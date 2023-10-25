« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 54983 times)

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #640 on: October 25, 2023, 07:00:15 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on October 25, 2023, 06:32:04 pm
They have already been using the courts to delay this for years.

https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/CA-Order-20-07-21.pdf

This was from 2021 and from the court of appeal. That was regarding the investigation that started in 2019. They just keep asking for judicial reviews, losing then appealing the judgement. Then appealing against the appeal decision.
But that's a clear abuse of process Al, and the court of appeal tend to kick that sort of shit into touch given any opportunity.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #641 on: October 25, 2023, 07:08:41 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on October 25, 2023, 06:36:43 pm
Whatever it is, we're now almost 9 months since they announced the charges, and every day that goes past just further undermines the notion the PL has any courage of their convictions

A couple of nasty threatening letters from City' lawyers probably have them sweating and having circular discussions on the situation, rather than grabbing the bull by the horns.

not nasty - very friendly actually:

Dear Sir or Madam,

Please be aware that we will not be able to buy your country's weapons for the foreseeable future as our a football team that is sponsored by Abu Dhabi based companies is under investigation for alleged rules breaches which you know they did not commit.

Unfortunately, our oil supplies have also just been reduced darstically and we must pass along the price increase to your country. Lastly, we apologize that the 12 pre-booked humanitarian aid missions and speaking engagements that your officials were to partake in this coming year have been cancelled due to the unexpected heat in the region. Very unexpected.

As soon as things settle down, we hope to resume our business relationships. It has been very profitable rewarding to work with such a forward thinking regime country that mirrors our greed beliefs and values.

Regards,
Sheik Mansour (a different one that is not running the country and a certain football team).
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #642 on: October 25, 2023, 07:20:01 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on October 25, 2023, 07:00:15 pm
But that's a clear abuse of process Al, and the court of appeal tend to kick that sort of shit into touch given any opportunity.

The judiciary are already getting fed up. This was from the court decision in 2021.

Lord Justice Males noted the time that had elapsed since the Premier League launched its investigation. This is an investigation which commenced in December 2018. It is surprising, and a matter of legitimate public concern, that so little progress has been made after two and a half years  during which, it may be noted, the club has twice been crowned as Premier League champions, he said.

The problem is though that if you have the money then skilled lawyers will find multiple ways to slow down the proceedings.

The case I highlighted was just one of many and was about City wanting the proceedings to remain secret.

The three-judge court of appeal dismissed Citys argument. One of these, Sir Julian Flaux, the chancellor of the high court, said:

The suggestion that press interest and speculation might disrupt the investigation or the arbitration, where both are being conducted by experienced professionals, is entirely fanciful. Likewise the suggestion that press comment and speculation following publication might damage the clubs relations with commercial partners was unconvincing.

As Lord Justice Males [one of the other two judges] said during the course of argument, any potential commercial partner with whom the club might enter a contract would be bound to conduct due diligence, which would reveal the existence of the investigation and the dispute.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #643 on: October 25, 2023, 07:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on October 25, 2023, 07:20:01 pm
As Lord Justice Males [one of the other two judges] said during the course of argument, any potential commercial partner with whom the club might enter a contract would be bound to conduct due diligence, which would reveal the existence of the investigation and the dispute.[/i]


And it is doubly bullshit anyway, as basically all their commercial partners are either owned openly by Abu Dhabi, or exist only as a name and some stock images.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #644 on: October 25, 2023, 07:40:22 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on October 25, 2023, 07:20:01 pm
The judiciary are already getting fed up. This was from the court decision in 2021.
But that was before, and essentially a green light and a kick up the arse for the PL to proceed. Which they then did earlier this year.

It's been a deafening silence since, however, which is open to scrutiny here. By contrast, Everton's case...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #645 on: October 25, 2023, 08:58:33 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on October 25, 2023, 07:40:22 pm
But that was before, and essentially a green light and a kick up the arse for the PL to proceed. Which they then did earlier this year.

It's been a deafening silence since, however, which is open to scrutiny here. By contrast, Everton's case...

The problem is that the Man City case is far more complex there are 115 offences and City's lawyers will be going through the charges line by line and will be contesting everything.

That is why City threatened UEFA with tying them up for ten years.
Khaldoon said he would rather spend 30 million on the 50 best lawyers in the world to sue them for the next 10 years,
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #646 on: October 28, 2023, 11:07:38 pm »
Quote
Pep Guardiola:

"When I finish at City, Liverpool have been our [biggest] rival. They make us a challenge, higher and higher, and help make us a better team in all departments. They challenged us like no other team has done before, in my period here..."

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #647 on: October 28, 2023, 11:10:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October 28, 2023, 11:07:38 pm


 ::)

Only time I want to hear that prick talk is when hes talking about winning through cheating, and working for human rights abusers. (I know itll be a long wait). 
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #648 on: October 28, 2023, 11:17:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October 28, 2023, 11:07:38 pm


I have no doubt he does mean that (and that deep down he respects that we're the one team who've actually beaten them despite their cheating), but I'm not exactly grateful for another pat on the head from the condescending prick.

A truer picture of Guardiola's "class" can be seen in how he celebrated the goal in Tsimikas' face when they beat us last season. Such a gobshite.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 09:20:23 pm »
Halaand is really hard to admire as a footballer. he is like a robot thats programmed to be in the right place to score goals. He is the prototype AI footballer except he is human or is he......


not an ounce of guile, skill or flair about him. has a similar technique to Carsten Jancker.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 09:40:23 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:20:23 pm
Halaand is really hard to admire as a footballer. he is like a robot thats programmed to be in the right place to score goals. He is the prototype AI footballer except he is human or is he......


not an ounce of guile, skill or flair about him. has a similar technique to Carsten Jancker.

Hes the perfect embodiment of what football is becoming. Sanitised & clinical, just like Peps brand of football. Ruthlessly efficient but far from entertaining.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 09:41:58 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:20:23 pm
Halaand is really hard to admire as a footballer. he is like a robot thats programmed to be in the right place to score goals. He is the prototype AI footballer except he is human or is he......


not an ounce of guile, skill or flair about him. has a similar technique to Carsten Jancker.
And yet, we'd all love him if he was our No9 and banging them in each week.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 09:43:29 pm »
Saw a post the other day about how entertaining the Premier League was between 2007-2014 and although nostalgia can distort things it was true. Ridiculous goals, skills, players putting it all on the line for the shirt and enjoying it. Showmen like Taarabt, Ben Arfa and Bolasie playing like they were on a 5 a side pitch. It was chaos but it was entertaining, then in comes Pep and the tides shift. Players are now parts of a calculated machine driven by data and millions of pounds of science, rather than the creators of entertainment
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #653 on: Yesterday at 09:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 09:40:23 pm
Hes the perfect embodiment of what football is becoming. Sanitised & clinical, just like Peps brand of football. Ruthlessly efficient but far from entertaining.
Drago from the Rocky films.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #654 on: Yesterday at 10:32:30 pm »
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #655 on: Yesterday at 10:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 09:41:58 pm
And yet, we'd all love him if he was our No9 and banging them in each week.

I prefer what we already have, thanks.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #656 on: Today at 03:27:40 am »
There's a video doing rounds that's uploaded by Doku (I think) showing this lot celebrating in the away dressing room singing "Champions again".

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #657 on: Today at 08:02:16 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:27:40 am
There's a video doing rounds that's uploaded by Doku (I think) showing this lot celebrating in the away dressing room singing "Champions again".



To be fair, I think they'll take some stopping.
Potentially, the only thing that will knock them off their perch is the courts.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #658 on: Today at 08:27:28 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 09:43:29 pm
Saw a post the other day about how entertaining the Premier League was between 2007-2014 and although nostalgia can distort things it was true. Ridiculous goals, skills, players putting it all on the line for the shirt and enjoying it. Showmen like Taarabt, Ben Arfa and Bolasie playing like they were on a 5 a side pitch. It was chaos but it was entertaining, then in comes Pep and the tides shift. Players are now parts of a calculated machine driven by data and millions of pounds of science, rather than the creators of entertainment

To be fair, the level of organisation we display on the pitch is light years ahead of that time as well.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #659 on: Today at 08:27:31 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:27:40 am
There's a video doing rounds that's uploaded by Doku (I think) showing this lot celebrating in the away dressing room singing "Champions again".



They are the current Champions though.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #660 on: Today at 09:44:50 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 09:43:29 pm
Saw a post the other day about how entertaining the Premier League was between 2007-2014 and although nostalgia can distort things it was true. Ridiculous goals, skills, players putting it all on the line for the shirt and enjoying it. Showmen like Taarabt, Ben Arfa and Bolasie playing like they were on a 5 a side pitch. It was chaos but it was entertaining, then in comes Pep and the tides shift. Players are now parts of a calculated machine driven by data and millions of pounds of science, rather than the creators of entertainment
You could see the same thing with Cooper's comments after we beat Forest and from the commentators during the game.  Murillo lost the ball by dribbling midway inside our half and we scored a clinical goal after gaining possession.  All the talk was about the "mistake" by Murillo and it even became equated with the awful error by Turner on our third goal.

The players are handsomely rewarded financially but elite football doesn't seem like much fun for the vast majority of players.  It's like chess with the players having a small amount of freedom to express themselves (more or less so depending on the player).  Mahrez and Grealish going from showmen to pawns is modern elite football.

I agree with Zimagic that we're also far more organised now.  I don't think our players are micromanaged to the same extent when we have the ball but they are certainly micromanaged on what to do when we don't have the ball.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #661 on: Today at 09:51:27 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:02:16 am
To be fair, I think they'll take some stopping.
Potentially, the only thing that will knock them off their perch is the courts.

Or Darwin Nunez.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #662 on: Today at 10:00:19 am »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 09:41:58 pm
And yet, we'd all love him if he was our No9 and banging them in each week.

I think there is something to be said for our agent of chaos who misses  sitters but sets up others. Darwin is perhaps preferable because of his unpredictability
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #663 on: Today at 10:05:35 am »
Darwin is way more fun but Haaland is brilliant, his technique is underrated.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #664 on: Today at 10:11:15 am »
Haaland is a great finisher, but thats about it. A goal hanger if you will, the team has to be set up to create the chances for him. Its working for Abu Dhabi yes. But do we have/want that type of team? We all say how fucking utterly dull it is watching Abu Dhabi.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #665 on: Today at 10:15:06 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:11:15 am
Haaland is a great finisher, but thats about it. A goal hanger if you will, the team has to be set up to create the chances for him. Its working for Abu Dhabi yes. But do we have/want that type of team? We all say how fucking utterly dull it is watching Abu Dhabi.

He scores a goal a game and did so before City and their setup, but all he is is a great finisher and that's about it?  Come on.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #666 on: Today at 10:23:46 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:15:06 am
He scores a goal a game and did so before City and their setup, but all he is is a great finisher and that's about it?  Come on.
Yes, thats what I said, he is a great finisher.
Hardly touches the ball outside the box does he?
Im not knocking him, hes probably the best finisher in the game.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #667 on: Today at 10:25:23 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:23:46 am
Yes, thats what I said, he is a great finisher.
Hardly touches the ball outside the box does he?
Im not knocking him, hes probably the best finisher in the game.

He's also very quick and agile for his size, massive, has very underrated technique with great striker's instincts and his movement is top notch.  There's more to it than just being a great finisher.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #668 on: Today at 10:50:18 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:25:23 am
He's also very quick and agile for his size, massive, has very underrated technique with great striker's instincts and his movement is top notch.  There's more to it than just being a great finisher.
You mightve misunderstood what I was saying, by great finisher I would include instinct and getting in to the right positions under that term.
However, by choosing to play for Abu Dhabi he is a sportswashing c*nt.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #669 on: Today at 11:27:26 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:11:15 am
Haaland is a great finisher, but thats about it. A goal hanger if you will, the team has to be set up to create the chances for him. Its working for Abu Dhabi yes. But do we have/want that type of team? We all say how fucking utterly dull it is watching Abu Dhabi.

Steady on a bit as hate to taste sour grapes but most teams will have a leading scorer in their midst who's team mates will look to a lot. Like ourselves we got Salah they have Haaland while they will also get a fair share of goals off others as well. We are getting back to our best as four or five lads will score 10 plus goals in all comps. City last season easily had five or six players in double numbers and that bastard up front had a season that was Rush at his best. Fifty goals. Unbelievable n just kills us it was them n not us.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #670 on: Today at 01:27:27 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:11:15 am
Haaland is a great finisher, but thats about it. A goal hanger if you will, the team has to be set up to create the chances for him. Its working for Abu Dhabi yes. But do we have/want that type of team? We all say how fucking utterly dull it is watching Abu Dhabi.

He signed and they won the treble.

Remember when people said he made them worse.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #671 on: Today at 01:28:13 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:27:27 pm
He signed and they won the treble.

Remember when people said he made them worse.

Another pearl of wisdom from the all knowing Mac Red.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #672 on: Today at 01:50:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:27:27 pm
He signed and they won the treble.

Remember when people said he made them worse.
I think the Man City team of previous seasons would have done so too.  They've been hoovering up domestic trophies for the past decade and it was only really Guardiola's overthinking (or sometimes us) that stopped them winning the CL before.

Last season the usual contenders were really not at it (Real, PSG, Bayern, Barca, us, even Chelsea etc.) and Man City scraped past Inter in the final with a goal from Rodri and an incredible miss from Lukaku.

I still believe that Haaland takes away from the players around him but if he's scoring a goal a game then it largely makes up those losses.  Man City scored less league goals last season than the season before which is quite something when you think Haaland scored 27 more goals than Gabriel Jesus managed.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #673 on: Today at 02:04:54 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:20:23 pm
Halaand is really hard to admire as a footballer. he is like a robot thats programmed to be in the right place to score goals. He is the prototype AI footballer except he is human or is he......


not an ounce of guile, skill or flair about him. has a similar technique to Carsten Jancker.


He reminds me of Erik Meijer only better at finding the right position
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #674 on: Today at 07:44:23 pm »
He'll never reach any real level of admiration until he leaves Manchester City.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #675 on: Today at 08:33:36 pm »
Guess which Arab Sheikh is secretly funding a deal for the former owners of The Torygraph (the Barclays brothers) to buy back their old paper after it was repossessed by Lloyds because they couldnt pay back their loans.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #676 on: Today at 09:05:55 pm »
whats their connection to BT Sports/TNT/ESPN?

There is a connection there. i know it.
