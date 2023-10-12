City fans have always been bitter little shits whenever I've come across them.



Unlike fans of most smaller, lower league clubs that gracefully accept their place in the hierarchy but also go absolutely nuts at the smallest success, these lot just gripe about everything.



They've never seemed to take any joy from following their club or watching games, it's been more a begrudging 'I'm here aren't I' attitude like it's something you had to do if you weren't a red manc 🤷



It's no surprise that a rivals death is so crassly thought of by them when they've barely had a player worthy of others respect.



I would venture a guess that if any of these small clubs you are referring to ever come to experience an unexpected luck like City (or Leipzig), they would start to sense the grandeur coming their way, and might start behaving the same way. It's a conjecture, but I think it's valid. We are different, because we have ruled the game at times, building that over a log time. So have other teams. The likes of Chelsea, City, and now Newcastle represent the nuclear option to the game - boom the money and there goes success.