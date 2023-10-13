« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 13, 2023, 10:32:13 am
Solomon Grundy:
I see our game has been moved to 12.30pm Saturday kick-off time after the GMP complained about the original kick-off time being at 5.30pm that day. So basically, we've been fucked over again.

Bent as fuck. We need to fucking leave this shithouse league.

If you're still saying the game isn't fucking bent then you're a twat. Sorry.
Meh

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 13, 2023, 10:34:15 am
Wghennessy:
We have more then double the amount of 1230s after international games. Its completely intentional.

A few more then fine, coincidence but over double? Nah not buying it.

Someone told me yesterday the game next week means of the last 12 early kicks offs after international games we have had 6 of them, most of them away too. So that will be 7 from 13. I dont havethe exact figures but I think the next closest to us have something like 2 or 3. 
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 13, 2023, 10:42:03 am
Imagine being stupid enough to think this league isn't bent as fcuk   :lmao :lmao

Yeah yeah it's all a coincidence, evens out at the end of the season etc... etc...  ;D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 13, 2023, 10:47:15 am
We're being punished this year for sure. Is it for Jurgen's ban or what?  We shouldn't have backed down over that elbow to Robbo.

I'm becoming very pro super league too. Sick of this shit, the league is corrupt as fuck. 

If we did the requesting they'd fecking find a way to move the game to Sunday or MNF.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 13, 2023, 10:59:39 am
Jean Girard:
We're being punished this year for sure. Is it for Jurgen's ban or what?  We shouldn't have backed down over that elbow to Robbo.

I'm becoming very pro super league too. Sick of this shit, the league is corrupt as fuck. 

If we did the requesting they'd fecking find a way to move the game to Sunday or MNF.

I think the game has to be played Saturday as City play Tuesday in the CL.

I cant get my head around us not being allowed to play 5.30pm.

When we play Utd at OT it is mainly at 4.30pm on Sunday and this is after THEIR fans got a game called off !

Im with you on the ESL and DAZN taking over just so I can see Neville losing his shit again
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 13, 2023, 11:19:09 am
Dim Glas:
they should tell the GMP to fuck off, and concentrate on doing their job better if they cant cope with a 5.30pm kickoff.

 I agree, but they haven't.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 13, 2023, 12:03:58 pm
Solomon Grundy:
I agree, but they haven't.

Doesnt seem that way and in this case I dont think tv are to blame im convinced Sky would want this at 5.30pm as it has higher viewers
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 13, 2023, 12:05:30 pm
Legs:
Doesnt seem that way and in this case I dont think tv are to blame im convinced Sky would want this at 5.30pm as it has higher viewers

Oh, it's all on the GMP this.  They've always been bastards with us. The Premier League should have just told them to do one though. But I guess they aren't arsed about us getting shafted at the moment.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 13, 2023, 12:11:22 pm
Legs:
I think the game has to be played Saturday as City play Tuesday in the CL.

I cant get my head around us not being allowed to play 5.30pm.

When we play Utd at OT it is mainly at 4.30pm on Sunday and this is after THEIR fans got a game called off !

Im with you on the ESL and DAZN taking over just so I can see Neville losing his shit again
Might be to do with the traffic around the Emptyhad. Ive heard it can get quite bad.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 13, 2023, 03:15:47 pm
Crosby Nick 128:
Dont pile on me but are they using last seasons League Cup game as a reason for why they wanted an earlier kick off?

Probably
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 13, 2023, 03:52:29 pm
4 12:30 kickoffs in a row, the odds of it are like United getting 12 straight cup ties at home.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 13, 2023, 04:30:23 pm
MH41:
Where is all this confirmed? I can't see it anywhere.
official site
The game at Etihad Stadium is now set to kick off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday November 25, with Sky Sports showing the contest live in the UK.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 13, 2023, 05:17:19 pm
The official response from the club should be to turn up at the Emptyhad, rip City a new one, and walk away with the three points...flicking a middle digit as they saunter off back down the East Lancs.  Cheating bastards!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 13, 2023, 06:13:12 pm
So Im sure us receiving every 12:30 kickoff after the international break so far this season has nothing to do with half of our starting XI playing in South America.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 13, 2023, 06:57:34 pm
Rosario:
So Im sure us receiving every 12:30 kickoff after the international break so far this season has nothing to do with half of our starting XI playing in South America.
Course not, scousers playing the victim again innit mate....
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 14, 2023, 01:41:43 pm
Given the 12:30 slot again after international weeks and against the toughest opponents. Fkn joke. Im surprised its not the super Sunday game or even Saturday night. Its going to get mentioned to Klopp and pep. But guess who they will hang out to dry as moaning!!! Why we have to keep putting up with this corruption.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 14, 2023, 01:44:05 pm
Cafe De Paris:
Given the 12:30 slot again after international weeks and against the toughest opponents. Fkn joke. Im surprised its not the super Sunday game or even Saturday night. Its going to get mentioned to Klopp and pep. But guess who they will hang out to dry as moaning!!! Why we have to keep putting up with this corruption.

Putting aside us continually getting the 12.30 slots wont this timing have an impact on City who will have players in South America?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 14, 2023, 02:08:36 pm
So Howard Philips:
Putting aside us continually getting the 12.30 slots wont this timing have an impact on City who will have players in South America?

They only have Ederson and Alvarez, if I'm not mistaken. It won't impact them as much.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 18, 2023, 08:24:27 pm
Joan Laporta has now been included in the charges of bribery at Barcelona. When does Ped get charged? No way were Barcelona bribing referees without Ped knowing about it.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 19, 2023, 01:56:57 pm
It would be funny if he is stripped of his titles in Barca and Abu Dhabi.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 19, 2023, 03:30:04 pm
Bribing refs? Good job that doesn't happen here. The refs hate us anyway so they don't need to be paid. :D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 19, 2023, 03:35:57 pm
Cafe De Paris:
Given the 12:30 slot again after international weeks and against the toughest opponents. Fkn joke. Im surprised its not the super Sunday game or even Saturday night. Its going to get mentioned to Klopp and pep. But guess who they will hang out to dry as moaning!!! Why we have to keep putting up with this corruption.

Aren't City playing in the CL the following Tuesday, which rules out Sunday, & 12.30pm was requested by police, was originally down for 5.30pm Saturday
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 19, 2023, 03:36:41 pm
Red Beret:
Bribing refs? Good job that doesn't happen here. The refs hate us anyway so they don't need to be paid. :D

You dont bribe refs these days. You just give them all expenses paid jobs in the Middle East with ludicrously high wages. No dodgy envelops, it can be done in plain sight.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 19, 2023, 05:24:58 pm
thejbs:
You dont bribe refs these days. You just give them all expenses paid jobs in the Middle East with ludicrously high wages. No dodgy envelops, it can be done in plain sight.
the line between sports and politics gets more blurred every day.
Today at 05:02:31 pm

'Manchester City fans chant "Bobby's in a box" at yesterday's game' (on the concourses) - https://v.redd.it/niobgs741svb1
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:26:33 pm
Of course they did, of course they fuckin did.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:27:52 pm
oojason:
'Manchester City fans chant "Bobby's in a box" at yesterday's game' (on the concourses) - https://v.redd.it/niobgs741svb1

Brilliant!  ::)

Cretins. State-owned, tone-deaf, lottery-winning, blood money, sportswashing, terrorist funding, cretins.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:27:58 pm
^
^
Disgusting scumbags.

Bobby Charlton had more class than their entire club.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:32:16 pm
Son of Spion:
^
^
Disgusting scumbags.

Bobby Charlton had more class than their entire club.

What confuses me about tragedy chanting is that - we aren't asking you to sanitize the game. Certainly come up with clever, witty or even boring songs and chants. That's encouraged. Spur of the moment stuff too.

But at this point - who are you impressing by singing about death and (continuing to sing about) tragedy? 

Is the Premierl League actually ever going to crack down on it?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:33:23 pm
Greats like Bobby Charlton wouldn't register with the type of c*nts that support that charade of a football club. They detest true greatness because they know their club and players will never be regarded as that. There will always be that nagging feeling at the back of their minds "were we really  great legitimately? Did we earn our success? We didn't cheat or did we?"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:40:18 pm
Wasnt this their first home game since Francis Lee does too? Probably their greatest ever player (certainly of the club formerly known as Manchester City). Presumably they marked his passing, and probably respectfully. Great self-awareness.
