Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 48583 times)

Offline MH41

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 10:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on October 12, 2023, 08:41:48 pm
I see our game has been moved to 12.30pm Saturday kick-off time after the GMP complained about the original kick-off time being at 5.30pm that day. So basically, we've been fucked over again.

With today's reports about the disgusting chants about Bobby Charlton, from a section of Man City's fans, has there been any news about the GMP insisting that next Sunday's Manchester derby must go ahead at 12h30, rather than the original kick off time........?
Offline moondog

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 10:57:43 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 10:38:01 pm
With today's reports about the disgusting chants about Bobby Charlton, from a section of Man City's fans, has there been any news about the GMP insisting that next Sunday's Manchester derby must go ahead at 12h30, rather than the original kick off time........?



Wonder how many of their brave warriors will be singing about Bobby Charlton at that game.
Offline TSC

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 11:21:33 pm »
Havent nosied in this thread in a while, so apols if I missed any update news, but what happens re the charges city were facing? Has that process just died?
Offline GreatEx

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 11:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 07:59:55 pm
Short answer: No

@PremierLeague
The Premier League is appalled to hear reports of chanting related to Sir Bobby Charlton at yesterdays game at Etihad Stadium.

We welcome Manchester City seeking information on those responsible and will support any subsequent action

They'll probably hand life bans to some of the fictional names that buy seats every week but keep getting stuck in traffic. Fortunately for the club there's a long waiting list of fictional names ready to take their place, so their World-Leading Revenue will be unaffected.
Offline taylorb1991

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 11:30:37 pm »
Just seen some City fan on twitter claim that video of their fans singing about Bobby Charlton's death were actually United fans dressed up as City fans to try and smear the club's impeccable reputation

15 years of sportswashing has truly mushed their brains
Offline GreatEx

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #605 on: Today at 01:04:18 am »
quelle surprise that they should follow the fascist's playbook, like so many others we've seen in recent years
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #606 on: Today at 01:04:55 am »
^
^
So United fans took the trouble to go en masse to the Emptyhad to watch an Abu Dhabi match in the home sections then sung a vile song about their own club legend on the home concourse whilst dressed as Abu Dhabi fans?

Sounds plausible.  ::)

Brainwashed as well as sportswashed.  :tosser
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #607 on: Today at 02:08:58 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 10:38:01 pm
With today's reports about the disgusting chants about Bobby Charlton, from a section of Man City's fans, has there been any news about the GMP insisting that next Sunday's Manchester derby must go ahead at 12h30, rather than the original kick off time........?
They are all the same set of fans so there's no need to worry about violence  :P
Online Brian Blessed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #608 on: Today at 02:47:47 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:21:33 pm
Havent nosied in this thread in a while, so apols if I missed any update news, but what happens re the charges city were facing? Has that process just died?

Its not died, there just isnt any news. Some take that to mean they wont be punished, others think there just isnt any news, and updates arent required daily or weekly or monthly.
