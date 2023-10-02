Did the refs in question happen to ref City at all in Europe in each year?



I was bored enough to actually check this. As far as I can see, only one ref. I don't see anything particularly suspicious about the performances though, if that's what you were wondering.The Portuguese ref last season ( Artur Soares Dias) reffed them twice last season.First one was 4 days before he reffed in the UAE, a group stage game against FC Copenhagen.He disallowed a Man City goal, then game them a penalty, then sent off a City player.It wasn't a particularly important game - City had already won their first 3 games, and a draw was enough for them to qualify for the knock-outs with 2 games to spare. They even rested Haaland.Second game was 6 months later, the 1nd leg of the Semi against Real, which finished 1-1.