as they have refused to co-operate with the PL on charges post 2018
tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,293
  A manc
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #691 on: Today at 01:36:10 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:09:27 pm
World's most commercially successful club offering cheap student tickets for their Champions League games to save the embarrassment of an empty stadium.



Absolutely no other club at this level, with the amount of 'success' they've had would need to do this. It's a complete sham of an organisation.
It's really bizarre they struggle this much to get attendances at decent levels after a decade of enormous success. Chelsea never struggled like this, but I suppose they were always a far bigger club even pre Roman.
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

rossipersempre

  On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,288
  Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #692 on: Today at 02:18:01 pm
Why offer "student" tickets? Why not just open them up for general release? Never has a club been so desperate to be liked and imprint on kids who don't give a fuck about football never mind morals, legitimacy etc.

Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:36:10 pm
Chelsea never struggled like this, but I suppose they were always a far bigger club even pre Roman.
As a certain Chelsea executive (subsequently fired thereafter) said to a shocked Abramovic witnessing Anfield before the 2005 CL semi...you cant just buy this, the passion, the pedigree, the history. What he actually meant was the class.
Last Edit: Today at 02:21:32 pm by rossipersempre
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

toe punt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #693 on: Today at 03:03:52 pm
Let's be honest - nothing is coming of these charges and if it does it won't be for some time. In the same way the Saudi Arabian government put pressure on the UK government who subsequently put pressure on the Premier League not to oppose the Newcastle takeover, the UAE royals have the done the same in regards to these charges.

The league has all the authenticity and integrity of WWE but with arguably worse acting.
farawayred

  Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,431
  Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #694 on: Today at 09:31:55 pm
Don't City have enough bots to fill the seats?
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,350
  BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #695 on: Today at 10:26:32 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 09:31:55 pm
Don't City have enough bots to fill the seats?
Even the bots struggle to get through the Manchester traffic you know.
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.
