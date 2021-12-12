« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 07:41:03 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:35:07 pm
Thank you !

Pretty shit game to be honest but I dont care, they shouldve been down to 10 after like 30 mins anyway.
We appreciate you keeping us in the race, albeit as a dark horse. :)
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 08:09:29 pm
Another defeat for this lot.  Realistically we need City to lose at least 5 or 6 games so 2 in 8 aint bad.
We are Loyal Supporters

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 09:57:14 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 08:00:30 am
Yep.

On the Mail though - think its important to seperate the cess pit of the paper from its sports content. The Mail and the Telegraph are far more honest in football coverage than the Guardian. Genuinely wouldnt be surprised if it comes out one day that the guardians surprising survival with low ads, low readership and no paywall is because they get some interesting donations for sportswashing.

You might be right. I don't read much of the Mail sport - it's more the paper in general I was referring to, so I don't know enough to make a distinction between the two. But I'm definitely dismayed by the Guardian's coverage of football. For a paper that constantly calls (what I would consider) the bad elements of society and business and politics to account, it has almost zero backbone or interest in even discussing the mounting moral and sporting problems that elite football is facing. It's bewildering at times.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 10:00:26 pm
Just saw the highlights there now. Absolutely scandalous that Kovacic wasn't sent off with a straight red, never mind the second foul. I'm fucking speechless.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 10:09:07 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 10:00:26 pm
Just saw the highlights there now. Absolutely scandalous that Kovacic wasn't sent off with a straight red, never mind the second foul. I'm fucking speechless.

Incredible wasnt it. The only reason he didnt get a red was because he was wearing sky blue. Ref totally bottled it. Or just remembered who pays his wages.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 10:11:12 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 10:00:26 pm
Just saw the highlights there now. Absolutely scandalous that Kovacic wasn't sent off with a straight red, never mind the second foul. I'm fucking speechless.

'Michael Oliver (the referee today) was, of course, the other official to receive payment from City's owners to referee a match in the UAE. Not even trying to push a conspiracies but it just makes every decision like this have a question mark over it.

Crazy to let them fly out there. City fans seem to have found this. I am not implying corruption at all, just that it opens PGMOL up to unnecessary questions. For me to imply corruption I'd need evidence like, I don't know, your manager's former club being currently investigated for paying off refs. Ah.

Especially when it was such a big topic over the last week, and two of the other officials who joined him on that little trip ended up being stood down for this weekend's fixtures.'

^ https://twitter.com/BackseatsmanLFC/status/1711051089452134671?


Kind of weird to have Oliver refereeing City today. Regardless of the result - there are serious questions over his impartiality given some of the decisions - or non-decisions made.

Also of the PGMOL and Premier League hierarchy that has allowed such a conflict of interest to occur in the first place. And of City and other state owners' influence.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 10:14:30 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 10:00:26 pm
Just saw the highlights there now. Absolutely scandalous that Kovacic wasn't sent off with a straight red, never mind the second foul. I'm fucking speechless.

It was absolutely unbelievable. You'd think after there was coverage (from a small minority of journalists anyway) about the trips to UAE, that someone who literally just got paid by City's owners might try not to make an utterly ludicrous call in their favour this week at least. But no, Michael Oliver wanted to make it really obvious what's actually going on.

Arsenal were not that good in the game, and didn't really deserve to win at all on the balance of play, but after that awful call, I won't begrudge them their three points.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 10:19:37 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:11:12 pm
'Michael Oliver (the referee today) was, of course, the other official to receive payment from City's owners to referee a match in the UAE. Not even trying to push a conspiracies but it just makes every decision like this have a question mark over it.

Crazy to let them fly out there. City fans seem to have found this. I am not implying corruption at all, just that it opens PGMOL up to unnecessary questions. For me to imply corruption I'd need evidence like, I don't know, your manager's former club being currently investigated for paying off refs. Ah.

Especially when it was such a big topic over the last week, and two of the other officials who joined him on that little trip ended up being stood down for this weekend's fixtures.'

^ https://twitter.com/BackseatsmanLFC/status/1711051089452134671?


Kind of weird to have Oliver refereeing City today. Regardless of the result - there are serious questions over his impartiality given some of the decisions - or non-decisions made.

Also of the PGMOL and Premier League hierarchy that has allowed such a conflict of interest to occur in the first place. And of City and other state owners' influence.


Been mentioned in another thread, but staff at big companies, such as ours, cannot accept any gifts from Suppliers or customers as it can be construed as bribery. All gifts have to be handed over to a line manager and they are put into a company wide free raffle at Christmas.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 10:28:19 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:11:12 pm
'Michael Oliver (the referee today) was, of course, the other official to receive payment from City's owners to referee a match in the UAE. Not even trying to push a conspiracies but it just makes every decision like this have a question mark over it.

Crazy to let them fly out there. City fans seem to have found this. I am not implying corruption at all, just that it opens PGMOL up to unnecessary questions. For me to imply corruption I'd need evidence like, I don't know, your manager's former club being currently investigated for paying off refs. Ah.

Especially when it was such a big topic over the last week, and two of the other officials who joined him on that little trip ended up being stood down for this weekend's fixtures.'

^ https://twitter.com/BackseatsmanLFC/status/1711051089452134671?


Kind of weird to have Oliver refereeing City today. Regardless of the result - there are serious questions over his impartiality given some of the decisions - or non-decisions made.

Also of the PGMOL and Premier League hierarchy that has allowed such a conflict of interest to occur in the first place. And of City and other state owners' influence.

It has to stop. It undermines the credibility of every ref that goes over there. Either they can't go or they shouldn't be let ref games including those clubs. It's ludicrous this is allowed.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 10:38:45 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 10:28:19 pm
It has to stop. It undermines the credibility of every ref that goes over there. Either they can't go or they shouldn't be let ref games including those clubs. It's ludicrous this is allowed.

They don't have to ref games that include those clubs to influence the outcome of the league, we've seen that first hand. Literally.
 
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 10:55:53 pm
What the fuck is that Kovacic decision about?

A Liverpool player likely gets sent off for the first challenge he made. On the rare occasions they wouldnt, they would 100% be sent off for the second one.

Its laughable at this point, anyone who isnt at least suspicious is being naive.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 10:58:36 pm
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:55:53 pm
What the fuck is that Kovacic decision about?

A Liverpool player likely gets sent off for the first challenge he made. On the rare occasions they wouldnt, they would 100% be sent off for the second one.

Its laughable at this point, anyone who isnt at least suspicious is being naive.

Not even just Kovacic. Have a look at the Guimaraes one for Saudi too.

It's about time this was investigated, but the PL are as much under instruction from the murdering oil states as PGMOL.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 11:05:44 pm
Gunna be "fun" when this starts happening again:

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/saudis-detain-soccer-player-over-jesus-tattoo/

Wear your tattoos and make your crosses, but beware...
Quote
Juan Pablo Pino, who plays for Saudi Arabia's Al Nasr soccer club, was arrested by the Saudi moral police in Riyadh when customers at a mall complained about the tattoos, which were visible because he was wearing a sleeveless shirt.

I've no issue with anyone portraying their devotion to their God- whatever God, but you should be able to do that in any free society.

Worse- SAY ANYTHING AGAINST THE AUTHORITIES OR SPEAK OUT OVER HOMOPHOBIA AND YOU'LL BE SWIFTLY TAKEN AWAY IN THE NIGHT.
It's a matter of time.
It's sad when these things happen, but it will eventually happen and people will be on edge and the exodus will begin.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 11:13:00 pm
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 10:38:45 pm
They don't have to ref games that include those clubs to influence the outcome of the league, we've seen that first hand. Literally.
 
Totally, but I'm just talking purely about the optics here. How can the PL think that people aren't going to be thinking it all stinks? Unless they just don't give a shit, which probably is the reason.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 11:14:19 pm
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:55:53 pm
What the fuck is that Kovacic decision about?

A Liverpool player likely gets sent off for the first challenge he made. On the rare occasions they wouldnt, they would 100% be sent off for the second one.

Its laughable at this point, anyone who isnt at least suspicious is being naive.
I'm not one for conspiracies, but you can put me in the suspicious camp now. That was staggering today.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #495 on: Today at 12:14:39 am
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 10:00:26 pm
Just saw the highlights there now. Absolutely scandalous that Kovacic wasn't sent off with a straight red, never mind the second foul. I'm fucking speechless.
Both those tackles were reds, that was appalling
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #496 on: Today at 12:56:21 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:05:44 pm
Worse- SAY ANYTHING AGAINST THE AUTHORITIES OR SPEAK OUT OVER HOMOPHOBIA AND YOU'LL BE SWIFTLY TAKEN AWAY IN THE NIGHT.
It's a matter of time.
It's sad when these things happen, but it will eventually happen and people will be on edge and the exodus will begin.

But however will Hendo "make a difference" in that case?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #497 on: Today at 06:07:43 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:56:21 am
But however will Hendo "make a difference" in that case?

His bank account would've seen a lot of difference already, and that's what's counts anyway
