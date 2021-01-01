« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 01:11:33 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:53:14 pm
I'd actually say that'd be disappointing. That'd just be 12-13 wins in 23

Unless you actually meant booing and that's not a typo

W12 D7 L4 of the next 23 games should be the minimum we want to have a good chance of Top 4 and an outside chance of a late title challenge.

I really like our start to the season but my expectation is that well be a bit up and down. Generally good, sometimes excellent but also sometimes poor in equal measure. Thats why 12-14 wins is a reasonable expectation for the next 23 games. Some draws and <5 defeats would be good. Im not being defeatist or trying to dampen my expectations, I just view is as being in earlier stages of a 2-3 year rebuild and therefore expect some bumps in the road.

City arent rebuilding and I think could get 85 points or more on autopilot.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 01:30:35 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:25:14 pm
Such a common turn of phrase after all, absolutely nothing to see here.

You should also use clever quotes from time to time. Nothing wrong with it ...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 02:06:03 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:11:33 pm
W12 D7 L4 of the next 23 games should be the minimum we want to have a good chance of Top 4 and an outside chance of a late title challenge.

I really like our start to the season but my expectation is that well be a bit up and down. Generally good, sometimes excellent but also sometimes poor in equal measure. Thats why 12-14 wins is a reasonable expectation for the next 23 games. Some draws and <5 defeats would be good. Im not being defeatist or trying to dampen my expectations, I just view is as being in earlier stages of a 2-3 year rebuild and therefore expect some bumps in the road.

City arent rebuilding and I think could get 85 points or more on autopilot.



Fair enough.

Maybe it's just the 3 comebacks we've had already but I see this being a very good season. But things can change quickly of course. Top 4 and a trophy should be doable for this team I feel
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 02:22:57 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:30:47 pm
They don't look like coming off the boil. They are literally winning games on autopilot and they can step it up if needed. This is without De Bruyne.  Even if Haaland had a long layoff, they'd still be winning because they don't really "need" him.

The odd goal against Sheffield and Newcastle, Pens loss against Arsenal Pens win against Sevilla. None of them super impressive.  Fulham and west ham were pretty dire against them.

idk. Its just a gut feeling but i think over the long haul this year they will find it very hard to stay motivated especially against teams that get well and truly stuck in on them. Got high hopes for forest at the weekend  ;D  I think the other teams have to figure it out still, screw this trying to contain them malarkey. Boot em up and down the pitch see if they have the taste for it still.

plus the 270 point deduction for cheating for a decade will likely hurt   ;D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 03:06:42 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:06:03 pm
Fair enough.

Maybe it's just the 3 comebacks we've had already but I see this being a very good season. But things can change quickly of course. Top 4 and a trophy should be doable for this team I feel

I see us being good to very good overall. Somewhere between 75-82 point type team.

I think you need an exceptional team with more limited weaknesses to put up 85+ type seasons.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 03:50:30 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:06:42 pm
I see us being good to very good overall. Somewhere between 75-82 point type team.

I think you need an exceptional team with more limited weaknesses to put up 85+ type seasons.

I think we can hit 85 this season. Problem is, to win the league we need 90 or above because if City have to, they will get at least 90.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 04:26:07 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:50:30 pm
I think we can hit 85 this season. Problem is, to win the league we need 90 or above because if City have to, they will get at least 90.

This is how I feel but:

(a) not trying to convince myself that City will drop massively below the 90 point threshold if pushed
(b) view us getting 85 points this season as a huge achievement  Id be ecstatic with 85 points during a rebuild.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 04:27:10 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:50:30 pm
I think we can hit 85 this season. Problem is, to win the league we need 90 or above because if City have to, they will get at least 90.

But poor old Ped has 15 injuries to deal with, and his £1.5bn squad can't cope.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 04:31:13 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:27:10 pm
But poor old Ped has 15 injuries to deal with, and his £1.5bn squad can't cope.

Cry me a river you bald steg

(don`t know why steg popped into my brain. Perhaps hankering my school days)
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 04:37:13 pm
Guardiola crying about having 5 players injured, and only 2 of them being ruled out for definite, he has zero self awareness :lmao

And however many injuries they have, he'll somehow still manage to barely give any academy player a place on the subs bench.
