I'd actually say that'd be disappointing. That'd just be 12-13 wins in 23



Unless you actually meant booing and that's not a typo



W12 D7 L4 of the next 23 games should be the minimum we want to have a good chance of Top 4 and an outside chance of a late title challenge.I really like our start to the season but my expectation is that well be a bit up and down. Generally good, sometimes excellent but also sometimes poor in equal measure. Thats why 12-14 wins is a reasonable expectation for the next 23 games. Some draws and <5 defeats would be good. Im not being defeatist or trying to dampen my expectations, I just view is as being in earlier stages of a 2-3 year rebuild and therefore expect some bumps in the road.City arent rebuilding and I think could get 85 points or more on autopilot.