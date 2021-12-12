Just saw the highlights there now. Absolutely scandalous that Kovacic wasn't sent off with a straight red, never mind the second foul. I'm fucking speechless.



'Michael Oliver (the referee today) was, of course, the other official to receive payment from City's owners to referee a match in the UAE. Not even trying to push a conspiracies but it just makes every decision like this have a question mark over it.Crazy to let them fly out there. City fans seem to have found this. I am not implying corruption at all, just that it opens PGMOL up to unnecessary questions. For me to imply corruption I'd need evidence like, I don't know, your manager's former club being currently investigated for paying off refs. Ah.Especially when it was such a big topic over the last week, and two of the other officials who joined him on that little trip ended up being stood down for this weekend's fixtures.'Kind of weird to have Oliver refereeing City today. Regardless of the result - there are serious questions over his impartiality given some of the decisions - or non-decisions made.Also of the PGMOL and Premier League hierarchy that has allowed such a conflict of interest to occur in the first place. And of City and other state owners' influence.