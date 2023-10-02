« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 36130 times)

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,112
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #440 on: October 2, 2023, 09:12:00 pm »
Quote from: RJH on October  2, 2023, 08:45:43 pm

Since Thursday, based on this link:
https://www.transfermarkt.com/uae-pro-league/schiedsrichter/wettbewerb/UAE1/plus/?saison_id=all

Doesn't look like there were any foreign refs pre-2021.
In 21/22, out of 182 games, they had foreign refs 3 times - 1 Dutch, 1 Turkish and 1 German.
In 22/23, out of 182 games there were 5 games with foreign refs - 1 Portuguese, 1 Romanian, 1 Hungarian, 1 Argentinian
There have so far been 3 games (out of 28) in 23/24 - 1 Brazilian, 1 German and 1 English.

Did the refs in question happen to ref City at all in Europe in each year?
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,239
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #441 on: October 2, 2023, 09:33:28 pm »
Does anyone know what is the status of the PL investigation into these? Would it be concluded before 2054 before these cheats can manage to get another 30 VAR-assisted titles?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,769
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #442 on: October 2, 2023, 09:40:08 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on October  2, 2023, 09:12:00 pm
Did the refs in question happen to ref City at all in Europe in each year?

I was bored enough to actually check this. As far as I can see, only one ref. I don't see anything particularly suspicious about the performances though, if that's what you were wondering.

The Portuguese ref last season ( Artur Soares Dias) reffed them twice last season.
First one was 4 days before he reffed in the UAE, a group stage game against FC Copenhagen.
He disallowed a Man City goal, then game them a penalty, then sent off a City player.
It wasn't a particularly important game - City had already won their first 3 games, and a draw was enough for them to qualify for the knock-outs with 2 games to spare. They even rested Haaland.

Second game was 6 months later, the 1nd leg of the Semi against Real, which finished 1-1.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,984
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #443 on: October 3, 2023, 11:01:32 am »
Quote from: farawayred on October  2, 2023, 09:33:28 pm
Does anyone know what is the status of the PL investigation into these? Would it be concluded before 2054 before these cheats can manage to get another 30 VAR-assisted titles?
Currently being negotiated by Sunak and Sheikh Mansour.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much.

Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere clo

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,239
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #444 on: October 3, 2023, 04:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on October  3, 2023, 11:01:32 am
Currently being negotiated by Sunak and Sheikh Mansour.
You're joking, but it seems like that, innit?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,984
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #445 on: October 4, 2023, 08:51:34 am »
Quote from: farawayred on October  3, 2023, 04:13:23 pm
You're joking, but it seems like that, innit?
I would bet my last cent on it. There is absolutely no way the UK government will risk their relationship with Abu Dhabi over this, they already intervened when Saudi Arabia bought Newcastle. Those cushy cheques won't write themselves.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much.

Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere clo

Offline Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 829
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #446 on: October 4, 2023, 09:55:05 am »
Miguel Delany is one of the only guys writing about this every so often. The fact an EPL investigation into potential corruption by the current treble winners is not back page news on most days is baffling. It really says it all.
Logged

Offline taylorb1991

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #447 on: October 5, 2023, 09:44:38 am »
Quote from: Jayo10 on October  4, 2023, 09:55:05 am
Miguel Delany is one of the only guys writing about this every so often. The fact an EPL investigation into potential corruption by the current treble winners is not back page news on most days is baffling. It really says it all.


Exactly. Just think there has now been more written about this Spurs replay than there has about Man City cheating for fifteen years. Journalism is in the gutter, they have the power to influence the public by reminding everyone daily the Premier League champions are cheats and until they're punished the idea of this competition actually being a competition is a joke
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,660
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #448 on: October 5, 2023, 10:46:04 am »
Not watched a single game* of football since these have been charged. Doubt I ever will again.


*I obviously have a ST and go to Anfield and until this weekend have been watching our away games on the telly. I'll still watch the Euro aways for us, but the domestic league and cup can fuck off until this is resolved. Also seen a couple of games of Everton when with the missus. But as it's Everton, don't class that as football :P
Logged
Meh

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,404
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 01:55:03 pm »
Doubt anything will come or this but clearly Mansour is not a fit and proper owner and should be sanctioned!

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/oct/06/uk-government-pressed-for-answers-on-manchester-city-owner-sheikh-mansour-and-russians?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,336
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 01:59:05 pm »
Logged

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,404
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 02:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:59:05 pm
Bent as fuck.

Succinctly put Terry . and accurate!
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline eddiedingle

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 05:55:15 pm »
Bald bastid
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 10:08:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 01:55:03 pm
Doubt anything will come or this but clearly Mansour is not a fit and proper owner and should be sanctioned!

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/oct/06/uk-government-pressed-for-answers-on-manchester-city-owner-sheikh-mansour-and-russians?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

No, nothing will come of it of course, but I'm glad some out there are at least asking questions through lawyers.

And by that I don't mean the Guardian, who barely ever say a bad word about City and have taken this article from PA.
Logged

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,730
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 11:46:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 01:55:03 pm
Doubt anything will come or this but clearly Mansour is not a fit and proper owner and should be sanctioned!

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/oct/06/uk-government-pressed-for-answers-on-manchester-city-owner-sheikh-mansour-and-russians?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

"One of the UK's most celebrated clubs"

Fuck off.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,239
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #455 on: Today at 04:57:22 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 11:46:59 pm
"One of the UK's most celebrated clubs"

Fuck off.
Of course it's one of the most celebrated clubs in the UK, what are you one about?! They started celebrating the moment they found them on the map.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,162
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #456 on: Today at 06:35:03 am »
No one else does celebrations quite like them, pubs with punters drinking pints of water!, CGI fans in their videos!, songs mocking a seriously ill Liverpool fan!, they've got the lot.
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,049
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #457 on: Today at 06:52:20 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:35:03 am
No one else does celebrations quite like them, pubs with punters drinking pints of water!, CGI fans in their videos!, songs mocking a seriously ill Liverpool fan!, they've got the lot.
Not to forget victory parades so pathetically sparse it leaves their players with feelings of self-loathing.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 