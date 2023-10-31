I'm not so sure that even they can get away with 115 charges. It will only take big name teams such as us, ManU, Arsenal and a few others to kick up a fuss and threaten with the European Super League to cause panic at the premier league. This time the fans will not kick off about it.



i really hope you are right but just dont get that feeling. It you remember, City were quite recently charged by UEFA and initially banned which was overturned on appeal and we didnt see any effective action from bigger clubs than Man Utd and Arsenal. On top of that, the initial Super League also failed (and somehow included City). So I wouldnt think City are too worried about Us, United or Arsenal or a Super League.Unfortunately these proper bigger teams dont seem to want, or be able to get behind a coordinated approach to stamp out the problem. I would guess money and greed has something to do with it. City and Chelsea and now Saudi have been pumping billions into the pot.