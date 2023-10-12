Short answer: No



The Premier League is appalled to hear reports of chanting related to Sir Bobby Charlton at yesterdays game at Etihad Stadium.



We welcome Manchester City seeking information on those responsible and will support any subsequent action



They'll probably hand life bans to some of the fictional names that buy seats every week but keep getting stuck in traffic. Fortunately for the club there's a long waiting list of fictional names ready to take their place, so their World-Leading Revenue will be unaffected.