But that's a clear abuse of process Al, and the court of appeal tend to kick that sort of shit into touch given any opportunity.



The judiciary are already getting fed up. This was from the court decision in 2021.Lord Justice Males noted the time that had elapsed since the Premier League launched its investigation. This is an investigation which commenced in December 2018. It is surprising, and a matter of legitimate public concern, that so little progress has been made after two and a half years  during which, it may be noted, the club has twice been crowned as Premier League champions, he said.The problem is though that if you have the money then skilled lawyers will find multiple ways to slow down the proceedings.The case I highlighted was just one of many and was about City wanting the proceedings to remain secret.The three-judge court of appeal dismissed Citys argument. One of these, Sir Julian Flaux, the chancellor of the high court, said:The suggestion that press interest and speculation might disrupt the investigation or the arbitration, where both are being conducted by experienced professionals, is entirely fanciful. Likewise the suggestion that press comment and speculation following publication might damage the clubs relations with commercial partners was unconvincing.As Lord Justice Males [one of the other two judges] said during the course of argument, any potential commercial partner with whom the club might enter a contract would be bound to conduct due diligence, which would reveal the existence of the investigation and the dispute.