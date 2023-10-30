I see City won the team ballon dor and Haaland the top striker award.

Feels like the more stuff they win the more unlikely it is the PL, UEFA or FIFA will push for anything to be done about their 115 charges. The football bodies are either digging a deeper and deeper hole, which will tarnish many trophies and awards, or they are playing with time again, building higher and higher defenses, making any punishment a bad look across football.

Meanwhile City continue to be pushed as the poster boys for football. Hardly anyone is asking why have they not been punished already?



That's true. And the longer this drags on, the more people will be immune to what they did, or shocked by their shenanigans, because it'll probably become more the norm.We've already had a Qatar WC, a Saudi one to follow, Saudi ownership of Newcastle, Utd could have been bought by Qatar, players are moving to Saudi and some paid immoral amounts of money. And so on and so on.The correct action to take was to immediately suspend City from participating in the league, once they refused to co-operate, and release the documents from 2018. There's not 115 charges. There's 115 charges to 2018!The sheer arrogance of them. Who makes the rules?