Whatever it is, we're now almost 9 months since they announced the charges, and every day that goes past just further undermines the notion the PL has any courage of their convictions
A couple of nasty threatening letters from City' lawyers probably have them sweating and having circular discussions on the situation, rather than grabbing the bull by the horns.
not nasty - very friendly actually:
Dear Sir or Madam,
Please be aware that we will not be able to buy your country's weapons for the foreseeable future as
our
a football team that is sponsored by Abu Dhabi based companies is under investigation for alleged rules breaches which you know they did not commit.
Unfortunately, our oil supplies have also just been reduced darstically and we must pass along the price increase to your country. Lastly, we apologize that the 12 pre-booked humanitarian aid missions and speaking engagements that your officials were to partake in this coming year have been cancelled due to the unexpected heat in the region. Very unexpected.
As soon as things settle down, we hope to resume our business relationships. It has been very
profitable
rewarding to work with such a forward thinking
regime
country that mirrors our
greed
beliefs and values.
Regards,
Sheik Mansour (a different one that is not running the country and a certain football team).