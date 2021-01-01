We're being punished this year for sure. Is it for Jurgen's ban or what? We shouldn't have backed down over that elbow to Robbo.



I'm becoming very pro super league too. Sick of this shit, the league is corrupt as fuck.



If we did the requesting they'd fecking find a way to move the game to Sunday or MNF.



I think the game has to be played Saturday as City play Tuesday in the CL.I cant get my head around us not being allowed to play 5.30pm.When we play Utd at OT it is mainly at 4.30pm on Sunday and this is after THEIR fans got a game called off !Im with you on the ESL and DAZN taking over just so I can see Neville losing his shit again