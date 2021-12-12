Just saw the highlights there now. Absolutely scandalous that Kovacic wasn't sent off with a straight red, never mind the second foul. I'm fucking speechless.
'Michael Oliver (the referee today) was, of course, the other official to receive payment from City's owners to referee a match in the UAE. Not even trying to push a conspiracies but it just makes every decision like this have a question mark over it.
Crazy to let them fly out there. City fans seem to have found this. I am not implying corruption at all, just that it opens PGMOL up to unnecessary questions. For me to imply corruption I'd need evidence like, I don't know, your manager's former club being currently investigated for paying off refs. Ah.
Especially when it was such a big topic over the last week, and two of the other officials who joined him on that little trip ended up being stood down for this weekend's fixtures.'
^ https://twitter.com/BackseatsmanLFC/status/1711051089452134671?
Kind of weird to have Oliver refereeing City today. Regardless of the result - there are serious questions over his impartiality given some of the decisions - or non-decisions made.
Also of the PGMOL and Premier League hierarchy that has allowed such a conflict of interest to occur in the first place. And of City and other state owners' influence.