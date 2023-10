The government bit feels key to all this. Given the fuck up with Brexit and them desperately pandering to any country vaguely willing to trade with them I can see them stepping in to protect City/Newcastle interests if any form of punishment appeared forthcoming.



The big problem even without the government intervention is that the PL simply won't punish them sufficiently for the scale of their cheating anyway, they should be stripped of all their ill-gotten trophies and at most they will get a fine and a points deduction that might be enough to derail them for one season.The actual headline acts of the pl (us, united etc) need to get together and spell things out to the pl that it is either us or the state-owned entities, but it seems more likely that they will just push for control of their own tv and/or streaming rights rather than trying to fight for the good of the game.